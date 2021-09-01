Piedmont Submits North Carolina Mine Permit and Draft U.S. Department of Energy Loan Applications

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (Nasdaq: PLL), a multi-asset company focused on the integrated production of lithium hydroxide to support the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today announced it has submitted two applications related to the Company’s Carolina Lithium Project.









Piedmont Lithium Inc., (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PLL), a multi-asset company focused on the integrated production of lithium hydroxide to support the North American electric vehicle supply chain, today announced it has submitted two applications related to the Company’s Carolina Lithium Project.

On August 30, 2021, the Company filed its application for a North Carolina State Mining Permit with the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources.

Additionally, on August 31, 2021, the Company submitted a draft loan application to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loans Program Office for loan funding via the Advanced Technologies Vehicle Manufacturing (“ATVM”) Loan Program. The ATVM has $17.7 billion in direct loan authority to provide funding to U.S. companies engaged in the manufacturing of fuel efficient, advanced technology vehicles and qualifying components supporting the automotive supply chain.

The timeline for the review and response with respect to each application is subject to the established processes and procedures of the respective responsible agency.

“Submitting our mine permit application with the State of North Carolina is an important and necessary step in advancing our Carolina Lithium Project in Gaston County, North Carolina,” said President and CEO of Piedmont Lithium, Keith Phillips. “We have been extremely rigorous in planning our operations, with an intense focus on safety, sustainability, and environmental protections within the communities where we plan to operate. We welcome the review by the State and look forward to their response. And as we consider a variety of funding sources for our Carolina Lithium Project, we’re excited about the possibility of participating in the ATVM Loan Program. This program was specifically designed to assist companies like ours that are working to help build a domestic source of components and materials to support the electric vehicle supply chain in the U.S.,” added Phillips.

To learn more about mining permits in North Carolina, visit: NC DEQ: Mining Program. To learn more about the ATVM Loan Program, visit: Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program | U.S. Department of Energy.

Piedmont Lithium is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. The centerpiece of our operations, located in the renowned Carolina Tin Spodumene Belt of North Carolina, when combined with equally strategic and in-demand mineral resources, and production assets in Quebec, and Ghana, we believe positions us to be one of the largest, lowest cost, most sustainable producers of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in the world. Our diverse asset base is strategically located to serve the fast-growing North American electric vehicle supply chain. The unique geology, geography and proximity of our resources, production operations and customer base, will allow us to deliver valuable continuity of supply of a high-quality, sustainably produced lithium hydroxide from spodumene concentrate, preferred by most EV manufacturers. We believe that our diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America’s move toward decarbonization and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. As a member of organizations like the International Responsible Mining Association, and the Zero Emissions Transportation Association, we are committed to protecting and preserving our planet for future generations, and to making economic and social contributions to the communities we serve. For more information, see www.piedmontlithium.com.

