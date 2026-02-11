The Conversation (0)
February 11, 2026
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Purification testwork exceeds target specifications
01 October 2025
International Graphite
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December 2025
Graphite Purification Tolling Services
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Graphite Purification Tolling ServicesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 December 2025
Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 November 2025
Land purchased for Collie plant development
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Land purchased for Collie plant developmentDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
