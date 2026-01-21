Collective Mining Drills High-Grade Gold and Tungsten from Surface, Including 111.15 Metres at 5.48 g/t Gold Equivalent at Apollo

High-grade gold, tungsten, silver and copper mineralization have been confirmed from surface in four new drill holes demonstrating strong vertical continuity within the upper levels of the Apollo system. Key intercepts include: 111.15 metres @ 5.48 gt gold equivalent from 2.00 metres including a high-grade subzone of 10.85 metres @ 41.45 gt gold equivalent ­ 113.65 metres @ 2.66 gt gold equivalent from 4.60 ...

CNL:CC