European Metals Receives US$36 Million Grant for Cinovec Lithium Project
The amount was provided under the European Commission’s Just Transition Fund and will support Cinovec’s road to production.
European Metals Holdings (ASX:EMH,LSE:EMH,OTCQX:EMHXY) confirmed the approval of a US$36 million Just Transition Fund (JTF) grant for its Cinovec lithium project on Monday (April 28).
The JTF is run by the European Commission, supporting projects that align with the economic diversification and reconversion of concerned territories such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Hungary.
JTF states on its website that the number of supported projects varies annually, depending on the proposals. The grant also forms part of the European Union’s efforts to transition to clean energy and achieve climate goals.
Cinovec was chosen as it was designated as a strategic project under the Critical Raw Minerals Act in March, underlining its importance in Europe’s journey towards securing stable supply of critical raw minerals. It was also declared a strategic deposit by the Czech government, a designation that accelerates certain permitting processes.
"The grant funding will be utilised to fast track a number of critical path items with regards to the Cinovec Project,” commented European Metals Executive Chair Keith Coughlan in a press release.
“This confirmation builds on recent project momentum and is another clear indicator of the support the European Union and the Czech government is willing to provide to assist in getting Cinovec into production in the timeliest manner possible."
Located approximately 100 kilometres northwest of Prague in the Ústí region of the Czech Republic, Cinovec was acquired by European Metals in 2014 through a 100 percent purchase of its exploration rights. It is said to host the largest lithium resource in Europe, and is regarded as one of the largest undeveloped tin resources in the world.
Once operational, it is expected to produce 29,386 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium oxide over a 25 year life.
As per a 2021JORC-compliant resource estimate, Cinovec holds 708 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.42 percent lithium oxide for a total of 7.39 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent.
The results of a definitive feasibility study for Cinovec are expected by mid-2025. Should the project successfully enter production, it could assist in supporting the EU's objective of achieving lithium self-sufficiency by 2030.
