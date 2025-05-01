Lithium Investing

European Metals Receives US$36 Million Grant for Cinovec Lithium Project

The amount was provided under the European Commission’s Just Transition Fund and will support Cinovec’s road to production.

Lithium periodic symbol highlighted on periodic table.
JLStock / Shutterstock

European Metals Holdings (ASX:EMH,LSE:EMH,OTCQX:EMHXY) confirmed the approval of a US$36 million Just Transition Fund (JTF) grant for its Cinovec lithium project on Monday (April 28).

The JTF is run by the European Commission, supporting projects that align with the economic diversification and reconversion of concerned territories such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

JTF states on its website that the number of supported projects varies annually, depending on the proposals. The grant also forms part of the European Union’s efforts to transition to clean energy and achieve climate goals.

Cinovec was chosen as it was designated as a strategic project under the Critical Raw Minerals Act in March, underlining its importance in Europe’s journey towards securing stable supply of critical raw minerals. It was also declared a strategic deposit by the Czech government, a designation that accelerates certain permitting processes.

"The grant funding will be utilised to fast track a number of critical path items with regards to the Cinovec Project,” commented European Metals Executive Chair Keith Coughlan in a press release.

“This confirmation builds on recent project momentum and is another clear indicator of the support the European Union and the Czech government is willing to provide to assist in getting Cinovec into production in the timeliest manner possible."

