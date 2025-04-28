USD 36 Million Just Transition Fund Grant Approved for Cinovec Project

- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) (“European Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following update in relation to grant funding by the European Union for the Cinovec Project (“Cinovec” or “the Project”).
Highlights
- Czech selection panel of the managing authority for the EU Just Transition Fund (“JTF”) has approved a CZK 800 million (US$ 36 million) grant to the Cinovec Project.
- JTF grant is conditional on the Project Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) being submitted by 31st December 2025 and approval of the EIA by the Czech Ministry of Environment by 30th June 2026.
- The Cinovec Project is a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (“CRMA”).
- Cinovec mineral deposit is designated a Strategic Deposit by the Czech government for the purposes of the Czech Construction Code.
Just Transition Fund
Further to the Project being declared a “Strategic Project” under the (refer to the Company’s ASX/AIM releases dated 26/25 March 2025) (“Cinovec Declared a Strategic Project Under EU Critical Raw Materials Act”), the final approval of financial support for the Project under the JTF represents a further important confirmation of support from European and Czech institutions.
The terms and conditions of the JTF grant will be detailed in the contract between the grant provider (Czech Ministry of Environment) and the beneficiary, the Cinovec Project holding company, Geomet s.r.o.
The contract will detail milestones, including the EIA and construction permitting timetable, as well as the conditions for advance payments and reimbursement of costs incurred by the beneficiary. The conditions will also include how the Project's progress will be reported to the Czech Ministry of Environment which is the managing authority for JTF projects.
Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman, commented:“We welcome this final confirmation of the significant JTF grant. The grant funding will be utilised to fast track a number of critical path items with regards to the Cinovec Project. This confirmation builds on recent project momentum, and is another clear indicator of the support the European Union and the Czech government is willing to provide to assist in getting Cinovec into production in the timeliest manner possible.”
Strategic Project Status
The declaration of the Cinovec Project as a Strategic Project under the CRMA represents confirmation of the advanced stage of development of the Project. The Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Project is progressing towards completion in mid-2025, with the EIA to be completed and submitted for approval by the end of 2025. It is expected that the Czech Ministry of Environment will approve the EIA by mid-2026, with final construction permitting expected to follow within the required time frame of 24 months as set out in CRMA.
Being named a Strategic Project means that the project is considered highly important for ensuring a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials in Europe. Such projects must have a credible timeframe and production volumes and have to be implemented with the highest ESG credentials. These projects are essential for the green and digital transition, as well as for the resilience of the defence and aerospace sectors. The Cinovec Project, comprising of the largest hard rock lithium resource in the EU by far, is vital to achieve the EU’s objectives on Climate Change.
This article includes content from European Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
24 April
7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2025
For a long time, most of the world's lithium was produced by an oligopoly of US-listed producers. However, the sector has transformed significantly in recent years.
Interested investors should cast a wider net to look at global companies — in particular those listed in Australia and China, as companies in both countries have become major players in the industry.
While Australia has long been a top-producing country when it comes to lithium, China has risen quickly to become not only the top lithium processor and refiner, but also a major miner of the commodity. In fact, China was the third largest lithium-producing country in 2024 in terms of mine production, behind Australia and Chile.
Chinese companies are mining in other countries as well, including top producer Australia, where a few are part of major lithium joint ventures. For example, Australia’s largest lithium mine, Greenbushes, is owned and operated by Talison Lithium, which is 51 percent controlled by Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia, a joint venture between China’s Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466,HKEX:9696) and Australia’s IGO (ASX:IGO,OTC Pink:IPDGF). The remaining 49 percent stake in Talison is owned by Albemarle (NYSE:ALB). Joint ventures can offer investors different ways to get exposure to mines and jurisdictions.
Mergers and acquisitions are common in the lithium space, with the biggest news in the industry recently being Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) acquisition of Arcadium Lithium for US$6.7 billion in March of this year. The acquisition transforms Rio Tinto into a global leader in lithium production with one of the world’s largest lithium resource bases.
As for Chile, the country's lithium landscape is changing following the December 2024 announcement that as a part of its National Lithium Strategy toward public-private partnerships, the government opened up the process of assigning special lithium operation contracts to a total of 12 priority areas.
All in all, lithium investors have a lot to keep an eye on as the space continues to shift. Read on for an overview of the current top lithium-producing firms by market cap. Data was current as of April 4, 2025.
Biggest lithium-mining stocks
1. Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO)
Market cap: US$99.83 billion
Share price: AU$112.70
Rio Tinto, a global powerhouse in the resource sector for decades, is mostly known for its iron and copper production. However, in recent years, the mining giant has been expanding its position in the world’s lithium market.
In March 2025, the company cemented its position as one of the biggest lithium-producing companies in the world with the US$6.7 billion all-cash acquisition of Arcadium Lithium, the lithium giant formed after the US$10.6 billion merger of lithium majors Allkem and Livent.
Following the acquisition, Rio Tinto is consolidating Arcadium's portfolio with its own lithium projects under the name Rio Tinto Lithium. Arcadium's portfolio includes the Salar del Hombre Muerto and Olaroz lithium brine operations in Argentina, as well as the Mount Cattlin hard-rock mine in Western Australia, which is entering care and maintenance in the second half of this year. It also has lithium hydroxide production capacity in the US, Japan and China.
At the time, Rio Tinto said it will increase its lithium carbonate equivalent production capacity to over 200,000 metric tons (MT) annually by 2028.
Lithium acquisitions are not new to Rio Tinto. In 2022, it acquired the Rincon project in Argentina from Rincon Mining. Rincon has an expected annual capacity of 53,000 MT of battery-grade lithium carbonate over a 40 year mine life, although Rio Tinto plans to expand production at the site to 60,000 MT per year. A pilot battery-grade lithium carbonate plant is scheduled for completion in H1 2025.
As of March 2025, Rio Tinto is also reportedly in talks to develop the Roche Dure lithium deposit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's largest hard-rock lithium deposits.
2. SQM (NYSE:SQM)
Market cap: US$10.93 billion
Share price: US$37.05
SQM has five business areas, ranging from lithium to potassium to specialty plant nutrition. Its primary lithium operations are in Chile, where it is a longtime producer, and it is also working to bring production online in Australia.
In Chile, SQM sources brine from the Salar de Atacama; it then processes lithium chloride from the brine into lithium carbonate and hydroxide at its Salar del Carmen lithium plants located near Antofagasta.
Chile's aforementioned National Lithium Strategy has created some uncertainty for SQM, but the government has stated that it will respect its current contracts, which run through 2030. In May 2024, the state-owned mining company Codelco and SQM formed a joint venture in which Codelco will hold a 50 percent stake plus one share to give it majority control. As of 2031, the state will begin receiving 85 percent of the operating margin of the new production from SQM’s operations.
Outside of South America, SQM owns and operates the Mount Holland lithium mine and concentrator in Australia; the mine hosts one of the world’s largest hard-rock deposits. Mount Holland is a joint venture with Wesfarmers (ASX:WES,OTC Pink:WFAFF), which took over Australian lithium-mining company Kidman Resources in 2019.
Overall, the company sees its total sales volumes from all its lithium operations increasing by 15 percent this year.
SQM has a long-term supply deal with Hyundai (KRX:005380) and Kia (KRX:000270) to provide lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries from its future lithium hydroxide supply. SQM also has supply agreements with Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and LG Energy (KRX:373220).
3. Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460,HKEX:1772)
Market cap: US$7.5 billion
Share price: US$2.51
Founded in 2000 and listed in 2010, Ganfeng Lithium has operations across the entire electric vehicle battery supply chain. Even though it is relatively new compared to some companies on the list, Ganfeng has become one of the world’s largest producers of both lithium metals and lithium hydroxide. This is due to its strategy of investing heavily in overseas projects to secure long-term lithium resources, with its first such investment in 2014.
Ganfeng has interests in lithium resources around the world, from Australia to Argentina, China and Ireland; its operations include a 50/50 joint venture with Mineral Resources for the Mount Marion mine in Western Australia. In Argentina, the company has 51 percent stake in Lithium Americas’ (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project.
Ganfeng has a controlling interest in Mexico-focused Bacanora Lithium and its Sonora lithium project; it also has a 50 percent stake in a lithium mine in Mali, as well as a 49 percent stake in a salt lake project in China owned by China Minmetals. It owns the private company LitheA, which holds the rights to two lithium salt lakes in Argentina's Salta province.
Ganfeng purchased Leo Lithium’s (ASX:LLL,OTC Pink:LLLAF) Goulamina project in Mali in May 2024 and brought it into production in December. Goulamina has a mine capacity of 506,000 MT of spodumene per year. The company’s goal is to double that capacity to 1 million MT per year.
In February 2025, Ganfeng brought its US$790 million Mariana project in Argentina into production. The Mariana mine is situated on the Llullaillaco salt flat, and has the capacity to produce 20,000 MT of lithium chloride per year.
Ganfeng has supply deals with companies such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), BMW (OTC Pink:BMWYY,ETR:BMW), Korean battery maker LG Chem (KRX:051910), Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF,FWB:VOW) and Hyundai.
4. Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
Market cap: US$6.92 billion
Share price: US$58.88
North Carolina-based Albemarle is dividing into two primary business units, one of which — the Albemarle Energy Storage unit — is focused wholly on the lithium-ion battery and energy transition markets. It includes the firm's lithium carbonate, hydroxide and metal production.
Albemarle has a broad portfolio of lithium mines and facilities, with extraction in Chile, Australia, China and the US. Looking first at Chile, Albemarle produces lithium carbonate at its La Negra lithium conversion plants, which process brine from the Salar de Atacama, the country’s largest salt flat. Albemarle is aiming to implement direct lithium extraction technology at the salt flat to reduce water usage.
Albemarle’s Australian assets includes the MARBL joint venture with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF). The 50/50 JV owns and operates the Wodgina hard-rock lithium mine in Western Australia. Albemarle wholly owns the on-site Kemerton lithium hydroxide facility. The company’s other Australian joint venture is the aforementioned Greenbushes mine, in which it holds a 49 percent interest alongside Tianqi and IGO.
As for the US, Albemarle owns the Silver Peak lithium brine operations in Nevada's Clayton Valley, which is currently the country’s only source of lithium production. In its home state of North Carolina, Albemarle is planning to bring its past-producing Kings Mountain lithium mine back online, subject to permitting approval and a final investment decision. The mine is expected to produce around 420,000 MT of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate annually.
Albemarle has received US$150 million in funding from the US government to support the building of a commercial-scale lithium concentrator facility on site. The US Department of Defense has given the company a US$90 million critical materials award to boost its domestic lithium production and support the country's burgeoning EV battery supply chain.
5. Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466,HKEX:9696)
Market cap: US$6.61 billion
Share price: 30.26 Chinese yuan
Tianqi Lithium, a subsidiary of Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group, is the world’s largest hard-rock lithium producer. The company has assets in Australia, Chile and China. It holds a significant stake in SQM.
In Australia, Tianqi, as mentioned, has a significant position in the Greenbushes mine and Kwinana lithium hydroxide plant through the Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia JV with IGO. The hydroxide plant, which is one of the world's largest fully automated battery-grade lithium hydroxide facilities, processes feedstock from Greenbushes with a capacity of 24,000 MT per year.
Construction work for the Phase 2 expansion at Kwinana, which would have doubled its capacity, was terminated in January 2025 due to the current low-price environment for lithium making it economically unviable.
Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia updated the total mineral resources at Greenbushes in February 2025 to 440 million MT at an average grade of 1.5 percent lithium oxide, and its total ore reserve estimate to 172 million MT grading 1.9 percent lithium oxide.
In March 2025, Tianqi Lithium announced collaborations with a number of academic research institutions including the Institute for Advanced Materials and Technology of the University of Science and Technology Beijing on the research and development of next-generation solid-state battery materials and technology.
6. PLS (ASX:PLS,OTC Pink:PILBF)
Market cap: US$2.92 billion
Share price: AU$2.92
PLS, formerly named Pilbara Minerals, operates its 100 percent owned Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum asset in Western Australia. The operation entered commercial production in 2019 and consists of two processing plants: the Pilgan plant, located on the northern side of the Pilgangoora area, which produces a spodumene concentrate and a tantalite concentrate; and the Ngungaju plant, located to the south, which produces a spodumene concentrate.
PLS has recently completed a few critical expansion projects at Pilgangoora. Its P680 expansion, for a primary rejection facility and a crushing and ore-sorting facility, was completed in August 2024. The P1000 expansion, targeting a spodumene production increase at the site to 1 million MT per year, was completed in January 2025 ahead of schedule and within budget. The company says the ramp-up to full capacity is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.
PLS and its joint venture partner Calix are developing a midstream demonstration plant at Pilgangoora using Calix's electric kiln technology to reduce the carbon footprint of spodumene processing, decreasing transport volumes and improving value-add processing at the mine. After garnering a AU$15 million grant from the Western Australian Government, construction of the project is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The company made a move to expand its footprint in Brazil in August 2024 with the acquisition of Latin Resources (ASX:LRS,OTC Pink:LRSRF) and its Salinas lithium project. The project's resource estimate, which covers the Colina and Fog's Block deposits, stands at 77.7 million MT at 1.24 percent lithium oxide. The AU$560 million deal was approved by the Western Australia Government in January 2025.
PLS and joint venture partner POSCO (NYSE:PKX) launched South Korea's first lithium hydroxide processing plant in late 2024, which will be supplied with spodumene from Pilgangoora. PLS also has offtake agreements with companies such as Ganfeng, Chengxin Lithium Group, and Yibin Tianyi Lithium Industry.
7. Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF)
Market cap: US$2.59 billion
Share price: AU$18.95
Australia-based Mineral Resources (MinRes) is a commodities company that mines lithium and iron ore in the country. As mentioned, both of MinRes’ lithium mines are joint ventures with other companies on this list. In addition to the Wodgina mine in Western Australia, which is operated under the MARBL joint venture with Albemarle, MinRes holds a 50 percent stake in Albemarle's Qinzhou and Meishan plants in China.
MinRes owns 50 percent of the Mount Marion lithium operation, which is a joint venture with Ganfeng Lithium. Production of lithium concentrate began at Mount Marion in 2017, and all mining is managed by MinRes, which also has a 51 percent share of the output from the spodumene concentrator at the site. MinRes completed the expansion of Mount Marion's spodumene processing plant in 2023. Currently, the plant has an annual production capacity of 600,000 MT spodumene concentrate equivalent.
However, in late August 2024, in light of lithium's low demand environment, MinRes decided to reduce its operations at Mount Marion to between 150,000 and 170,000 MT of spodumene production in its financial year 2025 compared to the 218,000 metric tons of output achieved in its financial year 2024.
MinRes acquired the Bald Hill lithium mine, which is also located in Western Australia, in 2023. The company released an updated mineral resource estimate in November 2024 of 58.1 MT at 0.94 percent lithium oxide, up 168 percent from the prior June 2018 estimate. In the same news release, MinRes announced that it would have to place the mine on care and maintenance until global lithium prices improve. The final shipment of Bald Hill spodumene concentrate was made in December 2024.
Other lithium companies
Aside from the world’s top lithium producers, a number of other large lithium companies are producing this key electric vehicle raw material. These include Sigma Lithium (TSXV:SGML,NASDAQ:SGML), Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR,OTC Pink:LINRF), Jiangxi Special Electric Motor (SZSE:002176), Yongxing Special Materials Technology (SZSE:002756), Sinomine Resource (SZSE:002738) and Youngy (SZSE:002192).
FAQs for investing in lithium
Is lithium a metal?
Lithium is a soft, silver-white metal used in pharmaceuticals, ceramics, grease, lubricants and heat-resistant glass. It’s also used in lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from cell phones to laptops to electric vehicles.
How much lithium is there on Earth?
Lithium is the 33rd most abundant element in nature. According to the US Geological Survey, due to continuing exploration, identified lithium resources have increased to about 115 million metric tons worldwide. Global lithium reserves stand at 30 million MT, with production reaching 240,000 MT in 2024.
How is lithium produced?
Lithium is found in hard-rock deposits, evaporated brines and clay deposits. The largest hard-rock mine is Greenbushes in Australia, and most lithium brine output comes from salars in Chile and Argentina.
There are various types of lithium products, and many different applications for the mineral. After lithium is extracted from a deposit, it is often processed into lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide or lithium metal. Battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide can be used to make cathode material for lithium-ion batteries.
What country produces the most lithium?
The latest data from the US Geological Survey shows that the world’s top lithium-producing countries are Australia, Chile and China, with production reaching 88,000 metric tons, 49,000 metric tons and 41,000 metric tons, respectively.
Global lithium production reached 240,000 metric tons of lithium in 2024, up from 204,000 MT in 2023, according to the US Geological Survey. About 87 percent of the lithium produced currently goes toward battery production, but other industries also consume the metal. For example, 5 percent is used in ceramics and glass, while 2 percent goes to lubricating greases.
Who is the largest miner of lithium?
The world's largest lithium-producing mine is Talison Lithium and Albemarle's Greenbushes hard-rock mine in Australia, which put out 1.38 million MT of spodumene concentrate in the fiscal year 2024. The top-producing lithium brine operation was SQM's Salar de Atacama operations in Chile, with 2023 production of 166,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate.
Who are the top lithium consumers?
The top lithium-importing country is China by a long shot, and second place South Korea is another significant importer. China is also the top country for lithium processing, and both are home to many companies producing lithium-ion batteries.
Why is lithium so hard to mine?
The different types of lithium deposits come with their own challenges.
For example, mining pegmatite lithium from hard-rock ore is known for being expensive, while extracting lithium from brines requires vast amounts of water and processing times that can sometimes be as long as 12 months. Lithium mining also comes with the difficulties associated with mining other minerals, such as long exploration and permitting periods.
What are the negative effects of lithium?
Both major forms of lithium mining can have negative effects on the environment. When it comes to hard-rock lithium mining, there have been incidents of chemicals leaking into the water supply and damaging the local ecosystems; in addition, these operations tend to have a large environmental footprint.
As mentioned, lithium brine extraction requires a lot of water for the evaporation process, but it's hard to understand the scope without numbers. It's estimated that approximately 2.2 million liters of water are required to produce 1 metric ton of lithium, and that can sometimes mean diverting water from communities that are experiencing drought conditions. This form of lithium extraction also affects the condition of the soil and air.
Will lithium run out?
Although future demand for lithium is expected to keep rising due to its role in green energy, the metal shouldn't run out any time soon, as companies are continuing to discover new lithium reserves and are developing more advanced extraction technologies. Additionally, there are companies working on technology to recycle battery metals, which will eventually allow lithium from lithium-ion batteries to re-enter the supply chain.
What technology will replace lithium?
Researchers have been working on developing and testing a variety of lithium alternatives for batteries. Some of these options include hydrogen batteries, liquid batteries that could be pumped into vehicles, batteries that replace lithium with sodium or magnesium and even batteries powered by sea water. While nothing looks ready to replace lithium-ion batteries right now, there is potential for more efficient or more environmentally friendly options to grow in popularity in the future.
How to buy a lithium stock?
Investors are starting to pay attention to the green energy transition and the raw materials that will enable it.
When it comes to choosing a stock to invest in, understanding lithium supply and demand dynamics is key, as there are unique factors to watch for in lithium stocks. The main demand driver for lithium is what happens in the electric vehicle industry, which is expected to keep growing, and also the energy storage space. Analysts remain optimistic about the future of lithium, with many predicting the market will be tight for some time.
Investors interested in lithium stocks could consider companies listed on US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges. They can also check out our guide on what to look for in lithium stocks today.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2016.
24 April
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
20 April
Galan Lithium
Investor Insight
Galan Lithium’s investment appeal is driven by its Hombre Muerto West project, a top 20 global lithium resource featuring high-grade, low-cost lithium brine concentrate, on track for near-term production in Argentina’s renowned mining region.
Overview
Argentina is no stranger to lithium mining. The South American nation is one of three encompassed in the prolific Lithium Triangle, a region that holds more than 60 percent of the world’s lithium resources. Argentina has the world’s second greatest endowment of lithium reserves (17 Mt), concentrating lithium operations in the provinces of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca.
Demand for lithium is forecasted to grow from approximately 1 Mt LCE in 2024 to around 3Mt in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of around 20 percent. Argentina has committed to $7 billion worth of investment for lithium production with strong growth projected for exports at $1.1 billion in 2023.
Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FSX:9CH) is an Australia-based international mining development company focused on its high-quality lithium brine projects in Argentina – Hombre Muerto West and Candelas. The company also holds a highly prospective lithium project in Australia – Greenbushes South.
The company’s flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project hosts some of Argentina’s highest grade and lowest impurity levels with an inventory of 8.6 million tons (Mt) contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium, with 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866 mg/L Li in the measured category. The 100-percent-owned property is strategically located near Rio Tinto’s recently acquired Arcadium Lithium project, highlighting its position within a highly sought-after lithium region
Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government supporting the grant of permits to enable the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
In August 2024, Galan entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for an offtake prepayment agreement for the HMW project. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project. Chemphys will also provide Galan with an offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of Phase 1 of the HMW project.
The company also executed binding agreements with Authium Limited, securing a comprehensive funding and offtake package to support initial production from the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project. Under the agreements, Authium will fund, supply, and operate processing technology at HMW, significantly reducing Galan’s upfront capital and operating costs.
Catamarca Governor Raúl Jalil and Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega in Catamarca.
In September 2024, Galan successfully completed a capital raising of AU$20 million, including a fully-subscribed Entitlement Offer of $13.3m, reflecting strong shareholder support and confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and the development of its HMW project
In addition to Hombre Muerto West, Galan Lithium’s portfolio includes several strategically positioned projects that complement its flagship asset:
- Candelas Project (Argentina): Located within the Hombre Muerto Basin, this underexplored project boasts a maiden resource estimate of 685kt LCE and is incorporated into Galan’s Phase 4 expansion plans targeting 60ktpa LCE production by 2030.
- Greenbushes South Project (Australia): Situated just 3 kilometres south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, this project offers strong exploration potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Galan is progressing land access agreements and holds an exploration license through to 2029.
- James Bay & Ontario Projects (Canada): In 2023, Galan acquired property blocks in Quebec and Ontario located in globally recognized lithium provinces, providing further exploration upside in key jurisdictions.
Backed by a highly experienced management team, Galan is well-positioned to advance these complementary projects while maintaining its primary focus on developing HMW into a world-class lithium production hub.
Company Highlights
- Galan Lithium is an ASX-listed company developing lithium brine projects within South America’s lithium triangle on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina.
- The company has two high-quality projects in the works: its flagship Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and the Candelas lithium project, both in Argentina. The two projects combined bring the company’s current total mineral resource estimate to 8.6 million tons lithium carbonate equivalent @ 859 mg/L lithium.
- HMW leverages advantageous positioning near Arcadium Lithium’s project, which is subject to an acquisition by Rio Tinto, highlighting the strategic importance of this high-grade lithium region
- Galan’s lithium Resources are ranked among the top 20 in the world
- HMW sits in the lowest quartile of the global lithium cost curve, leveraging brine extraction advantages for cost efficiency
- High-grade, low-impurity brine concentrate validated by robust offtake interest and market alignment
- Galan’s phased approach and strong stakeholder collaboration mitigate risks and ensure steady progress toward first production in 2025
- The HMW Phase 1 (5.4 ktpa LCE) execution plan is progressing well with the delivery of the first evaporation-ready pond expected in 2024, and production in H2 2025.
- The HMW Phase 2 definitive feasibility study (DFS) delivers compelling economics with 21 kilo-tons per annum (ktpa) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) operation at HMW, targeting a high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026.
- Galan has signed a commercial agreement with the Catamarca Government enabling the commercialisation of lithium chloride concentrate from HMW to be sold locally or exported internationally.
- Galan is the first mining company to apply for the Argentine ‘RIGI’, an incentive regime for large scale investments
- Galan is transitioning into a major lithium project developer and remains committed to conducting fast-tracked lithium development in its prolific projects with a target production of 60 ktpa LCE from HMW and Candelas by 2030.
Key Projects
Hombre Muerto West Project
The 100-percent-owned Hombre Muerto West project is a large land property that sits on the west coast of the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, the second-best salar in the world for the production of lithium from brines. The property also leverages strategic positioning near Arcadium Lithium, recently acquired by Rio Tinto.
Galan has increased HMW’s mineral resource to 8.6 Mt contained LCE @ 859 mg/L lithium (previously 7.3 Mt LCE @852 mg/L lithium), one of the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina. HMW’s measured resource is now at 4.7 Mt contained LCE @ 866mg/L lithium. Inclusion of the Catalina tenure adds ~1.3 Mt LCE to the HMW resource.
The pilot plant at HMW has validated the production of lithium chlorine concentrate, adding reagents to eliminate impurities, and generating a concentrate at 6 percent lithium. The plant comprises pre-concentration ponds, a lime plant, a filter press and concentration ponds.
Pilot Plant at HMW
Construction for Phase I has already commenced for 5.4 ktpa LCE production at HMW, and aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H2 2025. The fourth long-term pumping test (PBRS-03-23) results at HMW record an outstanding lithium mean grade of 981 mg/L - the highest reported grade from a production well in the Hombre Muerto Salar.
In October 2024, Galan announced 45 percent project completion with pond construction at 76 percent and project execution is advancing as planned.
A definitive feasibility study (DFS) for phase 2 shows a 20.85 ktpa LCE operation at HMW, targeting high-quality, 6 percent concentrated lithium chloride product (equivalent to 12.9 percent lithium oxide or 31.9 percent LCE) in 2026. The DFS also indicated phase 2 will deliver a post-tax NPV (8 percent) of US$2 billion, IRR of 43 percent and free cash flow of US$236 million per year. Phase 2 provides an exceptional foundation for significant economic upside in phases 3 and 4, targeting 60 ktpa LCE production by 2030.
Galan has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Chengdu Chemphys Chemical Industry Co. for a prepayment offtake agreement. Once a definitive agreement is executed, Chemphys will purchase a total of 23,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, as a lithium chloride product, over the first five years of production from Phase 1 of the HMW project.
Chemphys will also provide Galan with a US$40 million offtake prepayment facility to facilitate the continued development of the HMW project.
The company has also signed binding agreements with Authium Limited, establishing a comprehensive funding and offtake package to support initial production at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Project. As part of the agreement, Authium will fund, supply, and operate the processing technology at HMW, materially lowering Galan’s upfront capital requirements and ongoing operating costs.
Galan now has 100 percent full ownership of the Catalina tenement that borders the Catamarca and Salta Provinces in Argentina. The newly secured Catalina tenure has a strong potential to significantly add to the existing HMW resource. The tenure also covers the Catalina, Rana de Sal II, Rana de Sal III, Pucara del Salar, Deseo I and Deceo II tenements.
Greenbushes South Lithium Project
The 100-percent-owned Greenbushes South lithium project is located near Perth, Western Australia, and is three kilometers south of the world-class Greenbushes lithium mine, managed by Talison Lithium. The Greenbushes South tenements can be found along the Donnybrook-Bridgetown Shear Zone geologic structure, which hosts the lithium-bearing pegmatites at the Greenbushes Lithium Mine.
Greenbushes South covers nearly 315 square kilometers, and hosts elevated pathfinder elements with well-defined anomalies adjacent to the property.
Management Team
Richard Homsany - Non-executive Chairman
Richard Homsany is an experienced corporate lawyer and has extensive board and operational experience in the resources and energy sectors. He is the executive chairman of ASX-listed uranium exploration and development company Toro Energy Limited, executive vice-president of Australia of TSX-listed uranium exploration company Mega Uranium and the principal of Cardinals Lawyers and Consultants, a boutique corporate and energy and resources law firm. He is also the chairman of the Health Insurance Fund of Australia (HIF) and listed Redstone Resources and Central Iron Ore and is a non-executive director of Brookside Energy Homsany’s past career includes time working at the Minera Alumbrera Copper and Gold mine located in the Catamarca Province, northwest Argentina.
Juan Pablo (‘JP’) Vargas de la Vega - Founder and Managing Director
Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega is a Chilean/Australian mineral industry professional with 20 years of broad experience in ASX mining companies, stockbroking and private equity firms. JP founded Galan in late 2017. He has been a specialist lithium analyst in Australia, has also operated a private copper business in Chile and worked for BHP, Rio Tinto and Codelco.
Daniel Jimenez - Non-executive Director
Daniel Jimenez is a civil and industrial engineer and has worked for a world leader in the lithium industry, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, for over 28 years. He was the vice-president of sales of lithium, iodine and industrial chemicals where he formulated the commercial strategy and marketing of SQM’s industrial products and was responsible for over US$900 million worth of estimated sales in 2018.
Terry Gardiner - Non-executive Director
Terry Gardiner has 25 years’ experience in capital markets, stockbroking and derivatives trading. Prior to that, he had many years of trading in equities and derivatives for his family accounts. He is currently a director of boutique stockbroking firm Barclay Wells, a non-executive director of Cazaly Resources, and non-executive chairman of Charger Metals NL. He also holds non-executive positions with other ASX-listed entities.
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez - Non-executive Director
María Claudia Pohl Ibáñez is an industrial civil industrial engineer with extensive experience in the lithium production industry. Until recently, she worked for world leader in the lithium industry Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM, Santiago Stock Exchange:SQM-A, SQM-B) for 23 years, based in Santiago, Chile. During her time at SQM, she held numerous senior leadership roles including overseeing lithium planning and studies. Ibáñez brings significant lithium project evaluation and operational experience whilst joining the board at a critical juncture in Galan’s journey to becoming a significant South American lithium producer. Since leaving SQM in late 2021, Ibáñez has been managing partner and general manager of Chile-based Ad-Infinitum, a process engineering consultancy, with a specific focus on lithium brine projects under study and development, and the associated project evaluations.
Ross Dinsdale - Chief Financial Officer
Ross Dinsdale has 18 years of extensive experience across capital markets, equity research, investment banking and executive roles in the natural resources sector. He has held positions with Goldman Sachs, Azure Capital and more recently he acted as CFO for Mallee Resources. He is a CFA charter holder, has a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance.
Keep reading...Show less
16 April
Jindalee Lithium
Investor Insight
With compelling economic metrics demonstrated through its new prefeasibility study, Jindalee Lithium’s McDermitt Project presents a strong case for investors to gain exposure to this critical mineral and participate in the global clean energy transition.
Overview
Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL,OTCQX:JNDAF) is an Australia-based pure-play US lithium company focused exclusively on its 100-percent-owned McDermitt Lithium Project, currently one of the largest lithium deposits in the US, boasting a resource of 21.5 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE).
Backed by a newly released (November 2024) prefeasibility study (PFS) demonstrating very compelling economics, the McDermitt Project is poised to play a crucial role in meeting North America’s growing lithium demand for the lucrative battery value chain.
As the US continues to transition to energy independence, demand for lithium is expected to exponentially increase. Jindalee’s McDermitt Project, located in southeast Oregon, is a game-changer for North American lithium supply, critical for meeting the demands of the fast-growing electric vehicle, energy storage and defense sectors.
McDermitt also stands to significantly benefit from the US government’s policies and incentives to boost domestic supply of critical resources. In fact, in a move that signifies the US government's support of the McDermitt Lithium Project, the US Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Jindalee's subsidiary HiTech Minerals to develop cutting-edge extraction methods for the McDermitt Project. The Ames National Laboratory spearheads the DOE's Critical Materials Innovation Hub.
Key milestones in the US lithium resource space also provide significant insights into the future prospects for Jindalee’s project. Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC), for instance, has received a total of US$945 million investment from General Motors, which will fund the development, construction and operation of the Thacker Pass project in Humboldt County, Nevada. In October 2024 LAC closed a $2.3 billion loan from the US Department of Energy and in April 2025 announced the Final Investment Decision for Thacker Pass following a $250 million investment from Orion Resource Partners.
Another lithium resource developer in Nevada, Australia-based Ioneer (ASX:INR) has closed a US$996 million loan guarantee from the US Department of Energy to finance the development of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project.
The US government has taken further action to bolster domestic critical mineral production. On 20 March 2025, President Trump issued a significant executive order titled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production", underscoring the urgency and strategic imperative of increasing domestic supply chains for critical minerals. This order builds on previous initiatives by fast-tracking the permitting processes, prioritizing access to mineral-rich federal lands, clarifying regulatory frameworks, and mobilizing substantial financial resources – including Defense Production Act (DPA) funds – towards domestic mineral projects.
As one of the largest lithium resources in the US and situated on federal lands, Jindalee’s McDermitt Lithium Project stands to potentially benefit from these accelerated permitting processes and enhanced government support mechanisms. The clear commitment demonstrated by the US administration highlights the critical strategic advantage of domestically located mineral assets such as McDermitt, reinforcing its importance in securing robust domestic supply chains, essential for energy security
These are just a few examples of current market dynamics that point to a rapidly accelerating lithium resource development in the US.
An experienced management team, with the right blend of experience and expertise in geology, corporate administration and international finance, leads Jindalee to fully capitalize on the potential of its assets.
Company Highlights
- Jindalee Lithium is focused on its wholly owned flagship McDermitt Lithium Project, one of the largest lithium deposits in the US.
- McDermitt’s new prefeasibility study shows strong project economics, including a US$3.23 post-tax NPV8 based on the first 40 years of a 63 year-year mine life.
- Jindalee is committed to strengthening the North American critical minerals supply chain by reducing US reliance on foreign lithium, thereby enhancing energy security.
- The company’s wholly owned US subsidiary HiTech Minerals Inc, has executed a strategic Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Ames National Laboratory, which leads the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Critical Materials Innovation (CMI) Hub.
- The company’s McDermitt deposit is sediment-hosted, an emerging style of lithium deposit with the potential to be a large scale, long-life, low-cost source of lithium.
- Ideally positioned to benefit from US administration’s push to increased domestic mineral production via permitting reformed increased funding.
- An experienced management team leads Jindalee towards capitalizing on the potential of its assets.
Key Project
McDermitt Lithium Project Economics
The economic metrics revealed in the PFS paint a compelling picture of the McDermitt Lithium Project's potential:
Production Capacity: The Project is set to produce 1.8 Mt of battery-grade lithium carbonate over its first 40 years, with an annual output forecast of 47,500 tons per annum (tpa) in the initial 10 years, tapering to 44,300 tpa over the first 40 years.
Financial Metrics: The Project boasts a net present value (NPV) of US$3.23 billion at an 8 percent discount rate, with an internal rate of return (IRR) of 17.9 percent. These figures underscore the Project’s strong economic viability.
Payback Period: Investors can expect a payback period of less than five years, a relatively short timeframe for a project of this magnitude.
Break-even Price: The break-even NPV price is approximately US$14,600/t of lithium carbonate, providing a buffer against market fluctuations.
The PFS estimates a total project cost of US$3.02 billion, which includes a prudent 21 percent contingency margin. This substantial investment is balanced by impressive profitability projections, including an EBITDA margin of 66 percent generating post-tax free cash flow of US$6.6 billion during the first decade of operations. With a pre-tax net operating cashflow margin of 17 percent at current spot prices, McDermitt shows strong cash generation potential.
These financial indicators suggest that McDermitt is not only economically viable but potentially highly profitable, positioning it as an attractive prospect for investors and strategic partners alike.
Project Overview
The McDermitt Project is located in Malheur County on the Oregon-Nevada border and is approximately 35 kilometres west of the town of McDermitt. The 100-percent-owned asset covers 54.6 square kilometres of claims at the northern end of the McDermitt volcanic caldera.
The Project is characterized by its unique sedimentary lithium deposits, primarily composed of lithium-bearing clays, a geological formation that sets McDermitt apart from many other lithium projects worldwide. This sedimentary nature of the deposit offers several advantages:
- Consistent grade distribution throughout the ore body
- Potential for large-scale, low-cost mining operations
- Amenability to environmentally friendly extraction methods
The lithium-rich clays at McDermitt are part of a broader geological context that includes volcanic tuffs and sedimentary rocks. This geological setting is indicative of a complex depositional history, which has resulted in the concentration of lithium in economically viable quantities.
The 2023 mineral resources estimate (MRE) for the McDermitt Project contains a combined indicated and inferred mineral resource inventory of 3 billion tons at 1,340 parts per million (ppm) lithium for a total of 21.5 Mt LCE at 1,000 ppm cut-off grade.
Project Highlights:
- Rare Sediment-hosted Lithium Deposits: The McDermitt asset supports low-cost mining operations due to its flat-lying sediments. This type of lithium deposit is amenable to low-cost mining operations, while still producing excellent metallurgical results.
- A 62 percent resource increase in early 2023: Compilation of the 2022 drilling results saw the estimated indicated and inferred resources at McDermitt increase to 3 billion tons at 1,340 ppm lithium, a 62 percent increase in contained lithium.
- Fluor recommended processing route: In March 2023, US engineering group Fluor reviewed all testwork undertaken at McDermitt and recommended beneficiation and acid leaching as the optimal processing route.
- Battery-grade lithium carbonate successfully produced in July 2024: The production is an important milestone validating all steps of the processing flowsheet for the project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate.
- Completion of the PFS outlines large scale, long life and low cost source of American made battery grade lithium chemicals (November 2024)
Management Team
Ian Rodger - Chief Executive Officer
Ian Rodger is a qualified mining business executive with almost 15 years of experience in various roles including as a mining engineer for Rio Tinto across two large greenfield mine developments, before successfully transitioning into mining corporate finance where he held Executive and Director positions at RFC Ambrian overseeing origination and management of numerous mandates across a range of corporate advisory roles. Rodger was the project director for Oz Minerals (ASX:OZL) where he made significant contributions to successfully define the value potential of the West Musgrave nickel/copper province through the delivery of a portfolio of growth studies. Most notably, he led technical, market and partnership development workstreams, successfully confirming value potential for producing an intermediate Nickel product for the battery value chain.
Rodger holds a Bachelor of Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland, a Masters of Mineral Economics from Curtin University and is also a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Lindsay Dudfield - Executive Director
Lindsay Dudfield is a geologist with over 40 years of experience in multi-commodity exploration, primarily within Australia. He held senior positions with the mineral divisions of Amoco and Exxon. In 1987, he became a founding director of Dalrymple Resources NL and spent the following eight years helping acquire and explore Dalrymple’s properties, leading to several greenfield discoveries. In late 1994, Lindsay joined the board of Horizon Mining NL (Jindalee Lithium’s predecessor) and has been responsible for managing Jindalee Lithium since inception. Lindsay is a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, the Geological Society of Australia and the Society of Economic Geologists. He is also a non-executive director of Jindalee spin-out companies Energy Metals (ASX:EME), Dynamic Metals (ASX:DYM) and Alchemy Resources (ASX:ALY).
Wayne Zekulich - Non-executive Chair
Wayne Zekulich was appointed to the board as Chair on 1 February 2024. He holds a Bachelor of Business and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants. Zekulich is a consultant and non-executive director who has substantial experience in advising, structuring and financing transactions in the infrastructure and resources sectors. He was previously the head of Rothschild in Perth, chief financial officer of Gindalbie Metals Limited, chief development officer of Oakajee Port and Rail and a consultant to a global investment bank. Currently, he is chair of Pantoro (ASX:PNR) and non-executive director of the Western Australian Treasury Corporation. In the not-for-profit sector, he is the past chair of the Lester Prize and is a mentor in the Kilfinan program.
Darren Wates - Non-executive Director
Darren Wates is a corporate lawyer with over 23 years of experience in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, resources, project acquisitions/divestments and corporate governance gained through private practice and in-house roles in Western Australia. Wates is the founder and principal of Corpex Legal, a Perth-based legal practice providing corporate, commercial and resources related legal services, primarily to small and mid-cap ASX listed companies. In this role, he has provided consulting general counsel services to ASX listed company Neometals (ASX:NMT), having previously been employed as legal counsel of Neometals. Wates holds Bachelor's degrees in Law and Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance and Investment.
Paul Brown - Non-executive Director
Paul Brown has over 23 years of experience in the mining industry, most recently with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) where he was chief executive – lithium, and chief executive – commodities. Brown has held senior operating roles with Leighton, HWE and Fortescue (ASX:FMG) and has a strong track record in technical leadership, project/studies management, and mine planning and management. Brown is currently CEO of Core Lithium (ASX:CXO). He holds a Master in Mine Engineering.
Brett Marsh - VP Geology and Development (US)Brett Marsh is an AIPG certified professional geologist and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) with over 25 years of diverse mining and geological experience. He has worked for and held senior leadership roles for Kastan Mining, Luna Gold, Kiska Metals, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Phelps Dodge, ASARCO and consulted to deliver numerous NI 43-101 technical reports. Marsh has demonstrated the ability to deliver results in culturally diverse and geographically difficult environments, such as Brazil, Peru, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Tanzania, Indonesia, Australia, and has also worked in remote areas of Alaska. He has managed all phases of the mining lifecycle including greenfield and brownfield exploration, project development (including preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility), project construction, mine operations, and environmental. He successfully led multi-cultural teams to develop business processes and implementation plans for many mine development and operational projects.
Keep reading...Show less
15 April
Green Technology Metals Boosts Market Position through Root Lithium Project
North America-focused Green Technology Metals (ASX:GT1,OTC Pink:GTMLF) has completed an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for its Root lithium project in Ontario, Canada.
Green Technology Metals said that the PEA evaluated Root on a standalone basis, while the December 2023 PEA combined Root with the company's advanced Seymour lithium project. The new PEA took into consideration the recently updated Root Project MRE, revised pit optimisations and mine development options, and changed lithium market conditions.
“(The PEA confirms Root) as a technically and economically robust standalone operation,” Managing Director Cameron Henry said in an April 9 release. “With a longer mine life, reduced upfront capital requirements, and strong economics, Root is well-positioned to support GT1’s broader strategy of establishing a vertically integrated lithium supply chain in Ontario.”
Root is situated within the English River Subprovince, which is part of the Precambrian Canadian Shield. The development currently holds a total mineral resource estimate of 20.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.24 percent lithium oxide, including an indicated resource of 10 million tonnes grading 1.33 percent.
The chosen development option for Root results in a rise in net present value US$668 million, up 22 percent compared to its December 2023 PEA.
However, the NPV is lower during the early processing years due to the PEA using more conservative pricing assumptions for SC5.5, which is spodumene concentrate containing 5.5 percent lithium oxide. The payback period has also been extended for this reason and is now estimated at three years.
According to Green Technology Metals, funding amounting to US$330 million is needed to achieve the potential mine development outcomes indicated in the project’s PEA, which it says it has a "reasonable basis" to believe it can achieve this with its staged funding strategy.
Green Technology Metals currently has a growing lithium portfolio in Ontario, including the Seymour and Junior projects, which are in close proximity to each other. The company is currently advancing Seymour towards production, and construction is expected to begin in 2026 with first spodumene concentrate is expected in 2027.
The company is also planning a lithium conversion facility within its projects’ vicinity in Thunder Bay, to which Root would provide feedstock.
Following the PEA, the company's focus at Root will now be advancing permitting and consultation activities alongside a pre-feasibility study. If it enters operation, Root is expected to produce 213,000 dry tonnes of SC5.5 spodumene annually.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Keep reading...Show less
13 April
CleanTech Lithium
Investor Insight
Executing a well-defined project development strategy for its lithium assets and advancing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE), CleanTech Lithium is poised to become a key player in an expanding batteries market.
Overview
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,FWB:T2N) is a resource exploration and development company with four lithium assets with an estimated 2.72 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in Chile, a world-renowned mining-friendly jurisdiction. The company aims to be a leading supplier of ‘green lithium’ to the electric vehicle (EV) market, leveraging direct lithium extraction (DLE) – a low-impact, low-carbon and low-water method of extracting lithium from brine.
Lithium demand is soaring as a result of a rapidly expanding EV market. One study estimates the world needs 2 billion EVs on the road to meet global net-zero goals. Yet, the gap between supply and demand continues to widen. As the world races to secure new supplies of critical minerals, Chile has emerged as an ideal investment jurisdiction with mining-friendly regulations and a skilled local workforce to drive towards a clean green economy. Chile is already the biggest supplier of copper and second largest supplier of lithium.
With an experienced team in natural resources, CleanTech Lithium holds itself accountable to a responsible ESG-led approach, a critical advantage for governments and major car manufacturers looking to secure a cleaner supply chain.
Laguna Verde is at pre-feasibility study stage targeted to be in ramp-up production from 2027. Laguna Verde has a JORC resource estimate of 1.8 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) while Viento Andino boasts 0.92 Mt LCE, each supporting 20,000 tons per annum (tpa) production with a 30-year and 12-year mine life, respectively. The latest drilling programme at Laguna Verde finished in June 2024, results from which will be used to convert resources into reserves.
The lead project, Laguna Verde, will be developed first, after which Veinto Andino will follow suit using the design and experience gained from Laguna Verde, as the company works towards its goal of becoming a significant green lithium producer serving the EV market.
The company is carrying out the necessary environmental impact assessments in partnership with the local communities. The indigenous communities will provide valuable data that will be included in the assessments. The Company has signed agreements with the three of core communities to support the project development.
DLE Pilot Plant Inauguration event held in May 2024 with local stakeholders and indigenous communities in attendance
The company also has two prospective exploration assets - the Llamara project and Salar de Atacama/Arenas Blancas project. Llamara project is a greenfield asset in the Antofagasta region and is around 600 kilometers north of Laguna Verde and Veinto Andino. The project is located in the Pampa del Tamarugal basin, one of the largest basins in the Lithium Triangle.
Salar de Atacama/Arenas Blancas comprises 140 licenses covering 377 sq km in the Salar de Atacama basin, one of the leading lithium-producing regions in the world with proven mineable deposits of 9.2 Mt.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to an ESG-led approach to its strategy and supporting its downstream partners looking to secure a cleaner supply chain. In line with this, the company plans to use renewable energy and the eco-friendly DLE process across its projects. DLE is considered an efficient option for lithium brine extraction that makes the least environmental impact, with no use of evaporation ponds, no carbon-intensive processes and reduced levels of water consumption. In recognition, Chile’s government plans to prioritize DLE for all new lithium projects in the country.
CleanTech Lithium’s pilot DLE plant in Copiapó was commissioned in the first quarter of 2024. To date, the company has completed the first stage of production from the DLE pilot plant producing an initial volume of 88 cubic metres of concentrated eluate – the lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approximately one tonne over an operating period of 384 hours with 14 cycles. Results show the DLE adsorbent achieved a lithium recovery rate of approximately 95 percent from the brine, with total recovery (adsorption plus desorption) achieving approximately 88 percent. The Company’s downstream conversion process is successfully producing pilot-scale samples of lithium carbonate . As of January 2025, the Company is producing lithium carbonate from Laguna Verde concentrated eluate at the downstream pilot plant - recently proven to be high purity (99.78 percent). Click for highlights video.
CTL’s experienced management team, with expertise throughout the natural resources industry, leads the company toward its goal of producing green lithium for the EV market. Expertise includes geology, lithium extraction engineering and corporate administration.
Company Highlights
- CleanTech Lithium is a lithium exploration and development company with four notable lithium projects in Chile and a combined total resource of 2.72 million tonnes JORC estimate of lithium carbonate equivalent.
- Chile is one of the biggest producers of lithium carbonate in the world and the Chilean Government has prioritized innovative technologies such as DLE for new project development
- The Company leverages DLE, an efficient method for extracting lithium brine that aims to minimize environmental impact, reduce production time and costs, resulting in high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate
- The Company is targeting a dual-listing on the ASX in Q1 2025.
- CleanTech Lithium’s flagship project, Laguna Verde is at the Pre-Feasibility Stage, once completed, the Company looks to start substantive conversations with strategic partners.
- The Company has an operational DLE pilot plant in Copiapó, Chile producing an initial volume of 88 cubic meters of concentrated eluate, which is the lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approx. one tonne, proving the Company’s capacity to produce battery-grade lithium with low impurities from its Laguna Verde brine project.
- In January 2025, the Company announced to the market the production of high purity lithium carbonate (99.78%)
- The Board consists of the former CEO of Collahuasi, the largest copper mine in the world, having held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP. In-country experience developing major commercial projects runs throughout the team.
- CleanTech Lithium’s operations are underpinned by an established ESG-focused approach - a critical priority for governments introducing regulations that require a cleaner supply chain to reach net-zero targets.
Key Projects
Laguna Verde Lithium Project
The 217 sq km Laguna Verde project features a sq km hypersaline lake at the low point of the basin with a large sub-surface aquifer ideal for DLE. Laguna Verde is the company’s most advanced asset.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific JORC-compliant Resource Estimate: As of July 2023, the asset has a JORC-compliant resource estimate of 1.8 Mt of LCE at a grade of 200 mg/L lithium.
- Environmentally Friendly Extraction: The company’s asset is amenable to DLE. Instead of sending lithium brine to evaporation ponds, DLE uses a unique process where resin extracts lithium from brine, and then re-injects the brine back into the aquifer, with minimal depletion of the resources. The DLE process reduces the impact on environment, water consumption levels and production time compared with evaporation ponds and hard-rock mining methods.
- DLE Pilot Plant: The pilot DLE plant in Copiapó, commissioned in the first quarter of 2024, has produced an initial volume of 88 cubic metres of concentrated eluate, which is the lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) of approximately one tonne further confirming the company’s capacity to produce battery-grade lithium with low impurities from its Laguna Verde brine project.
- Scoping Study: Scoping study completed in January 2023 indicated a production of 20,000 tons per annum LCE and an operational life of 30 years. Highlights of the study also includes:
- Total revenues of US$6.3 billion
- IRR of 45.1 percent and post-tax NPV8 of US$1.8 billion
- Net cash flow of US$215 million
Viento Andino Lithium Project
CleanTech Lithium’s second-most advanced asset covers 127 square kilometers and is located within 100 km of Laguna Verde, with a current resource estimate of 0.92 Mt of LCE, including an indicated resource of 0.44 Mt LCE. The company’s planned second drill campaign aims to extend known deposits further.
Project Highlights:
- 2022 Lithium Discovery: Recently completed brine samples from the initial drill campaign indicate an average lithium grade of 305 mg/L.
- JORC-compliant Estimate: The inferred resource estimate was recently upgraded from 0.5 Mt to 0.92 Mt of LCE at an average grade of 207 mg/L lithium, which now includes 0.44 million tonnes at an average grade of 221 mg/L lithium in the indicated category.
- Scoping Study: A scoping study was completed in September 2023 indicating a production of up to 20,000 tons per annum LCE for an operational life of more than 12 years. Other highlights include:
- Net revenues of US$2.5 billion
- IRR of 43.5 percent and post-tax NPV 8 of US$1.1 billion
- Additional Drilling: Once drilling at Laguna Verde is completed in 2024, CleanTech Lithium plans to commence further drilling at Viento Andino for a potential resource upgrade.
Llamara Lithium Project
The Llamara project is one of the largest greenfield basins in the Lithium Triangle, covering 605 square kilometers in the Pampa del Tamarugal, one of the largest basins in the Lithium Triangle. Historical exploration results indicate blue-sky potential, prompting the company to pursue additional exploration.
Project Highlights:
- Promising Historical Exploration: The asset has never been drilled; however, salt crust surface samples indicate up to 3,100 parts per million lithium. Additionally, historical geophysics lines indicate a large hypersaline aquifer. Both of these exploration results indicate potential for significant future discoveries.
- Close Proximity to Existing Operations: The Llamara project is near other known deposits:
Arenas Blancas
The project comprises 140 licences covering 377 sq km in the Salar de Atacama basin, a known lithium region with proven mineable deposits of 9.2 Mt and home to two of the world’s leading battery-grade lithium producers SQM and Albermarle. Following the granting of the exploration licences in 2024, the Cleantech Lithium is designing a work programme for the project
The Board
Steve Kesler - Executive Chairman
Steve Kesler has 45 years of executive and board roles experience in the mining sector across all major capital markets including AIM. Direct lithium experience as CEO/director of European Lithium and Chile experience with Escondida and as the first CEO of Collahuasi, previously held senior roles at Rio Tinto and BHP.
Ignacio Mehech – CEO and Director
Ignacio Mehech brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in the lithium and mining sectors. During his seven-year tenure at Albemarle—the world’s largest producer of battery-grade lithium—he spent the last three years as Country Manager in Chile, overseeing a workforce of 1,100 and managing critical relationships with government, indigenous communities, and other key stakeholders. Mehech brings deep expertise in lithium project development, regulatory engagement, and sustainability. He has led high-profile engagements with global investors, customers, NGOs, analysts, scientists, and international governments. He also played a key leadership role in the El Abra copper operation—a joint venture between Codelco and Freeport-McMoRan—where he led the legal strategy and contributed to corporate transformation initiatives. Mehech holds a law degree from the Universidad de Chile and a Master’s in Energy and Resources Law from the University of Melbourne.
Gordon Stein - Chief Financial Officer
Gordon Stein is a commercial CFO with over 30 years of expertise in the energy, natural resources and other sectors in both executive and non-executive director roles. As a chartered accountant, he has worked with start-ups to major companies, including board roles of six LSE companies.
Maha Daoudi - Independent Non-executive Director
Maha Daoudi has more than 20 years of experience holding several Board and senior-level positions across commodities, energy transition, finance and tech-related industries, including a senior role with leading commodity trader, Trafigura. Daoudi holds expertise in offtake agreements, developing international alliances and forming strategic partnerships.
Tommy McKeith - Independent Non-executive Director
Tommy McKeith is an experienced public company director and geologist with over 30 years of mining company leadership, corporate development, project development and exploration experience. He's held roles in an international mining company and across several ASX-listed mining companies. McKeith currently serves as non-executive director of Evolution Mining and as non-executive chairman of Arrow Minerals. Having worked in bulk, base and precious metals across numerous jurisdictions, including operations in Canada, Africa, South America and Australia, McKeith brings strategic insights to CTL with a strong focus on value creation.
Jonathan Morley-Kirk - Senior Independent Non-executive Director
Jonathan Morley-Kirk brings 30 years of experience, including 17 years in non-executive director roles with expertise in financial controls, audit, remuneration, capital raisings and taxation/structuring.
Keep reading...Show less
