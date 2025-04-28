European Metals

USD 36 Million Just Transition Fund Grant Approved for Cinovec Project

European Metals Holdings Limited (ASX & AIM: EMH, OTCQX: EMHXY, ERPNF and EMHLF) (“European Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the following update in relation to grant funding by the European Union for the Cinovec Project (“Cinovec” or “the Project”).

Highlights

  • Czech selection panel of the managing authority for the EU Just Transition Fund (“JTF”) has approved a CZK 800 million (US$ 36 million) grant to the Cinovec Project.
  • JTF grant is conditional on the Project Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) being submitted by 31st December 2025 and approval of the EIA by the Czech Ministry of Environment by 30th June 2026.
  • The Cinovec Project is a Strategic Project under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (“CRMA”).
  • Cinovec mineral deposit is designated a Strategic Deposit by the Czech government for the purposes of the Czech Construction Code.

Just Transition Fund

Further to the Project being declared a “Strategic Project” under the (refer to the Company’s ASX/AIM releases dated 26/25 March 2025) (“Cinovec Declared a Strategic Project Under EU Critical Raw Materials Act”), the final approval of financial support for the Project under the JTF represents a further important confirmation of support from European and Czech institutions.

The terms and conditions of the JTF grant will be detailed in the contract between the grant provider (Czech Ministry of Environment) and the beneficiary, the Cinovec Project holding company, Geomet s.r.o.

The contract will detail milestones, including the EIA and construction permitting timetable, as well as the conditions for advance payments and reimbursement of costs incurred by the beneficiary. The conditions will also include how the Project's progress will be reported to the Czech Ministry of Environment which is the managing authority for JTF projects.

Keith Coughlan, Executive Chairman, commented:“We welcome this final confirmation of the significant JTF grant. The grant funding will be utilised to fast track a number of critical path items with regards to the Cinovec Project. This confirmation builds on recent project momentum, and is another clear indicator of the support the European Union and the Czech government is willing to provide to assist in getting Cinovec into production in the timeliest manner possible.”

Strategic Project Status

The declaration of the Cinovec Project as a Strategic Project under the CRMA represents confirmation of the advanced stage of development of the Project. The Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) for the Project is progressing towards completion in mid-2025, with the EIA to be completed and submitted for approval by the end of 2025. It is expected that the Czech Ministry of Environment will approve the EIA by mid-2026, with final construction permitting expected to follow within the required time frame of 24 months as set out in CRMA.

Being named a Strategic Project means that the project is considered highly important for ensuring a secure and sustainable supply of critical raw materials in Europe. Such projects must have a credible timeframe and production volumes and have to be implemented with the highest ESG credentials. These projects are essential for the green and digital transition, as well as for the resilience of the defence and aerospace sectors. The Cinovec Project, comprising of the largest hard rock lithium resource in the EU by far, is vital to achieve the EU’s objectives on Climate Change.


Click here for the full ASX Release

×