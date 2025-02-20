Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Trending Press Releases

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Awalé Included in 2025 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

AI Defines 18 New Gold Targets at Music Well

Metal Bank: Copper, Gold-focused Exploration in Australia and the Middle East

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

Biotech Market Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Chalice Mining Makes Metallurgical "Breakthrough" at Gonneville Project

Gonneville will no longer need a hydrometallurgical process for nickel concentrates, which the company said will reduce technical risk, process complexity and capital operating costs.

Cobalt, nickel and copper on periodic table.
davidf / iStock

Chalice Mining ( ASX:CHN,OTC Pink:CGMLF) said on Monday (February 17) that it has made an important metallurgical breakthrough at its Gonneville projected, located in Western Australia.

The company said a hydrometallurgical process for nickel concentrate is no longer needed, as recent testwork results confirm that two saleable, smelter-grade flotation concentrates can be produced across the entire sulphide resource.

Managing Director and CEO Alex Dorsch said in a press release that this new information "materially reduces" capital and operating costs for Gonneville, also substantially reducing technical risk and process complexity.

Gonneville was discovered by Chalice geologists in 2020, and is wholly owned by Chalice Mining. The company says it is the first discovery of its kind in Australia, hosting palladium, platinum, nickel, copper and cobalt.

In 2024, the discovery was the recipient of two major project status honours, one from Western Australian Premier Roger Cook in September, and another from Commonwealth Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic in October.

These recognitions underscore the project’s role in Australia’s future critical minerals ambition.

Chalice is currently working on a prefeasibility study for Gonneville, and said testwork and optimisation will continue through the first quarter. Prefeasibility work began in 2023, with completion targeted in mid-2025.

In July 2024, Chalice signed a non-binding strategic memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058).

The company said at the time that this arrangement will be beneficial to the project, allowing for collaboration on marketing and offtake solutions and improvements in optimization for Gonneville.

Under Australia's newly legislated Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, the project may receive a 10 percent tax offset for its carbon-in-leach leaching, which qualifies as an eligible expenditure.

Shares of Chalice rose as high as AU$1.60 after the news on Monday, but pulled back later in the week.

Chalice said it is well positioned moving forward, with AU$90 million in cash and listed investments.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ASX:CHN
nickel investingplatinum investingpalladium investingcopper investingcobalt investingnickel explorationplatinum explorationpalladium explorationcobalt explorationcopper explorationnickel stocksplatinum stockspalladium stockscopper stockscobalt stocksasx stockswestern australiaaustraliaNickel Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.