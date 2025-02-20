- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Chalice Mining Makes Metallurgical "Breakthrough" at Gonneville Project
Gonneville will no longer need a hydrometallurgical process for nickel concentrates, which the company said will reduce technical risk, process complexity and capital operating costs.
Chalice Mining ( ASX:CHN,OTC Pink:CGMLF) said on Monday (February 17) that it has made an important metallurgical breakthrough at its Gonneville projected, located in Western Australia.
The company said a hydrometallurgical process for nickel concentrate is no longer needed, as recent testwork results confirm that two saleable, smelter-grade flotation concentrates can be produced across the entire sulphide resource.
Managing Director and CEO Alex Dorsch said in a press release that this new information "materially reduces" capital and operating costs for Gonneville, also substantially reducing technical risk and process complexity.
Gonneville was discovered by Chalice geologists in 2020, and is wholly owned by Chalice Mining. The company says it is the first discovery of its kind in Australia, hosting palladium, platinum, nickel, copper and cobalt.
In 2024, the discovery was the recipient of two major project status honours, one from Western Australian Premier Roger Cook in September, and another from Commonwealth Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic in October.
These recognitions underscore the project’s role in Australia’s future critical minerals ambition.
Chalice is currently working on a prefeasibility study for Gonneville, and said testwork and optimisation will continue through the first quarter. Prefeasibility work began in 2023, with completion targeted in mid-2025.
In July 2024, Chalice signed a non-binding strategic memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058).
The company said at the time that this arrangement will be beneficial to the project, allowing for collaboration on marketing and offtake solutions and improvements in optimization for Gonneville.
Under Australia's newly legislated Critical Minerals Production Tax Incentive, the project may receive a 10 percent tax offset for its carbon-in-leach leaching, which qualifies as an eligible expenditure.
Shares of Chalice rose as high as AU$1.60 after the news on Monday, but pulled back later in the week.
Chalice said it is well positioned moving forward, with AU$90 million in cash and listed investments.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.