Goldplay Mining CEO: Strengthening Portuguese Portfolio with High-grade Copper-Gold Projects

Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) strengthened its Portuguese portfolio just two months after going public, and Goldplay Mining CEO Catalin Kilofliski shared how the acquisition positions the company as a key player in the Portugal mining landscape.

“We’ve set a very ambitious objective, and here we are delivering on that. It’s a very flexible ownership-based transaction starting with 20 percent. We can go all the way to 85 percent within a four week or four year window. We can accelerate to 100 percent for $2 million as we see fit. Everything is structured wisely and allows limited dilution to the company,” Kiloflisky said.

Goldplay Mining signed a definitive agreement to acquire up to a 100 percent equity interest in a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda, which owns the Barrancos copper-gold properties and two other projects with ongoing applications. The acquisition is reinforced by the company’s Portugal-based management team, which will start exploration in August and announce the work program in the latter part of summer.

This CEO Interview article is brought to you by: Goldplay Mining (TSXV:AUC) - a Canadian junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing gold, silver and copper assets.

“Here we are, in our C$10 million market cap company, being able to start growing significantly through concrete results. We’re very keen about the future and we want to really give it a serious exploration plan. We want to deliver on these ambitious growth objectives that we’ve set ourselves to, and we’re getting down to begin to work,” added Kilofliski.

Goldplay Mining also commenced exploration planning and released initial interpretations from airborne geophysics and satellite imagery on its Scottie West project located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

