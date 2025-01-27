- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Capricorn Metals to Buy Deadman Flat, Extend Karlawinda Gold Project Tenure
The acquisition will expand the tenure of Capricorn's Karlawinda gold operation by about 270 square kilometres.
Gold producer Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM,OTC Pink:CRNLF) has entered into an agreement with Peregrine Gold (ASX:PGD) to acquire the Deadman Flat project in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
In an January 23 announcement, Capricorn said the Deadman Flat tenements cover approximately 270 square kilometres contiguous to its Karlawinda gold project and will expand its territory in the area.
Capricorn will pay AU$1.5 million for the asset by issuing fully paid ordinary shares to Peregrine.
The amount will be paid via two transactions. The first AU$750,000 will be paid once Capricorn declares a JORC-compliant resource estimate exceeding 200,000 ounces of gold for the property, while the remaining AU$750,000 rests on the company’s decision to start a standalone commercial mining operation on the project tenements.
“The acquisition of the Deadman Flat project expands the Karlawinda gold project exploration footprint and completes the consolidation of the highly prospective southern margin of the Sylvania Inlier, including tenements directly along the strike of the Company's Central Zone prospect,” said Capricorn Executive Chairman Mark Clark.
He added that it will give the company the opportunity to find further ore sources for Karlawinda.
A January 7 release shows Karlawinda produced 28,702 ounces of gold for the most recent quarter, bringing its half-year output to 54,261 ounces. According to Capricorn, it's on track to achieve the midpoint of its 2025 fiscal year production guidance of 110,000 to 120,000 ounces, within its cost guidance range of US$1,370 to US$1,470 per ounce.
Deadman Flat has been historically mined through alluvial and hard-rock workings since the 1930s.
Capricorn will soon commence high-resolution airborne gravity surveys, broad-scale geological and regolith mapping and geochemical sampling in currently defined target areas to generate targets for drilling in its 2026 fiscal year.
The company expects to complete its acquisition of Deadman flat in February.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in Gold (Australia Edition)
Ready to invest in gold? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.
Download your investing guide today.
Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Gold Sector
Your Newsletter Preferences
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Latest News
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.