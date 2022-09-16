Cannabis NewsInvesting News

Cannabis Investing

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Global Sales to Hit US$57 Billion by 2026

Cannabis Investing News
financial chart report

A new research report shows just how much global cannabis sales numbers are expected to grow by 2026.

Business research firm BDSA has issued new projections for global cannabis sales in the next few years.

Meanwhile, a new strategic partnership will see one of the biggest cannabis brands make its way over to the European market.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

New data paints clear picture of global cannabis sales

BDSA's new data reveals a positive outlook for long-term cannabis sales growth. After coming in at US$30 billion in 2021, global sales are expected to hit US$57 billion by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent.

As far as 2022 goes, in the US, legal cannabis sales are expected to bring in US$27 billion. BDSA predicts that the US market will account for 75 percent of total global cannabis sales by 2026.

Roy Bingham, CEO of BDSA, said the market is now past the “hockey stick” trend of sales growth.

“Still, our updated forecast predicts that steady gains in developing US markets will continue to drive single-digit annual growth in total US legal sales in 2022, with continued growth prospects out to 2026,” he said.

The firm's data shows that sales numbers have plateaued in some of the more mature state markets, like California and Colorado.

But while these states have seen dwindling sales, other states opening their doors to cannabis are expected to bring in some serious numbers. Illinois alone is seen producing US$2 billion in 2022, according to the data.

In terms of competition from other nations, BDSA believes Germany and Mexico could throw off America's dominance in cannabis sales.

Most recognizable cannabis brand expands to Europe

Cookies confirmed it will make its way to Portugal by way of a new licensing agreement with Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN).

“The partners we chose in Portugal have one of the most advanced facilities I’ve seen and will be producing some of the best cannabis in the world,” Cookies CEO Gilbert Milam, known as Berner, said.

Cookies products will be produced in Portugal through Akanda’s acquisition asset Holigen.

Akanda CEO Tej Virk praised the agreement and credited the brand recognition brought forth by Cookies.

“Cookies premium genetics are an essential pillar to have in our portfolio as these markets begin to open up,” Virk said, referring to the current wave of legalization efforts throughout Europe, but particularly in Germany.

Cannabis company news

  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI,TSXV:HITI)reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter, indicating revenue of C$95.4 million, an 18 percent uptick compared to the previous quarter. However, the firm reported a net loss of C$2.7 million.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)declared its Q3 dividend for shareholders. The firm will be granting a US$1.80 per share dividend.
  • Avicanna (TSX:AVCN,OTCQX:AVCNF)expanded its research relationship with the University of Toronto for the investigation of cannabinoid-based products in the field of epilepsy. “The cannabinoids, alone and in combination, are some of the most promising antiseizure drugs that I have seen in many years of research,” said Dr. Mac Burnham, the university's lead for cannabis research.
  • AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)confirmed a quarterly dividend of US$0.56 for holders of common shares in the company.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cannabis stocksfinancetradingCannabis Investing

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19385.88-174.28
TSXV630.06-7.43
DOW30822.42-139.40
S&P 5003873.33-28.02
NASD11448.40-103.95
ASX6739.10-103.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1675.22+0.48
Silver19.61+0.03
Copper3.54+0.05
Palladium2137.84+11.84
Platinum910.11+3.11
Oil85.40+0.30
Heating Oil3.15-0.06
Natural Gas7.82-0.51

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×