Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Global Sales to Hit US$57 Billion by 2026
A new research report shows just how much global cannabis sales numbers are expected to grow by 2026.
Business research firm BDSA has issued new projections for global cannabis sales in the next few years.
Meanwhile, a new strategic partnership will see one of the biggest cannabis brands make its way over to the European market.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
New data paints clear picture of global cannabis sales
BDSA's new data reveals a positive outlook for long-term cannabis sales growth. After coming in at US$30 billion in 2021, global sales are expected to hit US$57 billion by 2026, increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 13 percent.
As far as 2022 goes, in the US, legal cannabis sales are expected to bring in US$27 billion. BDSA predicts that the US market will account for 75 percent of total global cannabis sales by 2026.
Roy Bingham, CEO of BDSA, said the market is now past the “hockey stick” trend of sales growth.
“Still, our updated forecast predicts that steady gains in developing US markets will continue to drive single-digit annual growth in total US legal sales in 2022, with continued growth prospects out to 2026,” he said.
The firm's data shows that sales numbers have plateaued in some of the more mature state markets, like California and Colorado.
But while these states have seen dwindling sales, other states opening their doors to cannabis are expected to bring in some serious numbers. Illinois alone is seen producing US$2 billion in 2022, according to the data.
In terms of competition from other nations, BDSA believes Germany and Mexico could throw off America's dominance in cannabis sales.
Most recognizable cannabis brand expands to Europe
Cookies confirmed it will make its way to Portugal by way of a new licensing agreement with Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN).
“The partners we chose in Portugal have one of the most advanced facilities I’ve seen and will be producing some of the best cannabis in the world,” Cookies CEO Gilbert Milam, known as Berner, said.
Cookies products will be produced in Portugal through Akanda’s acquisition asset Holigen.
Akanda CEO Tej Virk praised the agreement and credited the brand recognition brought forth by Cookies.
“Cookies premium genetics are an essential pillar to have in our portfolio as these markets begin to open up,” Virk said, referring to the current wave of legalization efforts throughout Europe, but particularly in Germany.
Cannabis company news
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI,TSXV:HITI)reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter, indicating revenue of C$95.4 million, an 18 percent uptick compared to the previous quarter. However, the firm reported a net loss of C$2.7 million.
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)declared its Q3 dividend for shareholders. The firm will be granting a US$1.80 per share dividend.
- Avicanna (TSX:AVCN,OTCQX:AVCNF)expanded its research relationship with the University of Toronto for the investigation of cannabinoid-based products in the field of epilepsy. “The cannabinoids, alone and in combination, are some of the most promising antiseizure drugs that I have seen in many years of research,” said Dr. Mac Burnham, the university's lead for cannabis research.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- How to Invest in a Cannabis Stock ›
- Why Consider Investing in the Cannabis Industry? | INN ›
- Ways to Invest in Cannabis ›
- 3 Cannabis Investing Experts Explain US Legalization Hype ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1675.22
|+0.48
|Silver
|19.61
|+0.03
|Copper
|3.54
|+0.05
|Palladium
|2137.84
|+11.84
|Platinum
|910.11
|+3.11
|Oil
|85.40
|+0.30
|Heating Oil
|3.15
|-0.06
|Natural Gas
|7.82
|-0.51
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Cannabis Investing News Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.