Cannabis Investing News

New Cannabis Consumption Trends, Regulatory Shifts Seen Driving Market in 2025

How are changing consumption methods and an evolving regulatory landscape impacting the cannabis industry? Discover how market shifts are shaping the future of the sector and what the impact for investors could be.

Cannabis leaf on road marked with "2025," with sunlight in the background.
Tahu / Adobe Stock

Understanding trends in the cannabis industry is paramount for investors eyeing a market with steady growth potential, but the landscape is complex as products and regulations continue to evolve.

Consumption habits are changing as edibles, vaping and THC beverages gain traction, especially among younger users, and cannabis companies are adapting their offerings to meet shifting demand.

Meanwhile, regulatory uncertainty, particularly surrounding the future of the US Farm Bill and state-level restrictions on hemp-derived cannabinoids, continues to challenge the market.

Despite these headwinds, production data and long-term growth forecasts suggest the cannabis industry remains on a promising — albeit turbulent — path. Read on for more on key trends to watch in 2025.

Consumption methods evolving post-legalization

Shifts in consumer behavior are reshaping markets across the board, and the cannabis industry is no exception.

While smoking remains the dominant method of cannabis consumption, a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the growing popularity of edibles, vaping and dabbing.

The report notes that vaping and dabbing are particularly pronounced among younger adults.

A separate study published by the American Medical Association and funded in part by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research also points to how product preferences have changed among Canadian users since legalization in 2018.

Hemp market growth despite regulatory uncertainty

The burgeoning hemp industry is another segment of the expanding cannabis market.

The legalization of industrial hemp — defined as cannabis with a THC concentration of 0.3 percent or less — through the 2018 Farm Bill led to initial investment and optimistic projections for CBD wellness products and various industrial applications. The sector’s rapid evolution also brought the rise of hemp-derived intoxicating cannabinoids, creating a market that presented both opportunities and complexities for participants.

However, after an initial boom, a lack of infrastructure and clearly defined regulations for CBD, as well as state-level variations and market oversupply, ultimately contributed to a quick retraction.

2024 was a pivotal year for the US hemp industry, as the hemp-related provisions of the 2018 Farm Bill — originally set to expire in September 2023, but extended to December 31, 2024 — created an urgent need to address critical issues like THC limits and the regulation of novel hemp-derived cannabinoids. A major point of contention was the proposed shift from defining hemp based on Delta-9 THC concentration (0.3 percent or less) to “total THC,” which includes THCA.

This change had the potential to significantly impact farmers and processors, as many hemp varieties that are compliant under the Delta-9 THC rule could exceed the 0.3 percent limit when THCA is included.

Various bills and amendments were proposed in 2024 as part of the Farm Bill discussions, each with different approaches to regulating hemp. Separate regulatory frameworks for industrial hemp and hemp grown for cannabinoids were suggested, and many states took their own action, leading to a patchwork of regulations and even outright bans.

Despite challenges, data from the US Department of Agriculture suggests signs of recovery.

The department's annual National Hemp Report from 2024 points to an 18 percent increase in industrial hemp production value between 2022 and 2023, with output growth seen in specific sectors like floral (18 percent), fiber (133 percent) and seed hemp (414 percent). The 2025 report from the Department of Agriculture indicates further expansion, with notable increases observed in both acreage (up 64 percent from 2023) and value (46 percent).

The 2024 Farm Bill ultimately did not pass, and right now the hemp industry is operating under a temporary extension of the 2018 Farm Bill under the American Relief Act of 2025, signed into law on December 21, 2024.

The 2018 Farm Bill is now set to expire on September 30, 2025.

While analysts for Markets and Markets project that the North American hemp industry will grow at a CAGR of 22.4 percent and ultimately reach a valuation of US$30.24 billion by 2029, the future of the industry will be heavily influenced by the outcome of the ongoing Farm Bill discussions.

US cannabis legalization remains stalled

Although there is clear demand for cannabis products, the now-defunct rescheduling process in the US is likely to continue casting a shadow of uncertainty over the industry's long-term trajectory.

Legal and procedural delays, including allegations of improper conduct and bias within the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), led to hearing cancellations, and the new administration of US President Donald Trump has brought leadership changes to key agencies like the DEA and the Department of Justice.

Terry Cole, who Trump nominated to be DEA administrator on February 11, has a history of opposing cannabis legalization in the country. Similarly, Pam Bondi, Trump’s pick to lead the justice department, staunchly opposed a movement to legalize medical cannabis during her tenure as Florida’s attorney general.

While there have been bipartisan efforts in Congress to end federal cannabis prohibition and establish regulations for eventual legalization, the DEA’s actions and statements indicate a potential stall or reversal of progress.

In addition to that, new research is adding complexity to the debate.

A study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry this past March highlights an association between the use of high-potency cannabis strains and increased risks of psychosis, a factor that may not have been fully considered by the Department of Health and Human Services. As stronger cannabis strains become more widely available, a reassessment of their potential health risks may be required.

Investor takeaway

While the cannabis industry holds promise for growth and innovation, investors must remain acutely aware of the regulatory uncertainties and market volatility that will undoubtedly shape its trajectory in the years to come.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Keep reading...Show less
TSE:TPX.A
cannabis investingunited statescanadacannabis outlookCannabis Investing
https://twitter.com/INN_Technology
https://www.linkedin.com/in/meagen-seatter-23675b193/
mseatter@investingnews.com

<span>Life Science Outlook</span> Report

Life Science Outlook Report

Get the trends and expert predictions you need to stay ahead of the markets.

Download your outlook report today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Life Science Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Latest News

More News
×
Meagen Seatter

Meagen Seatter

Investment Market Content Specialist

Meagen moved to Vancouver in 2019 after splitting her time between Australia and Southeast Asia for three years. She worked simultaneously as a freelancer and childcare provider before landing her role as an Investment Market Content Specialist at the Investing News Network.

Meagen has studied marketing, developmental and cognitive psychology and anthropology, and honed her craft of writing at Langara College. She is currently pursuing a degree in psychology and linguistics. Meagen loves writing about the life science, cannabis, tech and psychedelics markets. In her free time, she enjoys gardening, cooking, traveling, doing anything outdoors and reading.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.