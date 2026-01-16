Mining Giants BHP and Rio Tinto Mark Iron Ore Collaboration
Up to 200 million tonnes of Pilbara iron ore is targeted to be mined at the companies’ neighbouring Yandicoogina and Yandi operations.
BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP,OTCPL:BHPLF) and Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO,OTCPL:RTPPF) are collaborating to extract up to 200 million tonnes of iron ore under two non-binding Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).
Mining and extraction will be performed at BHP’s Yandi and Rio’s Yandicoogina operations, which sit approximately 80 kilometres away from each other.
“This is a clear example of productivity in action – unlocking new opportunities by making the most of our existing resources,” said Tim Day, BHP WA Iron Ore Asset president.
“Together we will extend the life of these operations, create additional value, and further support Western Australian jobs and local communities,” added Matthew Holcz, Rio's Iron Ore chief executive.
Under the MOU, BHP will also supply its Yandi Lower Channel Deposit wet iron ore to Rio Tinto for processing at its existing wet plants under agreed commercial terms.
The companies will also collaborate on the development of Rio Tinto’s Wunbye deposit, which sits in the Yandicoogina project.
BHP’s Yandi is a part of an 85:15 joint venture between BHP, and Mitsui (OTC Pink:MITSF) and Itochu (TSE:8001).
It holds a production record of 257 million tonnes of iron ore in 2023, which was described by BHP as “enough to make steel for approximately 2,980 Sydney Harbour Bridges.”
Meanwhile, Yandicoogina is regarded as one of Rio’s highest-producing iron ore mines, and among the first to operate a fleet of autonomous haul trucks and drills.
“The operation produces Hamersley Iron Yandi (HIY) fines—a product with low impurities that delivers a high-iron sinter—used by customers across East Asia and Southern China in their steelmaking process,” Rio wrote on its website.
For this partnership, BHP and Rio decided to progress a conceptual study, then an order of magnitude study.
Regulatory and joint venture approvals, along with engagement with traditional owners, will be required for any potential implementation.
Subject to a final investment decision, first ore from both deposits is anticipated early next decade.
