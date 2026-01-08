ITOCHU Corp is a group of businesses that engage in importing, exporting, and trading various products. The traded goods include textiles, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, and information and communications technology. The largest segments by net profit to the group are Food and Energy and Chemicals. Food segment pursues efficiency-oriented operations from production and distribution to retail in all areas of food from raw materials to finished products both in Japan and overseas. The energy and chemicals segment trades crude oil and oil derivatives and chemicals.