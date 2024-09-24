Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Saga Metals Lists on TSX-V

Heritage Mining Announces Partnership with Altitude Capital Consultants Inc. and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Falcon Commences Drilling At Its Great Burnt Copper Project, NL

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Provides Corporate Update and Grants Incentive Stock Options

Significant Expansion of Stated Resources at Lake Maitland and the Wiluna Uranium Project

Lode Gold Signs Letter of Intent to Execute Tax-Efficient Spin-Out, Creating Two Pure Play Companies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Avrupa Minerals

AVU:CA

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Resource Investing News

Becker Mining and alwaysAI to Collaborate on AI Solutions for Mining Industry

The companies plan to use computer vision technology to address mining sector challenges like restricted area monitoring.

Red circuit grid.
Michael Dziedzic / Unsplash

Becker Mining Systems, a mining technology solutions company, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with alwaysAI to address critical challenges facing the mining sector.

The companies will look at making improvements to a variety of areas in the industry, such as restricted area monitoring, equipment utilization and personal protective equipment compliance.

Using computer vision (CV) technology, Becker and alwaysAI will focus on automating processes and setting up real-time monitoring in order to lower dependence on manual supervision and improve overall safety.

The companies also expect to reduce costs at mines while boosting operational efficiency and data analytics.

One of the potential use cases for CV technology is in real-time conveyor belt monitoring.

By integrating CV technology with Becker's existing Belt Rip Detection System, the companies will be able to provide continuous monitoring to look for early signs of wear or damage, allowing operators to intervene before issues arise.

The system will also support zone-based monitoring to help prevent unauthorized access to dangerous areas.

In addition, Becker and alwaysAI will track personnel and equipment movement through cage or lift systems. The CV-enabled system will flag unauthorized or inefficient use to minimize delays and improve process flow. Collision-avoidance systems will monitor the proximity of vehicles and personnel, providing real-time alerts to reduce accidents.

alwaysAI CEO Marty Beard highlighted the potential impact of the partnership in advancing AI-driven solutions in the resource industry, stating, “Our computer vision solutions are designed to provide real-time insights and alerts that reduce risks and improve operational efficiency, especially in high-risk environments like mining."

Dr. Wolfgang Wegener, co-CEO of Becker Mining Systems, also emphasized the importance of integrating new technologies to meet the industry’s evolving needs. “By integrating this cutting-edge technology into mines, we can help minimize risks and reduce machine downtime while boosting overall performance,” he said.

The partnership will see both companies working together to develop, install and manage the CV applications.

Becker will handle the installation of cameras and edge devices as part of the overall infrastructure needed to deploy these solutions in mining environments.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
resource investingartificial intelligence investingResource Investing
The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Learn about our editorial policies.