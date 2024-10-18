- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Australian Strategic's Dubbo Rare Earths Project Gets AU$5 Million Federal Government Grant
The company will match the funds, which will be used for finding lower-capital and shorter-implementation pathways to production at Dubbo.
Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTC Pink:ASMMF) said it has been awarded AU$5 million under the Australian government’s International Partnerships in Critical Minerals (IPCM) Program.
IPCM is an AU$20 million program launched this year to “support early to mid-stage critical minerals projects that contribute to building end-to-end supply chains with Australia’s international partners in the critical minerals sector.”
Australian Strategic will use the money received to support work to identify potential lower-capital and shorter-implementation pathways to rare earths production at its Dubbo project in New South Wales.
The amount is in addition to a AU$6.5 million grant received by Australian Strategic from the government’s Critical Minerals Development Program last year. It was provided for the advancement of project design elements.
The company said the new funds recognise its strategic importance as a future producer of rare earths and critical minerals such as zirconium, niobium and hafnium, which are key to the defence industry.
Australian Strategic said that it will match the grant to further support activities at Dubbo.
“With this funding, we will be able to undertake important work to identify lower capital and shorter implementation pathways to unlock rare earth production at the Dubbo Project and ensure a focused completion of our final FEED,” said Australian Strategic Managing Director and CEO Rowena Smith, while thanking the Australian government for its support.
“Government support to refine rare earths is important for our sovereign capabilities and will help our trading partners meet their economic, national security and emission reduction commitments,” said Madeleine King, minister for resources and minister for Northern Australia, in a separate statement on Tuesday (October 15).
In March of this year, Australian Strategic also received a non-binding letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the US regarding up to US$600 million in debt funding to support the project’s construction.
Located approximately 400 kilometres northwest of Sydney, Dubbo is expected to deliver up to 1,000 local jobs during the construction period and approximately 270 jobs once operational.
Australian Strategic is targeting a final investment decision for Dubbo within the first half of 2026.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.
When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
Follow
Learn about our editorial policies.