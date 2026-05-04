QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers

Proprietary H2-RE DCPS Platform Designed to Convert Natural Hydrogen into Off-Grid Power for AI Infrastructure; Establishes Direct Link Between Subsurface Hydrogen and End-Use Energy Delivery

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic applied research partnership with Lambton College to design, build, and validate a hydrogen-powered modular energy system — the H2-RE DCPS (Hydrogen-Renewable Energy Data Center Power System) — targeting off-grid and grid-constrained AI data center applications.

This initiative represents a significant step in QIMC's vertically integrated "Geology-to-AI" strategy, advancing beyond hydrogen exploration toward energy delivery and infrastructure development, and establishing a direct pathway from natural hydrogen production to end-use power systems.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Strategic Partnership Established: Collaboration with Lambton College to engineer and validate a hydrogen-powered modular power platform

  • Hydrogen-to-Power Integration: System designed to convert natural hydrogen into electricity for AI data center and other grid-constrained applications

  • Modular Microgrid Architecture: Targeting approximately 15-25 kW continuous output per unit, scalable beyond 50 kW, subject to system configuration and validation

  • AI-Enabled Advisory Layer: Platform under development to support forecasting, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance

  • Off-Grid Deployment Focus: Designed for remote, edge computing, and grid-constrained environments

  • Commercial Platform Strategy: May support future equipment deployment, service models, and energy-as-a-service frameworks

  • Vertical Integration Execution: Platform being developed for potential integration with QIMC's natural hydrogen assets.

CEO COMMENTARY

"This is where QIMC's strategy moves into execution," said John Karagiannidis, CEO of QIMC.

"We are advancing beyond hydrogen discovery and into energy delivery — developing systems designed to convert natural hydrogen into usable power for next-generation AI infrastructure. With the H2-RE DCPS platform, we are building a direct bridge between subsurface hydrogen resources and real-world energy demand, positioning QIMC at the intersection of clean energy and digital infrastructure."

PLATFORM OVERVIEW — H2-RE DCPS

The H2-RE DCPS is being developed as a modular AC-coupled mini-grid system, integrating:

  • Hydrogen fuel cell systems (primary energy input, subject to configuration and supply)

  • Lithium-ion battery storage

  • Solar and wind renewable inputs

  • Grid-forming master inverter

  • Scalable grid-tied inverter modules

The system is designed to deliver three-phase 208V AC power with plug-and-play modular expansion, enabling incremental scaling aligned with compute demand.

Initial system configurations are being engineered to target approximately 15-25 kW of continuous power output under steady-state conditions, with scalability beyond 50 kW, subject to system design, fuel availability, and performance validation.

System performance will be evaluated during prototype testing against standard microgrid benchmarks, including power quality, stability, efficiency, and system integration performance.

AI-DRIVEN ENERGY MANAGEMENT

A core component of the platform is its AI-enabled advisory layer, currently under development to:

  • Forecast energy generation and storage performance using time-series data

  • Detect anomalies in voltage, frequency, and system stability

  • Support predictive maintenance and system optimization

  • Generate operational datasets across deployments

The AI system will operate in an advisory capacity, maintaining full operator control while enabling data-driven decision support. AI models will be trained and validated using data generated during prototype and field deployment phases.

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

Global demand for data center power infrastructure is accelerating due to:

  • Rapid expansion of AI and high-performance computing

  • Growth in edge and distributed computing architectures

  • Increasing grid constraints and decarbonization requirements

QIMC believes off-grid and grid-constrained environments represent a growing segment that may require modular, scalable, and low-emission power solutions, particularly for edge AI deployments and remote infrastructure.

The H2-RE DCPS platform is being developed to address this emerging demand.

IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP

The project is structured across four development phases:

  • Phase 1-2: Engineering design, system architecture, and procurement

  • Phase 3: Assembly, installation, and data pipeline integration

  • Phase 4: Commissioning, real-world testing, and AI model prototyping

Commercial deployment will be evaluated following successful validation and demonstration of system performance under operational conditions.

COMMERCIALIZATION STRATEGY

Upon successful validation, QIMC may evaluate opportunities to:

  • Deploy systems across Canada and international markets

  • Target remote industrial operations and AI edge computing clusters

  • Integrate systems with QIMC natural hydrogen assets

  • Develop potential business models, including energy-as-a-service

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE

This initiative represents a key step in QIMC's evolution from a resource exploration company toward an integrated energy and infrastructure platform.

By linking natural hydrogen supply with downstream power systems and AI-enabled optimization, QIMC is advancing a model designed to connect Hydrogen Discovery → Production → Energy Systems → AI Optimization → Data Infrastructure

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (QIMC)

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. is a North American exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of natural hydrogen and critical mineral projects across Québec, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and Minnesota (USA). The Company is advancing its district-scale hydrogen exploration model using its proprietary R2G2™ framework, developed in collaboration with INRS.

QIMC is committed to innovation, sustainable development, and the advancement of clean energy solutions.

For Further Information

QUÉBEC INNOVATIVE MATERIALS CORP.
John Karagiannidis
President & Chief Executive Officer
info@qimaterials.com
+1 514-726-7058

DISCLAIMER

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, validation, and commercialization of the H2-RE DCPS platform and integration with the Company's hydrogen assets. These statements are based on assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The H2-RE DCPS platform is currently in the design and prototyping stage and has not demonstrated commercial performance. System capabilities, performance metrics, and economic viability remain subject to engineering validation, field testing, hydrogen supply conditions, and site-specific integration factors. Actual results may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295713

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Québec Innovative MaterialsQIMC:CCcse:qimcoil and gas investing
QIMC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Iofina (AIM: IOF))

2025 Full Year Results

Another Record Year: Production up 17%, Revenue up 22% and Adjusted EBITDA up 56%

Investor Presentation

Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Three black oil barrels with yellow symbols over a red background featuring upward arrows and bar graphs.

World Bank: Middle East War to Spark Biggest Energy Price Surge Since 2022

Global energy prices are projected to surge 24 percent this year to their highest levels since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, World Bank Group states in its latest Commodity Markets Outlook. The ongoing conflict is expected to drive a 16 percent increase in overall commodities prices in... Keep Reading...
The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

The $700 Billion Critical Minerals Opportunity Is Accelerating Fast

Market News Updates News Commentary -- The push to secure U.S. supplies of critical minerals—lithium, nickel, cobalt, copper, and rare earth elements—has quickly moved beyond a simple economic concern. It's now a strategic priority, plain and simple. These materials are at the heart of so many... Keep Reading...
QIMC Intersects Major Fault Breccia System in DDH-26-03 at West Advocate and Reports Elevated Hydrogen 2.5 km from the Initial Discovery

QIMC Intersects Major Fault Breccia System in DDH-26-03 at West Advocate and Reports Elevated Hydrogen 2.5 km from the Initial Discovery

Results from three drill holes support an emerging interpretation of a laterally extensive, structurally controlled hydrogen system; drilling ongoing to 900 metresQuébec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC,OTC:QIMCF) (OTCQB: QIMCF) (FSE: 7FJ) ("QIMC" or the "Company") is pleased to report... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

Mayfair Gold Appoints Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., as CEO

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan

Related News

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Continues to Confirm Continuity of The AFZ Core and Intersect New Mineralization at Depth at The Queensway Gold Project

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Appoints Drew Anwyll, P.Eng., as CEO

gold investing

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

precious metals investing

Outstanding results from extension drilling at Massan

precious metals investing

Pacgold Pours First Gold Dore Bar from White Dam Project

silver investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Honey Badger Silver Shines with 63 Percent Gain

gold investing

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet