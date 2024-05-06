Yancoal Australia Ltd is involved in identifying, developing, and operating coal-related projects in Australia. It has a diversified product mix of metallurgical and thermal coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company generates maximum revenue from the New South Wales segment. It operates open cut and underground coal mines in the Hunter Valley and mid-Western region of New South Wales and open-cut mines in Queensland's Bowen Basin. The company's primary geographical markets include Japan, Singapore, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and other countries.