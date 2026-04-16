Yankuang Energy

OTCQX:YZCHF

Yankuang Energy Group Co Ltd, is an integrated thermal and coking coal-mining company, with operations in mainland China and Australia.

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Yankuang Energy Group Co Ltd, is an integrated thermal and coking coal-mining company, with operations in mainland China and Australia. The company also engages in power/heat generation and rail transportation and produces coal chemicals including methanol. Coal accounted for more than 90% of the group's gross profit in 2019. The firm is the second- largest coal miner in China by production and is listed on the exchanges in Hong Kong, Shanghai, and New York.
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