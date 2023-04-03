Areus Asset Management provides an alternative asset investment opportunity through its Alpha Gold Fund, an investment vehicle to access a portfolio that otherwise cannot be accessed publicly. Areus Asset Management offers the Areus Alpha Gold Fund, which creates a new way to profit from gold without relying on the asset continually appreciating in value.

A unique component of Alpha Gold is that the fund does not rely on increasing gold prices to generate value. Instead, the portfolio generates returns from natural price action volatility regardless of the general direction of the underlying asset price.

The Alpha Gold fund went live on March 1, 2022, and has reached a significant milestone for any portfolio manager by returning a net +48.91 percent to investors from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023. Alpha Gold ended 2022 positively by generating results uncorrelated to other market trends, such as inflation fears and the energy crisis.

In addition, Alpha Gold is outperforming the market when compared to major indexes for the same period:

Alpha Gold Portfolio : +48.91 percent

: +48.91 percent Dow Jones : -2.19 percent

: -2.19 percent NASDAQ : -23.16 percent

: -23.16 percent S&P 500: -12.21 percent

Areus Asset Management is led by two award-winning, industry-recognized teams: Boutique Capital and Salzworth Management. Boutique is responsible for financial services licensing and compliance. Salzworth Management is responsible for the investment strategy, implementation and execution. These two teams combine expertise and experience to generate meaningful returns for investors.