Overview
Areus Asset Management provides an alternative asset investment opportunity through its Alpha Gold Fund, an investment vehicle to access a portfolio that otherwise cannot be accessed publicly. Areus Asset Management offers the Areus Alpha Gold Fund, which creates a new way to profit from gold without relying on the asset continually appreciating in value.
The company’s Areus Alpha Gold Fund primarily invests in the XAUUSD spot
, a gold-based currency pair widely considered to be the second most liquid pair in the currency market. The value of XAUUSD is determined by the price of gold relative to the US dollar.
A unique component of Alpha Gold is that the fund does not rely on increasing gold prices to generate value. Instead, the portfolio generates returns from natural price action volatility regardless of the general direction of the underlying asset price.
The Alpha Gold fund went live on March 1, 2022, and has reached a significant milestone for any portfolio manager by returning a net +48.91 percent to investors from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023. Alpha Gold ended 2022 positively by generating results uncorrelated to other market trends, such as inflation fears and the energy crisis.
In addition, Alpha Gold is outperforming the market when compared to major indexes for the same period:
- Alpha Gold Portfolio: +48.91 percent
- Dow Jones: -2.19 percent
- NASDAQ: -23.16 percent
- S&P 500: -12.21 percent
Areus Asset Management is led by two award-winning, industry-recognized teams: Boutique Capital and Salzworth Management. Boutique is responsible for financial services licensing and compliance. Salzworth Management is responsible for the investment strategy, implementation and execution. These two teams combine expertise and experience to generate meaningful returns for investors.
Company Highlights
- Areus Asset Management offers an alternative investment vehicle through its Alpha Gold Fund, a unique approach to capitalizing on gold’s value without depending on continual price appreciation.
- The Alpha Gold Fund invests in the XAUUSD spot, a high-liquidity gold-based currency pair whose value is determined by the price of gold relative to the US dollar.
- The Fund does not rely on gold continually appreciating to increase investor value. Instead, value is generated from natural price action volatility, regardless of which direction that value is moving.
- Areus Asset Management’s fund recently reached a significant milestone by achieving +48.91 percent returns for a 12-month period since inception. These results outperform major index funds, which were all negative for the same period.
- The Alpha Gold Fund’s unique approach allows results independent from other macroeconomic trends, such as inflation and geopolitical tension, evident in its recent results.
- Two award-winning teams lead Areus Asset Management towards continually generating investor value through experienced portfolio management.
Key Business
The Alpha Gold Fund
Areus Asset Management currently offers the Alpha Gold Fund, a unique investment vehicle focusing on continually generating investors returns. The fund primarily invests in the XAUUSD spot and generates a value based on natural price action volatility rather than the appreciating value of a specific asset. The Alpha Gold Fund has generated +48.91 percent since its inception.
Project Highlights:
- Positive Results Correlated to Overall Trends: The world has entered a new market where rising interest rates, inflation fears, the energy crisis and geopolitical tensions are impacting many investment opportunities. Alpha Gold ended 2022 positively by generating results uncorrelated to other market trends.
- Proven Investment Strategy: The Alpha Gold Fund is designed for long-short, multi-strategy, absolute returns focusing on the spot gold/USD currency pair. Returns are generated from realized trading gains in liquid spot gold transactions via price action algorithm trading strategies. The company’s high-trading volume and tight spreads have continually allowed Areus to generate value.
- Available in Major Regions: Investors in three regions can invest in the Alpha Gold Fund. Each region has its own restrictions on who may invest in the fund per regional regulations:
- Australia: Wholesale Investors under S.708 of the Corporations Act 2001.
- United Kingdom and New Zealand: Wholesale and sophisticated investors.
- United States: Accredited investors as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D under the US Securities Act.
Management Teams
Boutique Capital
Boutique Capital is responsible for the Areus Alpha Gold Fund: financial services licensing and compliance/administration and custodial services/investor management and digital applications. Boutique Capital was awarded 'Best Support of Alternative Managers' at the 2022 Hedge Funds Rock Awards. Boutique Capital Pty Ltd is a registered financial services company regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (AFSL: 508011).
Salzworth Management
Salzworth Management is responsible for the Areus Alpha Gold Fund investment strategy implementation and execution. Salzworth has been awarded a total of twelve top 10 awards by BarclayHedge. Recently, its had been ranked world number #1 in the currency traders, systematic traders, CTAs and short-term categories. Salzworth Asset Management Pte Ltd is a registered fund management company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.