Yancoal Strikes US$2.4 Billion Deal for Australia's Largest Underground Coal Mine
Subject to regulatory approvals, Yancoal expects to complete the acquisition toward the end of the third quarter of 2026.
China-backed Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL,OTCPL:YACAF) has agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Queensland’s Kestrel coal mine for up to US$2.4 billion, securing one of the country's most productive steelmaking coal assets.
Under the binding agreement, announced on Tuesday (April 14), Yancoal will acquire the controlling interest from a consortium led by private equity firm EMR Capital and Indonesian miner Adaro Energy.
Japan's Mitsui Coal will retain the remaining 20 percent interest in the joint venture.
Located 40 kilometres north of Emerald in the Bowen Basin, Kestrel is currently the largest producing underground coal mine in Australia, generating 5.9 million tonnes of saleable coal in 2025.
The asset boasts a 25 year mine life, underpinned by 164 million tonnes of marketable reserves, and sits in the top 35 percent of the global seaborne metallurgical supply margin curve.
The deal is structured with a US$1.85 billion upfront cash payment due at completion.
An additional US$550 million in contingent payments will be spread over five years, triggered if the Platts Premium Low Volatile Hard Coking Coal index exceeds US$225 per tonne.
Yancoal intends to fund the acquisition using available cash, backed by a newly secured US$1.2 billion syndicated loan and a US$200 million working capital facility.
For Yancoal, majority-owned by China's state-backed Yankuang Energy Group (SHA:600188,OTCQX:YZCHF), the acquisition marks a strategic pivot toward premium materials.
The deal increases Yancoal’s share of metallurgical coal production to 22 percent on a pro-forma basis, expanding its exposure to Asian steelmakers while diluting its reliance on thermal coal.
"The proposed acquisition of 80 percent of the Kestrel Coal Mine represents a strong strategic fit for Yancoal and adds another high-quality, long-life mine to our portfolio," said CEO Sharif Burra. "Kestrel delivers increased scale and diversification to Yancoal's portfolio and is expected to contribute premium metallurgical coal into our product mix.”
The massive capital injection into the fossil fuel sector drew immediate, contrasting reactions across Queensland.
Minister for Natural Resources and Mines Dale Last framed the acquisition as a major economic win.
"This investment sends a powerful message — Queensland is open for business and ready to partner with those who back our state," he told ABC News, calling it "another major vote of confidence" in the local industry.
Meanwhile, environmental groups condemned the sale, citing recent federal treasury models that predict a 50 percent drop in Australian coal and gas export values by 2035.
"Any amount of coal that comes out of the ground pushes us further and further away from a safe climate," said Anthony Gough, acting director of the Queensland Conservation Council.
"It's quite disappointing to see that resources companies like this are taking the opportunity to make a quick buck off a sale rather than doing the right thing by communities and planning for a transition to the future."
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.