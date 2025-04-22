Gold Investing

WIN Metals Updates Butchers Creek Gold Resource, Plans to Advance Development

The new mineral resource estimate stands at 5.23 million tonnes at 1.91 g/t for 321,000 ounces of gold, with an 86 percent increase in the indicated category.

WIN Metals (ASX:WIN)will now advance toward developmental studies for its Butchers Creek gold project.

The company released an updated mineral resource estimate for the asset on April 16, saying it now stands at 5.23 million tonnes at 1.91 grams per tonne (g/t) gold for 321,000 ounces of gold.

The project's indicated resource has increased by 86 percent, coming in at 3.58 million tonnes at 2.24 g/t gold for 258,000 ounces of gold. The inferred category holds 1.66 million tonnes at 1.18 g/t gold for 63,000 ounces of gold.

Butchers Creek is located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia and historically produced at least 52,000 ounces of gold. According to WIN, open-pit mining took place at the site between 1995 and 1997.

WIN acquired Butchers Creek from Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI,OTC Pink:METOF) in late 2024. According to the company, it hosts numerous high-order drill targets from over 60 known gold occurrences.

ASX:WIN
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

