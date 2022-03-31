Base MetalsInvesting News

VVC Exploration Corporation is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed and connected its first helium well in the Syracuse Project, known as the Levens #2, to Tumbleweed Midstream’s Ladder Creek Pipeline . The Pipeline transports gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado. Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Levens #2 is part of the Company’s 16,400-acre ...

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed and connected its first helium well in the Syracuse Project, known as the Levens #2, to Tumbleweed Midstream's Ladder Creek Pipeline (the "Pipeline"). The Pipeline transports gas to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado.

Located in Hamilton County, Kansas, the Levens #2 is part of the Company's 16,400-acre Syracuse Project. The Levens #2 was successfully drilled to a depth of 2,478 feet and encountered multiple gas zones. Following a period of clean-up and additional analysis over 30-45 days, our technical team will report on the average flow rates, helium percentages and economic viability of this well. This data is expected to be announced when it becomes available in early to mid-May.

"The connection of the Levens #2 well to the Ladder Creek Pipeline is the culmination of a tremendous amount of work by VVC's helium team and represents an inflection point for VVC's helium business. The Syracuse Project wells are the foundation for, and the beginning of, the massive growth in helium production, anticipated to occur by year's end. We are particularly happy with the platform for growth that our professional team has built," commented Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO.

The Syracuse Project is one of the Company's four helium projects, aggregating to approximately 41,000 acres leased, with leasing continuing.

Stockhouse Publishing
Pursuant to an arrangement with Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse") in August 2021, Stockhouse is assisting VVC with general market outreach and investor awareness as VVC continues to grow its investor base. This arrangement provided VVC with access to over 30 different marketing tools focused on editorial, brand awareness and amplifying news on VVC, in order to reach a larger investor audience. Stockhouse provided us with the opportunity to reach out to the investment community, and create a platform to educate and inform our investors in a more personal manner about the Company's projects.

As provided in the Agreement, VVC intends to settle, as a third tranche, $15,000 of the amount owing for services by the issuance of 125,000 shares at the price of $0.120 per share, being yesterday's market price discounted by 25%. Two other share issuances will occur in three and six months for the remaining $30,000.

The Securities to be issued pursuant to this transaction will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and to the applicable statutory, exchange and regulatory hold period of four months and any other required resale restrictions.

About VVC Exploration Corporation
VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is also a Helium producing company. VVC's portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project, as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are removed in Mexico. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

On Behalf of the board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:
Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727 or Trevor Burbank - (214) 641-1041
pfernet@vvcexploration.com trevor@vvcexpl.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

2369 Kingston Road, PO Box 28059 Terry Town, Scarborough, ON M1N 4E7 Tel: 416-619-5304

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward -looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995).  Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.  Such statements include, among others: data is expected to be announced ... in early to mid-May; the massive growth in helium production, anticipated to occur by year's end; etc.

Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, management's expectations regarding acquisitions, production of helium, future development and growth, plans for and completion of projects by Company's third-party relationships, availability of capital, and the necessity to incur capital and other expenditures. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, without limitation, operational risks in the completion of Company's anticipated projects, delays or changes in plans with respect to the development of Company's anticipated projects by Company's third-party relationships, risks related to Covid-19, risks affecting the ability to develop projects, risks in legislative changes in the applicable jurisdictions, risks in decrease of price of helium. No assurances can be given that the efforts by Company will be successful.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company's securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements, except as required by law.

Investors are cautioned that notwithstanding the expectations described herein, there can be no assurance that the plans described herein will be completed as proposed or that the results will be as expected. Trading in the securities of VVC should be considered highly speculative.  All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com ).


Overview

VVC Exploration Corp (TSXV:VVC) is a resource company currently working to bring its flagship Samalayuca copper property in Mexico to production. The 4,055-acre Samalayuca property is situated in the northern part of Mexico’s Chihuahua state in the Sierra Madre region 60 kilometers southwest of El Paso, Texas. The project is also supported by infrastructure including an access road and an available mining workforce.

In November 2020, the company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Camex Mining Development Group Inc., acquired the remaining shares of Samalayuca Cobre S.A. de C.V. (SCSA). SCSA is the owner of the Kaity Property where VVC Exploration’s current flagship project Gloria is located.

Gloria is a sedimentary hosted project with a copper resource of 59.4 million pounds, indicated (9.6M tonnes grading 0.28 percent Cu) and 89.33 million pounds, inferred (14.4M tonnes grading 0.28 percent Cu). VVC has received both Environmental and Land Use Change Permits allowing the Company to initiate pilot mining operations at Gloria.

The company also has an additional two wholly-owned properties in Mexico’s mining-friendly jurisdiction: Cumeral and La Tuna. Both projects are gold-bearing and are at different points in the exploration process. VVC Exploration’s Timmins project in Canada is a greenfield project and the only project outside of Mexico.

VVC Exploration has initiated efforts to secure a position in the helium space by acquiring Plateau Helium Corporation (PHC), a Wyoming-based company focused on helium exploration and development in the western US. The company also purchased the Monarch Lease in the Byerly Field in Greely County, Kansas and the Syracuse Extension 1 in Cheyenne County, Colorado.

VVC Exploration is led by a management team with a wealth of mining experience and is supported by a board of directors with significant influence in both the mining and financial industries. The management and board are also notably invested in the company, with the CEO, members of management and the board of directors listed as top investors. As a whole, the company has a tight share structure with over 90 million shares held by the top 25 investors.

VVC Exploration Company Highlights

  • Flagship property in mining-friendly jurisdiction of Mexico supported by existing infrastructure and available workforce.
  • A growing portfolio of helium projects with the acquisition of Plateau Helium Corporation currently comprises 69 leases covering 13,760 acres known as the Syracuse Helium Project.
  • Acquired Monarch Lease, a 1,720-acre helium property that is located in the Byerly Field in Greely County, Kansas
  • Acquired a new gas property known as Syracuse Extension 1 that spans to 320 acres located in Cheyenne County, Colorado
  • Little production waste expected due to the structure of the mineralization zone of Samalayuca property
  • The Samalayuca property has an indicated resource of 59.4 million pounds of copper and an inferred resource of 89.33 pounds of copper.
  • The final decision to commence production at the pilot mine to be made in the near term.
  • Metallurgical testwork in underway on copper mineralization from the Gloria zones.
  • Tight share structure with significant investment from management
  • Strong support from board of directors with deep experience in mining and finance

Samalayuca

VVC has been involved in the Samalayuca property since October 2013, when the company optioned 33.75 percent of the project and took on management control. In 2015, VVC then increased that option to 67.5 percent.

Helium Portfolio

Plateau Helium Corporation

In January 2021, VVC Exploration acquired Plateau Helium Corporation (“PHC”), a Wyoming Corporation focused on helium exploration and development, primarily in the western US. PHC’s initial target project is located in Kansas and currently comprises 69 leases covering 13,760 acres known as the Syracuse Helium Project.

The Company issued 7,000,000 shares of VVC to the shareholders of PHC in exchange for the 90% interest in PHC and placed the remaining 14 million VVC Shares in escrow, which will only be released from escrow in two tranches of 7 million shares each upon completion of two predetermined benchmarks. Any of the remaining VVC Shares not released from escrow within twelve (12) months will be returned to the treasury of VVC for cancellation. The shares are subject to a Hold Period expiring on May 27, 2021.

Monarch Lease

VVC also purchased a new helium property called Monarch Lease in April 2021. The transaction bolsters VVC’s ability to capitalize on the growing demand for helium, driven by increased global usage.

The purchase agreement allows MP to retain a 3 percent royalty in the shallow well rights from surface to 3100 feet (the “Shallow Rights”) and a 50 percent non-operated working interest in the deep oil and gas rights below 3100 feet (the “Deep Rights”). In addition to the 3percent royalty, standard industry royalties of 12.5 percent are payable to arm’s length land owners from the proceed of any production.

The Monarch Lease is a 1,720-acre property that is located in the Byerly Field in Greely County, Kansas and includes six formerly producing gas wells that are still connected to the Tumbleweed Midstream pipeline. All wells produced both methane and helium. PHC believes that production on these wells can be restarted with only minor re-work. Re-work on the Byerly field will commence immediately with the current expectation that the existing wells can be fully operational within 60 days.

Syracuse Extension 1

VVC Exploration through its wholly owned subsidiary PHC, acquired a new gas property known as Syracuse Extension 1. Extension 1 is a 320-acre property located in Cheyenne County, Colorado and includes 2 gas wells drilled in 1989-1990 which were never put into production.

This property is adjacent to the Tumbleweed Midstream pipeline which is linked to a helium processing plant. Both wells contain methane and helium. At the time of drilling, one well had tested over 2,000 mcf per day and the other, over 3,000 mcf per day, of helium rich gas. These historical results have not been verified by PHC or any other independent party.

2019 Resource Estimate

In March 2019, VVC Exploration released an updated resource estimate for the Samalayuca property. The report outlined an indicated resource of 59.4 million pounds of copper and an inferred resource of 89.33 pounds of copper.

“The 2019 resource estimate was generated using all exploration data up to December 2018. Whereas, the previous resource estimate in 2013 showed only an inferred resource, now both indicated and inferred resources are being reported. With a base case resource of 59.40 million pounds of copper indicated and 89.33 million pounds of copper inferred, VVC has a solid basis for treating Samalayuca as an attractive, viable project,” said VVC Exploration Chairman Terrence Martell.

VVC Exploration’s Management Team

James (Jim) Culver, PhD—President, CEO and Director

Dr. James Culver has spent his over 40 years in the fields of commodities, international trade and trade finance, holding posts in government, academia and the private sector. For the last 20 years, he has focused on commodity finance and commodity project finance, primarily in mining and metals and agricultural products. He spent 22 years working in New York City where he most recently managed two private commodity asset-based lending companies and developed hedge funds to support their lending activities.

Previously, Dr. Culver served as Chief Economist and Director of the Economics and Education Division for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission where he was responsible for market surveillance and new product approvals. He also served for five years on the staff of the Committee on Agriculture of the US House of Representatives. In addition, Culver has been an active participant in a family-owned and operated business, The Parsons Group International Education Inc., for-profit educational services company. He earned his B.Sc. at the University of Tennessee Martin and his M.Sc. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Tennessee Knoxville.

Andre St-Michel, PEng—Senior Consultant, Mexican Operations

A Canadian mining engineer and geologist residing in Chihuahua, Mexico, Andre St-Michel has over 30 years of experience in the mining business with a focus on mine development, mill operation, administration and finance. He has spent the last 10 years working in Mexico where he currently serves as President and CEO of Freyja Resources.

From 2003 to 2008, he was a senior executive of Dia Bras (now Sierra Metals), responsible for its exploration programs and the start-up of its Bolivar copper and zinc mine. From initial start-up of the mine in 2005, production reached 450 tons per day in 2006 with annual projected revenues of approximately $27 million and cash flows of approximately $10 million, Prior to 2003, he served as President of ECU Silver Mining, developing programs and properties in the US, Brazil and Mexico. He holds a degree from the Laval University Engineering School and a Master’s degree in Project Management from University du Quebec. He is a professional engineer.

Michael Lafrance — Director and Secretary-Treasurer

Michael Lafrance has been VVC Exploration’s Secretary and Treasurer and geological consultant since December 2012. Since 1980, he has served in similar roles with many other publicly-traded exploration companies. He is also the corporate secretary of POET Technologies Inc. (formerly Opel Technologies), a pioneer in the field of integrated circuits. He is a graduate of the University of Ottawa.

Kevin Barnes—CFO

Kevin Barnes has served as the corporate controller and CFO of various public and private companies over the last 12 years. He also served in the role of IT Manager and Senior Accountant with Duguay and Ringler Corporate Services, a firm which provides corporate accounting and secretarial services to publicly-traded companies. He served as the Controller of Canada’s Choice Spring Water, one of Canada’s first publicly-traded bottled water companies.

He currently serves as CFO of Poet Technologies Inc., a pioneer in the field of integrated circuits and Controller of an international training institute with revenues of $100 million. Barnes received a computer operations diploma from Careers Development Institute and has a Certified Management Accountant designation from the ICMA Australia. In 2006, he became a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Canada.

Terrence Martell, PhD—Chairman of the Board

Dr. Terrence Martell is the Director of the Weissman Center for International Business at Baruch College and the Saxe Distinguished Professor of Finance where he oversees a myriad of international education programs and projects. He is also the Chairperson of the University Faculty Senate and an ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees at The City University of New York. His area of expertise and research is international commodity markets.

He is a Director of the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) where he serves on the Audit Committee and has many roles. He serves on the Board of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce and is a member of their Executive Committee. He is also a member of the New York City District Export Council of the US Department of Commerce and a member of the Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index Oversight Committee. Dr. Martell received his B.A. in Economics from Iona College and his Ph.D. in Finance from the Pennsylvania State University.

Peter Dimmell—Director

Peter Dimmell is a geologist and prospector who has been involved in mineral exploration in Canada, the United States and overseas for 38 years. He is experienced in all aspects of the mining industry and has guided on-site operations from exploration through to production. He is a past president of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), a director and former chairman of the Newfoundland and Labrador Chamber of Mineral Resources and a councilor and member of the Geological Association of Canada. He sits on the Board of Directors of four other public companies: Arehada Mining Ltd, Linear Gold Corp, Pele Mountain Resources Inc and Silver Spruce Resources Inc, for which he also serves as CEO.

Bruno Dumais—Director

Bruno Dumais is Vice President, Finance, for BroadSign International, a Montreal-based provider of digital signage solutions. He possesses over 20 years of experience in financial, forecast and strategic planning and is responsible for overseeing global financial activities. Prior to joining BroadSign, he was the Chief Financial Officer, Vice President of Finance and a Consultant at Mitec Telecom for seven years. He has also held senior level positions in companies crossing a variety of sectors, such as Gestion Exponent, Nortel Networks and Premier Tech. Dumais is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds both a Bachelor in Business Administration from the University of Quebec in Rimouski and an International MBA from the University of Ottawa.

Patrick Fernet—Director

Patrick Fernet is a legal, operations, and corporate governance expert with more than twelve years’ experience in Canadian small-cap public corporations. He serves as a consultant to VVC on a variety of corporate matters. He has more than 15 years of governance experience with small-cap Canadian corporations.

Scott Hill—Director

Scott Hill has served as Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) since May 2007. He is responsible for all aspects of ICE’s finance and accounting functions, treasury, tax, audit and controls, business development, human resources and investor relations. Hill also oversees ICE’s global clearing operations. Prior to joining ICE, Hill was Assistant Controller for Financial Forecasts and Measurements at IBM, where he oversaw worldwide financial performance and worked with all global business units and geographies. Hill began his career at IBM and held various accounting and financial positions in the US, Europe, and Japan, including Vice President and Controller of IBM Japan, and Assistant Controller, Financial Strategy and Budgets.

Emily King—Director and Secretary-Treasurer

Emily King is a professional geologist specializing in building and leading multi-disciplinary teams to achieve clients’ high-priority objectives. She is the Founder and CEO of Global Ventures Consulting (GV), a mining and natural resources consulting firm. She is also the President of DZG, focused on partnering North American and Afghan capital to develop Afghanistan’s mining sector, and Senior Geological Advisor for SODEVCO, a chromite toll processing company.

Prior to founding GV, King led the $40 million per year mineral exploration, investment and promotional activities for an economic development task force in the US Department of Defense where she oversaw a team of over 40 experts. In that role, she explored 15 mineral deposits throughout Afghanistan, promoting and tendering four early-stage copper and gold deposits in partnership with the Afghanistan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Afghanistan Geological Survey and the US Geological Survey. She earned a degree in Geology from Bowdoin College, where she recently was a guest lecturer for the Earth and Oceanographic Science Department. She is also the Founder and active leader of Women in Mining: USA.

TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration - Extension of various Warrants

VVC Exploration CORPORATION [TSXV: VVC] (the "Company") announces the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Series No. of Warrants Exercise Price Expiry Date Amended Expiry Date
AA 16,527,545 $0.06 30-Nov 2020 30-Nov 2022
AB 750,000 $0.11 20-Dec 2020 20-Dec 2022
AC 8,698,850 $0.06 18-Jan 2021 18-Jan 2023
TOTAL 25,976,395

These warrants were attached to private placements and debt financings approved by the TSXV in November 2017, December 2017 and January 2018. The warrants are not currently in-the-money, and no warrants were exercised. An aggregate of 7.73% of these warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The warrant extension is conditional on obtaining TSXV approval.

TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces New Private Placement

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing
VVC is raising up to CA$3.3 million (US$2.5 million) in a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company at a price of CA$0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company for a period of three years, at an exercise price of CA$0.075 per share. The Company will pay a Finder’s Fee, not to exceed 7% of the aggregate amount raised by arm’s length finders, which fee may be paid in cash or by the issuance of common shares and warrants. It is expected that a maximum of 1 million shares and warrants will be issued to the Finders.

TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

TSXV:VVC

VVC Announces Private Placement and Debt Financings

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Private Placement Financing

TSXV:VVC

VVC Exploration – Debt Financing Closing and New Private Placement Financing

VVC Exploration Corporation (“VVC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VVC) announces the following:

Debt Conversion

