VVC Appoints New President & Grants Options

VVC Appoints New President & Grants Options

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Appointment of Officers

The Directors appointed Mr. Bill Kerrigan as President and Chief Operating Officer of VVC. Mr. Kerrigan will continue to be President of Plateau Helium Corporation. Mr. James A. Culver will remain as CEO of VVC.

VVC Chairman, Terrence Martell, commented, "   As a representative of Management and the Board, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Culver for his years of service as President. I also welcome Mr. Kerrigan to his new role as President and I am confident that he will provide positive momentum for VVC."

Option Grant

The Directors also granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan, to officers, directors and consultants of the Company, to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,700,000 common shares, representing 2.74% of the outstanding shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of CA$0.05 per share expiring March 17, 2035. 25% of the options granted will vest immediately with the remaining vesting at 25% every six months. The exercise price was fixed at the minimum allowable price by the TSX Venture Exchange policies. The options, granted in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, are subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and the applicable securities laws. Of the Options granted, 41.1% were to Directors, 30.3% to Officers and 28.7% to Employees/Consultants of the Company.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Fernet - (514) 631-2727
E-mail: pfernet@vvcexploration.com

Emily Bigelow - (615) 504-4621
E-mail: emily@vvcresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VVC ResourcesVVC:CATSXV:VVCBase Metals Investing
VVC:CA
VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
VVC Resources (TSXV:VVC)

VVC Resources

Keep reading...Show less

Engaging in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the completion of Levens 4-31 well in the Syracuse Project as well as the commencement of drilling activities at the Josephine Mack 1-18 well, marking the initiation of the Company's first test well within the Stockholm Project located in Wallace County, Kansas.

Progress In Syracuse Project With Completion of Levens 4-31

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

Rework of a Pre-Existing Oil Well in Southwest Kansas

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the rework of a pre-existing oil well in southwest Kansas as a test for oil production in the region.

Initiation of Ardery Oil Well Rework
Building on its experience in natural resource management, especially recent work in Kansas, VVC has leveraged its subsurface mineral rights to examine the feasibility of oil production in an area where the Company is already involved in helium and natural gas production. Through geological due diligence, VVC has confirmed the potential for oil production within the area. This confirmation aligns with historic data indicating over 12 million barrels of oil production directly north of Ardery well site.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Completion and Operational Status of Syracuse Gas Gathering System
The Company has completed and is operating its Syracuse Gas Gathering system. This state-of-the-art pipeline infrastructure is designed to service the entire 16,000-acre project and is pivotal in the Company's ability to efficiently market its natural gas. Now that the core system is in place, only lateral lines will need to be added to this system. The system facilitates a robust connection to the Tumbleweed pipeline, where the Company has secured a sale contract for helium, natural gas, and other valuable natural gas liquids. The operationalization of this system underscores the Company's commitment to leveraging advanced technologies for optimized resource management and market responsiveness.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following update on its ongoing Syracuse HeliumNatural Gas Project in Kansas:

Successful Production Commencement at Durler 2-21

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Warrant Issuance

VVC Warrant Issuance

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC") or (the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following:

Warrant Issuance:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Closing of Third Tranche and Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement from $8 Million to $11 Million

Silver47 Announces Closing of Third Tranche and Upsize of Non-Brokered Private Placement from $8 Million to $11 Million

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $8 million to $11 million (the "Upsize"). The Company also intends to complete the third tranche (the "Third Tranche") of the Private Placement on March 21, 2025. The closing of the Third Tranche, along with the Upsize, will be completed as part of the same financing, as set out in the Company's news releases dated February 19 and 24, 2025.

Pursuant to the Third Tranche, the Company will issue approximately 3,871,000 units at a price of $0.50 each, for gross proceeds of approximately $1,935,500. Completion of the Third Tranche will result in the Company having issued an aggregate of 14,938,400 units and 929,192 flow-through units (at a price of $0.57 per flow-through unit) for aggregate proceeds under the Private Placement of $7,998,839.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
REPEAT -- Independent Survey Confirms Public Support for Falco Horne 5 Project

REPEAT -- Independent Survey Confirms Public Support for Falco Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco" or the " Company" ) is pleased to publish the results of an independent survey of the population of Rouyn-Noranda and Abitibi-Témiscamingue conducted by Léger regarding the understanding and social acceptability of the Falco Horne 5 underground mine project (the " Project" ).

Three out of four people support the Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Questcorp Mining Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement Financing

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private offering (the "Offering") of 45,832,539 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,749,952. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire a further common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 until March 19, 2027 (each, a "Warrant").

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering for an aggregate of 1,683,750 Units. Such participation represents a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Holders in Special Transaction ("MI 61-101"). The transaction is however exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the fair market value of the Units acquired by the insiders in the Offering did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Underground Loader Purchased

Vertex Minerals Limited Reward Gold Mine Underground Loader Purchased

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) (OTCMKTS:VTXXF) is pleased to announce the purchase of an Aramine L350D Loader to be incorporated into the underground fleet at the Reward Gold Mine. The loader is specifically designed for small size gold mining. For its size it is very powerful with a 4t carrying and loading capacity. It is also a very comfortable and safe machine to operate, as it has its cabin in the centre of the machine.

Vertex has purchased the L350D loader for production work in the Reward Mine. It will be fitted with remotes so that the machine can be operated from a remote location. This enables Vertex to undertake long hole stoping which requires the loader to operate in unsupported ground. The new L350D loader has an 8-week delivery time.

On a separate front, engineering staff have been exploring the areas of the mine above the 640 Amalgamated level. These areas are presently accessible by ladders only but will eventually be accessible by an incline ramp for access with jumbos and loaders.

Figures 3* and 4* show current faces with multiple vein exposures up to 6m in width. This represents an exciting opportunity for mining significantly wider stopes than the 1.5m wide stopes envisaged in the PFS. The inclusion of the ore sorter in the processing plant means that Vertex can reject the waste rock between the veins prior to gravity processing.

This ability to sort quartz from country rock is significant as it changes the mining economics of this style of mineralisation. (refer to VTX ASX announcement 24th September 2024) While sampling and assay of these faces remain to be completed, these exposures provide an indication that wider stope widths are possible in some areas and are likely to have a positive impact on stope productivity.

Vertex Director and Mining Engineer Declan Franzmann commented:

"The purchase of a tele-remote capable underground loader provides the flexibility to mine wider stopes using modern mining techniques. The inclusion of ore sorting in the process flow sheet provides VTX with the ability to improve the economics of mining quartz stockwork style mineralisation, which is evident at the Reward Gold Mine."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0VLI8BPP



About Vertex Minerals Limited:  

Vertex Minerals Limited (ASX:VTX) is an Australian based gold exploration company developing its advanced Hargraves and Hill End gold projects located in the highly prospective Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt of Central West NSW. Other Company assets include the Pride of Elvire gold project and Taylors Rock gold/nickel/lithium project both located in the Eastern Goldfields of WA. The focus of Vertex Minerals is to advance the commercial production of gold from its NSW projects embracing an ethical and environmentally sustainable approach.



Source:
Vertex Minerals Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Independent Survey Confirms Public Support for Falco Horne 5 Project

Independent Survey Confirms Public Support for Falco Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco" or the " Company" ) is pleased to publish the results of an independent survey of the population of Rouyn-Noranda and Abitibi-Témiscamingue conducted by Léger regarding the understanding and social acceptability of the Falco Horne 5 underground mine project (the " Project" ).

Three out of four people support the Project

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Posts Updated Corporate Presentation

Bold Posts Updated Corporate Presentation

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has posted updated maps and information on the Company website at www.boldventuresinc.com. The new information includes the corporate presentation with the latest information on its Ontario and Québec properties, future plans, and current share structure. A condensed presentation highlights Bold's flagship Burchell Gold and Copper Property located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as its Traxxin and Wilcorp gold projects in the same region, and provides proposed 2025 budgets for Burchell and Traxxin. The priority will be further exploration at the newly discovered 111 Zone at Burchell, where grab samples returned from 10 ppb Au up to 68 gt Au in late 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

VVC Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

VVC Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Trading Halt

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Related News

uranium investing

Rock Chip Results Confirm Polymetallic Potential

Precious Metals Investing

Strongly Supported Placement of $16.5 Million (Corrected)

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

Stunalara Acceptances Reach 73.5%

Precious Metals Investing

Highly successful first milling campaign completed

Battery Metals Investing

FEED Study Confirms Micronising Operation

Precious Metals Investing

Raises A$6.22m to Intensify Drilling at Ferke

×