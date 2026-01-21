Vista Gold to Present at the Metals Investor Forum 2026
Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE American and TSX: VGZ) is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the Metals Investor Forum 2026, to be held January 23-24, 2026, at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia. Frederick H. Earnest, President and CEO of Vista, will join John Kaiser of Kaiser Research Online during Session 5 of the conference, beginning at 4:40 p.m. PST on Friday, January 23. Mr. Earnest will present to investors later that day at 5:10 p.m. PST, followed by a question-and-answer session at the Vista Gold booth. The session will be live-streamed and available for on-demand viewing. A recording of Mr. Earnest's Vista Gold presentation will also be posted to the Company's website at www.vistagold.com after the conference.
Live-Stream Presentation Link: https://metalsinvestorforum.com/virtual-live-stream/
About Vista Gold Corp.
Vista holds the Mt Todd gold project, a leading development-stage gold deposit located in the Tier-1 mining jurisdiction of Northern Territory, Australia. The Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027. This milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process.
Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside. The Project benefits from advanced local infrastructure, multiple development scenarios, and broad community support, underpinning its potential to become a long-lived, globally significant gold operation.
For further information about Vista or Mt Todd, please contact Pamela Solly, Vice President of Investor Relations, at (720) 981-1185 or visit the Company's website at www.vistagold.com .
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such things as the Company will participate in the Metals Investor Forum 2026; Frederick H. Earnest will join John Kaiser of Kaiser Research Online during Session 5 of the conference, beginning at 4:40 p.m. PST on Friday, January 23; Mr. Earnest will present to investors later that day at 5:10 p.m. PST, followed by a question-and-answer session at the Vista Gold booth; a recording of Mr. Earnest's Vista Gold presentation will also be posted to the Company's website at www.vistagold.com after the conference; the Company's belief that Mt Todd a leading development-stage gold deposit; the Company has defined a clear pathway to greater value creation, targeting the commencement of detailed engineering and design by early 2027; this milestone is expected to initiate a 27-month design, construction, and commissioning process; Mt Todd offers strong project economics, significant initial production, and compelling expansion and exploration upside; the Project benefits from advanced local infrastructure, multiple development scenarios, and broad community support, underpinning its potential to become a long-lived, globally significant gold operation are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements and forward-looking information contained in this news release include the following: the Company's forecasts and expected cash flows; the Company's projected capital and operating costs; the Company's expectations regarding mining and metallurgical recoveries; mine life and production rates; that laws or regulations impacting mine development or mining activities will remain consistent; the Company's approved business plans, mineral resource and reserve estimates and results of preliminary economic assessments; preliminary feasibility studies and feasibility studies on the Company's projects, if any; the Company's experience with regulators; political and social support of the mining industry in Australia; the Company's experience and knowledge of the Australian mining industry and the Company's expectations of economic conditions and the price of gold. When used in this news release, the words "optimistic," "potential," "indicate," "expect," "intend," "hopes," "believe," "may," "will," "if," "anticipate" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include, among others, uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates, uncertainty as to the Company's future operating costs and ability to raise capital; risks relating to cost increases for capital and operating costs; risks of shortages and fluctuating costs of equipment or supplies; risks relating to fluctuations in the price of gold; the inherently hazardous nature of mining-related activities; potential effects on the Company's operations of environmental regulations in the countries in which it operates; risks due to legal proceedings; risks relating to political and economic instability in certain countries in which it operates; uncertainty as to the results of bulk metallurgical test work; and uncertainty as to completion of critical milestones for Mt Todd; as well as those factors discussed under the headings "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed in February 2025, and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Pamela Solly
Vice President of Investor Relations
(720) 981-1185
