Victoria Improves Permitting to Back Critical Minerals Sector

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

Significant Milestone Achieved in Development Journey with The Completion of The "first phase" of the Environmental Impact Assessment Procedure for Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2025 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Critical Metals

Victoria Improves Permitting to Back Critical Minerals Sector

The Victorian government is supporting the state’s growing critical minerals sector by addressing permitting delays in the mining industry.

Australian flag and Victoria flag waving on building on a sunny day.
Francesca Pianzola / Shutterstock

The Victorian government is looking to make the Australian state a hub for strategic minerals, and is introducing reforms to its permitting processes in a bid to show that it's open for business.

In an announcement, the state outlines four aspects it will focus on: its 10-year Plan for Industrial Land, steps to make it easier to work with the government, faster approvals for projects and the creation of a new critical minerals roadmap.

“These reforms are exactly what business(es) have told us they need and it’s what we’re delivering — so that Victoria remains the economic growth capital of Australia,” Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins said.

Unlocking industrial land

Victoria said it would deliver a 10-year Plan for Industrial Land “to secure the space businesses need to expand and create jobs.”

The plan, which is set for release in 2025, will allow businesses to plan for the future by providing information on how and when land will be released.

Projections-wise, this decade-long effort will deliver over 6,000 hectares of land. Once it is all fully developed and in use, the land could support up to AU$9.5 billion in industrial activity.

Making it easier to work with the government

Included in the state’s plan is the establishment of a new Investment Coordinator-General who will start in early 2025. The coordinator-general will be in charge of ensuring concerned parties and statutory authorities meet all required approval deadlines for major projects of state significance.

“This will reduce delays and enhance accountability across government departments and agencies,” the statement says.

Aside from this, the state is also launching an “investment front door” that will streamline all investment-related engagements within the Victorian Government. It will serve as a single entry point that will assist businesses who are investing in the state and include a one-stop shop for institutional housing investment.

According to the report, the Victorian Government has facilitated investment in AU$24.5 billion worth of projects in Victoria since 2014, which are expected to support more than 52,000 new full-time equivalent jobs.

Faster approvals for projects

To ensure that businesses will not have to wait too long for the results of theirenvironmental effects statement (EES) process, the government said it will cut the assessment review to a maximum of 18 months.

“More than half of all assessments exceed this timeframe, holding up projects and slowing down our state,” the statement reads. “This new process will be achieved by sharper assessment scopes, better utilisation of Environmental Reports, more support for applicants, and speeding up the public engagement process by facilitating online engagement and more focused public inquiries and engagement phases.”

“We’re making sure our processes are more efficient and giving business greater certainty, while maintaining our strong protections for the environment and managing project impacts,” said Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny.

The reforms are expected to shorten the approval times for project proponents by an average of 16 months. These will also provide businesses with an estimated AU$155 million in reduced costs, and the statement suggests that the faster assessments could lead to up to AU$240 million in additional major project investment per year.

Critical minerals roadmap

As part of the Economic Growth Statement, the Victorian Government is announcing a new Critical Minerals Roadmap to increase the state’s competitive advantage, create jobs and support manufacturing.

Victoria holds a number of important resources, including approximately 33 million tonnes of zircon, which accounts for around 39 percent of Australia's reserves and 27 percent of the world’s reserves.

It also has 51 percent of Australia's rutile and 22 percent of its ilmenite, and the state is home to the country’s only operating antimony mine.

Given decarbonisation efforts, these rare earth elements are becoming more in demand for use in the construction of wind turbines, rechargeable batteries and electric vehicles. With this, Victoria said it will now focus on critical mineral processing and battery production.

Critical Minerals Priority Development Zones will be developed as part of the roadmap. This will inform industry and regional communities about where mining can occur, increasing certainty for all parties.

The new projects will be funded through the state’s critical minerals endowment worth about AU$200 billion and could support up to 7,000 jobs.

“Victoria is open for business – that’s why we’re unlocking industrial land, streamlining investment pathways, slashing red tape and backing new and existing industries,” concluded Premier Jacinta Allan.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
critical metals investingaustraliavictoriaCritical Metals Investing
https://x.com/biewritesnews
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gabrielle-de-la-cruz-8582ba1bb/
gdelacruz@investingnews.com

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector(Australia Edition)

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Latest News

More News
×
Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Writer

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.