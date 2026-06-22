UAE OPEC Exit and the Significance of Domestic Oil Supply

Valeura Energy
Positioned for organic growth and accretive M&A in Southeast Asia’s offshore oil sector
When the United Arab Emirates formally exited OPEC after nearly six decades of membership, Southeast Asia’s economic vulnerability was exposed but doors to local supply also opened.
The global oil market shifted dramatically on May 1, 2026, when the United Arab Emirates (UAE) formally exited the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after nearly six decades of membership.
The decision sent shockwaves through the energy market and delivered an uncomfortable reality check to one of the world's most import-dependent regions: Southeast Asia.
For the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore and their neighbors, the UAE's departure from the cartel is a direct and measurable threat to energy security, economic stability and the daily cost of living across a region of more than 680 million people.
The depth of Southeast Asia's reliance on Middle Eastern crude is difficult to overstate, and data from 2025 and 2026 makes it impossible to ignore. Asia imported 14.74 million barrels per day of Middle Eastern crude in 2025, representing nearly 60 percent of the region's total oil purchases.
Within Southeast Asia, 2025 data published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis indicates that crude oil import dependence on the Middle East stands at 97 percent in the Philippines, 92 percent in Vietnam, 58 percent in Thailand, 36 percent in Malaysia and 25 percent in Indonesia. Singapore increased its dependence on Middle Eastern oil to more than 70 percent in 2025, up from around 50 percent the prior year.
These figures translate directly into economic vulnerability: when oil prices rise sharply, that fiscal burden compounds rapidly. In Malaysia, monthly fuel subsidies surged from around 700 million ringgit prior to recent price volatility to an estimated 5 billion ringgit in the weeks that followed. Indonesia had already allocated 381.3 trillion rupiah, or approximately US$22.5 billion, for petrol and diesel subsidies in its 2026 national budget, based on an assumption of crude oil at around US$70 per barrel oil. That assumption has since been overtaken by events.
According to the US Energy Information Administration, approximately 84 percent of the crude oil and 83 percent of the liquefied natural gas transiting the Strait of Hormuz in 2024 were bound for Asian markets. Any sustained disruption to that corridor hits Southeast Asia harder than almost anywhere else on Earth, and the events of early 2026 have demonstrated precisely how quickly that vulnerability can shift from theoretical to operational.
The UAE’s exit from OPEC has introduced a new layer of uncertainty that goes beyond price. As OPEC’s third largest producer, the UAE long served as one of the cartel’s few holders of meaningful spare capacity. With that capacity now outside the OPEC framework, the cartel’s ability to manage global supply disruptions is structurally weaker.
The longer-term picture is also uncertain. While the UAE has ambitions to ramp up production toward 5 million barrels per day by 2027 as an independent producer, the path to that output is neither smooth nor guaranteed. An unconstrained UAE operating outside OPEC introduces new pricing dynamics and potential market volatility that commodity planners across the region must now factor into every import contract.
Against this backdrop, homegrown oil production within Southeast Asia has moved from a commercial convenience to a matter of genuine strategic importance. Every barrel produced domestically is a barrel that does not need to transit the Strait of Hormuz. It is a barrel that stays within the regional economy, supports energy price stability and reduces the exposure to geopolitical risk that has come to define the region's energy position in 2026. In the Gulf of Thailand, that argument now has a concrete and significant project behind it.
In May 2025, Valeura Energy (TSX:VLE,OTCQX:VLERF) made a final investment decision on a full redevelopment of the Wassana field, located in Licence G10/48 in the Gulf of Thailand.
The current production infrastructure at Wassana, a mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), is approaching the end of its life. Under the existing setup, the field can recover only approximately 2.5 million barrels of oil in total. The MOPU’s capacity for new wells is limited, and its processing capability is insufficient to access the full volume of reserves and resources that Valeura’s successful drilling has confirmed exist beneath the seabed.
Valeura's redevelopment plan replaces that constraint with a new-build central processing platform featuring 24 production well slots. The initial drilling campaign calls for 16 horizontal development wells and one water injection well. Total capital expenditure for the central processing platform and associated export infrastructure is estimated at US$120 million, fully funded from the company's balance sheet.
First oil from the new facility is targeted for Q2 2027. Once the initial development wells are producing, management estimates that the Wassana field will reach output of 10,000 barrels per day in the second half of 2027, while operating at unit costs approximately two-thirds lower than current rates.
The project extends the productive life of the field by 16 years, to 2043. The company envisages further upside in the vicinity of the field as well, and has designed the new facility to accommodate the tie in of additional satellite wellhead platforms in the future, which could extend field life even further.
The Wassana redevelopment is being built at precisely the moment when Southeast Asia's energy security vulnerability has never been more clearly exposed. The UAE's exit from OPEC, elevated global oil prices and the fragility of Hormuz-dependent supply chains have combined to make visible the structural risks that the region has been accumulating for decades. The 2025 and 2026 data tell the same story from every angle — a region consuming nearly 60 percent of its oil from a single geopolitical pressure point, with strategic reserves measured in weeks and fiscal systems straining under the cost of keeping fuel affordable.
Domestic production from fields like Wassana will not eliminate Southeast Asia's need for imported oil, but meaningful, investable, technically validated domestic production represents a real and compounding contribution to energy diversification. At 10,000 barrels per day, Wassana adds genuine volume, genuine economic value and a genuine reduction in the regional dependence on a supply corridor that the events of 2026 have shown to be far more fragile than anyone planned for. For a region staring down that structural vulnerability with limited fiscal reserves and thinning strategic stockpiles, that is exactly the kind of project that needed to happen.
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