Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

International Investing: How to Diversify with a Global Portfolio

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries

Will Trump Bring Back the Gold Standard?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Top 10 Aluminum-producing Countries

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

1911 Gold: Near-term Gold Production, Development Potential in Manitoba, Canada

As Part of Its New Development Strategy, Cartier Introduces the Chimo Tailings Project

American Rare Earths: Advancing One of the Largest REE Deposits in North America

Significant Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Hurricane Project

High Grade Gold Intercepts Confirm Kpali Discovery

Silver47 Identifies Critical Minerals Antimony and Gallium Potential in Addition to the High-Grade Silver-Gold-Zinc at the Red Mountain Project, Alaska

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Radisson Mining Resources

RDS:CC

CoTec Holdings

CTH:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 World Cybersecurity Outlook Report

2025 Gold Outlook Report

World Cobalt Outlook 2025

2025 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Emerging Technology

Tuttle Capital Files for ETF Tied to UFO-Related Technologies

The proposed fund will allocate the majority of its assets to aerospace and defense firms believed to have exposure to classified research and development projects.

UFO-shaped structure.
David Brooke Martin / Unsplash

Tuttle Capital Management has submitted regulatory filings for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies potentially involved in advanced technologies linked to unidentified flying objects (UFOs).

The proposed fund, called the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure AI Powered ETF (UFOD), will allocate the majority of its assets to aerospace and defense firms believed to have exposure to classified research and development projects.

According to documentation sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), UFOD is designed to track companies engaged in research that may involve technology beyond conventional scientific advances.

The fund will also take short positions against firms that could be negatively impacted by potential breakthroughs in these technologies. Overall, Tuttle Capital states that the ETF's investment strategy will depend on government disclosures regarding UFO-related research and alleged technological developments.

Matthew Tuttle, the firm's CEO, has said that UFOD's approach will be based on speculation about the existence and possible reverse engineering of advanced aerospace technologies.

“I’m a trader. I look at (UFOs) and I say that they’re using a power source that is light years beyond anything that we have ... If our government has this technology and it’s released, that will be a game-changer,” he told the Financial Times.

The firm’s SEC filing notes that government confirmation of such technologies remains uncertain, and that market sentiment around these themes is currently highly speculative .

UFOD is part of a broader lineup of artificial intelligence (AI) ETFs that Tuttle Capital is developing. The firm has filed for seven other ETFs, including funds focused on AI in healthcare, quantum computing and global innovation.

Each offering will integrate AI-driven selection models to determine portfolio composition and adjust allocations.

The filing states that all eight ETFs, including UFOD, will be listed on the Cboe BZX Exchange.

Specific launch dates and expense ratios have not been disclosed at this time. The regulatory approval process and market conditions will determine the timing of their introduction.

The SEC’s review process will assess whether the proposed ETFs meet regulatory standards. The agency has recently seen increased filings for ETFs incorporating AI into investment decisions.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Technology for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
emerging tech stocksunited statesemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Tech Sector

Ready to invest in the tech sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Tech Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.