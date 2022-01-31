5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Molybdenum Explorers on the Rise
Last week's five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows: Adex Mining, Titanium, Walker River Resources, Pacific Booker Minerals and Sintana Energy.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was able to squeak out an increase for the last week of January, adding just over 18 points for the five day period.
While the TSXV registered a gain, reports indicate investors have turned bearish amid market volatility. Rising inflation, continued supply chain issues, geopolitical tensions and surging energy prices are eroding confidence. Waning sentiment was reflected in a broad decline across North American markets, especially the tech sector.
Despite the late-month gain, Canada’s junior index continuously trended lower for most of the first month of the year, entering the 30 day period at 940.28 and ending the month 110 points lower in the 830 range. Even so, the venture exchange is holding in historically high territory, 135 percent above its all-time low set in March 2020.
Against that backdrop, several junior miners were able to add to their share value last week; the five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Adex Mining (TSXV:ADE)
- Titanium (TSXV:TIC)
- Walker River Resources (TSXV:WRR)
- Pacific Booker Minerals(TSXV:BKM)
- Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Adex Mining
Adex Mining is developing the Mount Pleasant mine property in New Brunswick. The site houses two distinct deposits: the Fire Tower zone, which hosts a significant molybdenum and tungsten resource, and the North zone, which contains both the world's largest indium reserve and one of North America's largest tin resources.
Exploration company Adex has not released any news for quite some time. However, company shares rose 50 percent for the last full week of January, ending the session at C$0.02.
2. Titanium
Titanium is a cleantech innovator focused on providing technology for Canada’s oil sands industry. The company’s CVW offering is described as a sustainable solution to reduce the sector's environmental footprint.
While Titanium did not release any updates last week, it started the year by closing a previously announced C$5 million non-brokered private placement. The offering included 25 million units priced at C$0.20 each. In addition to the capital raising, 4.5 million stock options were granted to executives and directors of the company.
Last week, shares of Titanium climbed 28.03 percent to hold at C$0.78.
3. Walker River Resources
Walker River Resources is currently developing the Lapon project in Nevada’s historic gold district.
The precious metals explorer released an operations update in mid-December, highlighting the results of a reverse-circulation drill program at its flagship property. Walker River reported observing “significantly visible gold” in hole LC 21-76. Shares of Walker River added 25.17 percent over the last week of January to close at C$0.50.
4. Pacific Booker Minerals
Diversified explorer Pacific Booker Minerals owns the Morrison property, an advanced-stage porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in Central BC.
Pacific Booker did not release any news last week, but shares climbed 21.79 percent to sit at C$4.32.
5. Sintana Energy
Sintana Energy is engaged in oil and gas exploration and development activities in Colombia's Magdalena Basin.
The energy firm released several updates throughout January. The most recent highlights the closing of a US$600,000 private placement with Charlestown Energy Partners.
The offering included 5,128,205 common shares priced at US$0.11 each. Sintana will use a portion of the raised capital for general corporate expenses, and US$500,000 as a deposit related to the proposed acquisition of a 49 percent interest in Inter Oil, a company with a portfolio of onshore and offshore exploration license interests in Namibia. Shares of Sintana had risen 20.18 percent by Friday, ending the session at C$0.18.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
- Top Molybdenum Producers by Country | INN ›
- Molybdenum Outlook 2022: Uncertain Demand, Declining Supply to ... ›
- How to Invest in Molybdenum | INN ›