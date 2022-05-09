5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Gold Explorers Make Moves in Choppy Market
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSXV were WesCan Energy, Aurania Resources, BeMetals, Inventus Mining and Lucky Minerals.
Markets sank further into the red last Friday (April 6), still recoiling from the US Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) during its May meeting.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell to a year-to-date low of 767 points after the bell on Friday, marking an 18.25 percent decline from January’s start position.
The contraction was felt across all North American markets. As the Fed tries to battle rampant inflation and surging energy prices, S&P Global Market Intelligence sees more rate hikes coming.
“We see 50 bps rate movements becoming a regular tool in their kit. We expect them to again reach for it in June with another 50 bps hike—and wouldn’t be surprised if the Fed goes for the trifecta, with a third 50 bps hike in July,” Beth Ann Bovino, chief US economist at the firm, said in a weekly update.
Appearing to find a bottom at the 767 level, Canada’s junior index remained rangebound on the last trading day of the week. The five TSXV-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest rises last week are as follows:
- WesCan Energy (TSXV:WCE)
- Aurania Resources (TSXV:AUR)
- BeMetals (TSXV:BMET)
- Inventus Mining (TSXV:IVS)
- Lucky Minerals (TSXV:LKY)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. WesCan Energy
Wescan Energy is an oil and gas exploration and production company building a portfolio of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan.
In late April, WesCan announced an agreement for a loan transaction of C$500,000 to move froward at its upcoming drilling program in Provost, Alberta. The energy firm also provided a brief update on continued groundwork. Additionally, WesCan increased the number of wells it plans to repair in 2022 from five to eight.
Shares of WesCan added 28.98 percent last week, closing at C$0.38.
2. Aurania Resources
Aurania Resources is focused on acquiring precious metals and copper exploration projects in South America. The company’s flagship Lost Cities-Cutucu asset is in Southeastern Ecuador.
Last Monday (May 2), Aurania told shareholders it has hired Dr. Cristian Vallejo of Geostrat as a geological consultant. Vallejo, who has nearly three decades of experience in the sector, is already working in the Patuca area at the Lost Cities-Cutucu project. By last Friday, shares of Aurania were up 28.54 percent at C$0.77.
3. BeMetals
Precious and base metals exploration and development company BeMetals is expanding its gold sector presence with a portfolio of wholly owned exploration projects in Japan.
In mid-April, BeMetals began a diamond drill program at its Kato project. John Wilton, company president and CEO, offered the following comments in a press release:
“We are very excited to have commenced our exploration drilling at the Kato project in a relatively remote but easily accessible area of Hokkaido in Japan. The company and its advisors regard the Kato project as demonstrating many geological and gold mineralization features often associated with significant, high-grade, epithermal gold deposits in Japan.”
Last week, BeMetals saw its share price rise 25 percent, ending the session at C$0.20.
4. Inventus Mining
Inventus Mining is advancing its Pardo paleoplacer gold project and the Sudbury 2.0 project, situated northeast of Sudbury. The firm says Pardo is the “first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America.”
Last month, Ontario-focused Inventus released assays from drilling at the Cobalt Hill target at Sudbury 2.0. Highlights include hole CH-22-05A, which encountered a continuous 111 meter mineralized intercept from 200 to 311 meters containing interspersed high-grade gold.
The mining company’s shares were up 23.1 percent over the first trading week of May, closing at C$0.16.
5. Lucky Minerals
Precious metals explorer Lucky Minerals wholly owns the Fortuna property. Located in Ecuador’s gold belt, Fortuna is made up of 12 contiguous exploration concessions covering 550 square kilometers.
Last Monday, Lucky announced the completion of targeting ahead of a drill program at the Wayka epithermal gold discovery within the larger Fortuna property.
“It is very exciting to be drilling below the trenches where strong mineralization was sampled at surface,” Lucky CEO Francois Perron said in a statement. “The main goal of the drilling program will be to extend these two-dimensional discoveries into the third dimension.”
Lucky’s shares added 23.25 percent over the five day period to trade at C$0.80.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
