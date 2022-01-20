Molybdenum Outlook 2022: Uncertain Demand, Declining Supply to Support Prices
Following a 2020 that hit the molybdenum market hard on the back of the oil price crash, molybdenum prices took a turn to the upside in 2021.
Stabilizing for most of the first half, prices jumped mid-year to remain steady above U$18 per pound by the end of the 12 month period.
With 2022 now in swing, investors interested in the industrial metal are wondering about the molybdenum outlook for the year. Here the Investing News Network (INN) looks back at the main trends in the sector and what’s ahead for molybdenum.
Molybdenum trends 2021: The year in review
Molybdenum prices kicked off the year on an upward trend as optimism surrounding the demand outlook for industrial metals supported prices.
By the second half of the year, prices had rallied, reaching their highest point of the year at above US$20.
“Molybdenum prices soared, supported by a robust global economic recovery and strong steel demand — the metal is mainly used as an input for different types of steel,” FocusEconomics analysts said in their June report, adding that the metal was up more than 50 percent year-to-date.
In August, molybdenum prices lost some ground as steel prices fell on the back of China’s signs that it might slow down the pace of planned output curbs.
“Prices for molybdenum lost further ground in recent weeks, likely due to downbeat steel output in top-producer China — with alloying being a main end-use — while concerns over the pandemic’s development globally will have added an extra burden on prices,” FocusEconomics analysts said in their latest report.
Even so, prices are up more than 100 percent since the beginning of the year.
According to the International Molybdenum Association, the global production of molybdenum fell by 1 percent to 141.7 million pounds in Q3 2021 when compared to the previous quarter and a 6 percent decline when compared to Q3 2020.
Meanwhile, global use of molybdenum in Q3 2021 fell 15 percent to 144.6 million pounds when compared to the previous quarter, although this represented a 5 percent increase when compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Molybdenum outlook 2022: What’s ahead
For investors interested in molybdenum, it is important to remember that the market is driven by what happens in the steel and oil and gas sectors, with the latter one being a traditional consumer of high molybdenum steel for pipelines.
“Decarbonisation of the economies might reduce molybdenum demand in the long run, but for now the demand is strong, particularly from the LNG terminals,” Andrew Zemek of CPM Group told INN. “Activity in the oil and gas sector picked up in 2021 due to higher oil prices, but it is far from historical levels.”
If demand is driven by steel, oil and gas, output on the other hand is dictated by what happens in copper, as more than 80 percent of molybdenum production comes from copper mines.
“What drives production decisions in these mines is the situation in the copper market, not in the molybdenum market,” Zemek said. “They will produce molybdenum regardless of the price as long as it is profitable to produce copper.”
That’s why there seems to be a disconnect between prices and production of the industrial metal.
“In 2021, prices rallied by 78 percent and the supply response was to reduce production by nearly 6 percent,” the CPM special advisor noted.
Even though these particular aspects of the molybdenum market make it difficult to make forecasts, there are some trends that the sector will continue to see moving forward.
CPM Group, which publishes a quarterly molybdenum report, is expecting production in the molybdenum market to continue to decline or remain flat.
“This is to a large extent driven by the prolonged period of low prices in the past and a lack of investment, a lack of exploration and a lack of new projects,” Zemek said.
In terms of demand, the stainless steel sector is growing faster than crude steel, which in turn is positive for molybdenum.
After the strong steel demand increase in the first half of 2021, as economies recovered from COVID-19, the third quarter saw the steel sector starting to flatten and then fall.
“Where steel production is going remains a big question mark,” Zemek said. “We think it will probably still grow in 2022, but not too much, probably about 3 percent.”
All in all, CPM expects the molybdenum price to remain high compared to historical levels.
“There's no doubt there is a decrease on the supply side,” Zemek said. "The question is how much of a decrease would be on the demand side. For the time being, we think we are heading for a deficit for at least three or four years in the molybdenum market.”
Looking further ahead, one trend investors should keep an eye out for is demand from the renewables sector. Molybdenum and copper are used in more than eight clean energy generation and storage technologies. Molybdenum is a critical mineral required for a range of low carbon technologies, especially wind and geothermal.
However, “Even if technological improvements, costs reductions, and deployment of new emerging technologies were to take place, these changes would have little impact on the overall demand for them,” says the World Bank in its Minerals for Climate Action report.
Total molybdenum demand by energy technology through 2050.
Chart via World Bank.
“The greatest share of demand for molybdenum from electricity generation and energy storage technologies comes from wind (47.3 percent) and geothermal (41.7 percent), with all the other generation and energy storage technologies together accounting for only a small share (11 percent),” according to the World Bank’s report.
