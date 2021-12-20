5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Precious Metals Stocks Up
Last week's top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Mandalay Resources, Americas Gold and Silver, MAG Silver, RTG Mining and Agnico Eagle.
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 20,679.52 by midday last Friday (December 17). It closed the five day period slightly higher at 20,738.17.
The index fell on the last day of the trading week as the energy sector declined on the back of lower oil prices.
Looking over to commodities, gold and silver were on track for a weekly gain for the first time in five weeks, as the US dollar declined and concerns over rising Omicron cases increased the appeal of safe haven assets.
Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND)
- Americas Gold and Silver (TSX:USA)
- MAG Silver (TSX:MAG)
- RTG Mining (TSX:RTG)
- Agnico Eagle (TSX:AEM)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources has producing assets in Australia and Sweden, and care-and-maintenance and development projects in Chile. The company is focused on growing production at its gold and antimony Costerfield operation in Australia, and gold production from its Björkdal asset in Sweden.
Mandalay didn't release any news last week, but company shares increased 18.14 percent to end at C$2.41.
2. Americas Gold and Silver
Precious metals mining company Americas Gold and Silver owns and operates the Cosalá operations in Sinaloa, Mexico. It also manages the 60 percent owned Galena complex in Idaho, US, and is reevaluating the Relief Canyon mine in Nevada, US. The company owns the San Felipe development project in Sonora, Mexico, as well.
Last Thursday (December 16), the company provided a brief update on production following the reopening of the Cosalá operations. Last week, shares of Americas Gold and Silver increased 13.4 percent and were trading at C$1.10 by the end of the week.
3. MAG Silver
MAG Silver is a development and exploration company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver-mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas.
Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio project (44 percent owned), which it is developing with Fresnillo (LSE:FRES,OTC Pink:FLNPF) (56 percent owned), the operator. The project is located in the Fresnillo silver trend in Mexico, where the operator is currently developing an underground mine and constructing a 4,000 tonne per day processing plant expected to be commissioned by the end of 2021.
Over the five day period, shares of MAG increased 11.19 percent to end the week at C$20.86.
4. RTG Mining
Mining and exploration company RTG Mining is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo project to startup, having recently received a mining permit for the asset. It intends to move quickly and safely toward becoming a producing gold and copper company.
Last week, shares of RTG Mining increased 10.53 percent and were trading at C$0.10 by the end of the week.
5. Agnico Eagle
Agnico Eagle is a mining company that produces precious metals from operations in Canada, Finland and Mexico. It has a pipeline of exploration and development projects in these countries, as well as in the US and Colombia.
Last week, Agnico Eagle saw its share price increase 10.06 percent to hit C$66.75.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 11:00 a.m. EST using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.