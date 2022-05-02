Top NASDAQ Genetics Stocks
What are the top NASDAQ genetics stocks year-to-date? We run through the five biggest gainers seen in 2022.
The genetics sector supports every other life science industry in a variety of ways.
One of its major contributions is the discovery of new genetic drivers of diseases. Genetic testing has grown substantially over the last few years thanks to advances in technology, and growth has also been spurred by an increase in prevelance of chronic diseases and the development of test kits for therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs.
Gene therapy is also a huge driver of growth in the overarching genetics market. It’s estimated that in 2020 this market was worth US$970.5 million, and it is expected to reach US$3.4 billion by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 19.5 percent over that time.
This important sector of the life science market is focused on how genes treat or prevent serious conditions in patients. This includes the potential for healthcare professionals to implement gene therapy at the cellular level instead of using medication or surgery, replacing “faulty” genes with new ones to potentially cure diseases.
Pharma and biotech companies often dabble in the genetics industry along with their core disciplines, meaning that some of the top NASDAQ genetics stocks may also have operations in other areas. For interested investors, the top NASDAQ genetics stocks listed below have products related to gene therapy, cell therapy and genetic testing; some are also developing therapies for genetic diseases.
Data for this list was collected on April 27, 2022, using TradingView’s stock screener, and the top NASDAQ genetics stocks are listed in order of best year-to-date performance gains.
1. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)
Year-to-date gain: 262.02 percent; market cap: US$224.74 million
The first genetics stock on this list is Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is developing and commercializing proprietary technology aimed at using the immune system to fight cancer.
The company’s product candidate vidutolimod (CMP-001) is designed to trigger the human body’s immune system to attack tumors in combination with other therapies. Vidutolimod is currently being studied in combination with other treatments for melanoma, non-melanoma skin cancers and head and neck cancer. In mid-April, major pharmaceutical company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announced a definitive agreement to acquire Checkmate for US$250 million, which is expected to close in mid-2022.
Shares in the NASDAQ genetics stock peaked at C$10.45 on April 26.
2. Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)
Year-to-date gain: 168.63 percent; market cap: US$279.57 million
Voyager Therapeutics is advancing early-stage programs using its proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids to develop gene therapies for central nervous system and other diseases. The company’s current pipeline includes gene therapies treating Huntington’s Disease, monogenic ALS, spinal muscular atrophy, GBA1 mutations and HER1+ brain metastases.
Voyager recently inked an agreement to give Novartis (NYSE:NVS) “options to license novel AAV capsids generated from Voyager’s RNA-driven TRACERTM capsid discovery platform for potential use with three undisclosed CNS targets and options to access capsids for two additional targets to be agreed on in the future.”
This NASDAQ genetics stock spiked to its highest point in 2022 on April 20, hitting C$10.60.
3. Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Year-to-date gain: 150.69 percent; market cap: US$1.24 billion
Sierra Oncology is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for treating rare forms of cancer. The company’s pipeline of products includes momelotinib, which has the potential to address the critical unmet medical needs of myelofibrosis patients with anemia. The company has plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) to the US FDA in the second quarter of 2022.
On April 13, Sierra’s share price hit C$54.97, its highest point so far in 2022, on news that GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK,LSE:GSK) will be acquiring the company for US$1.9 billion.
4. Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)
Year-to-date gain: 64.39 percent; market cap: US$834.21 million
Mirium Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies targeting rare diseases, including liver diseases. The company’s LIVMARLI (maralixibat) is an oral solution that is approved in the United States for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in child and adult patients with Alagille syndrome in both children and adults. Mirum has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for maralixibat. Additionally, the company has two other late-stage investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults.
In March, Mirium Pharma reported net product revenue of US$3.1 million for the first quarter of the product’s launch at the end of 2021, contributing to the total company revenue of US$19.1 million for the year. The company expects at least US$8 million in LIVMARLI net product sales in Q1 2022.
Shares in the NASDAQ genetics stock peaked at C$28.65 on April 11.
5. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)
Year-to-date gain: 30.99 percent; market cap: US$5.65 billion
Last on this NASDAQ genetics stocks list is Ionis Pharmaceuticals, which is discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapy through its novel antisense technology platform. The company’s portfolio includes three marketed medicines and a late-stage pipeline of neurological and cardiometabolic therapies.
In April, Ionis reported positive data from the ETESIAN Phase 2b study of ION449, an investigational antisense medicine designed to reduce blood cholesterol levels in patients with hypercholesterolemia by targeting proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9. The drug is being developed by in partnership with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN,LSE:AZN).
This NASDAQ genetics stock soared to its highest point in 2022 on April 21, hitting C$44.42.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
