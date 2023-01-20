Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Columbia Care Makes Cost-cutting Moves
A leading MSO announced new plans for cutting costs, while a Canadian cannabis producer regained good standing with the NASDAQ.
More layoffs are coming to the cannabis industry, with one of the leading multi-state operators (MSOs) in the US market confirming plans to implement new cost-cutting maneuvers.
Also this past week, a Canadian producer regained good standing with a senior exchange listing.
Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.
Leading MSO announces corporate cuts
New York-based cannabis operator Columbia Care (NEO:CCHW,CSE:CCHW,OTCQX:CCHWF) told investors it will cut 25 percent of its corporate staff and shut down facilities and dispensaries in select markets.
The company told investors these moves are a direct result of the company pursuing cost-saving measures, and said it expects “to show a sustained improvement in its long-term expense ratio as well as a decrease in its cash burn.”
The facility reductions the company is planning include “four unprofitable dispensaries” in the California and Colorado markets, as well as consolidated cultivation operations in the same state markets and Pennsylvania.
CEO Nicholas Vita blamed the need for reducing costs on “unprecedented inflation and persistent economic headwinds,” in addition to political struggles in the cannabis industry due to the lack of banking reform in the US.
“We have made the decision to restructure targeted areas of our business,” he said.
HEXO regains NASDAQ compliance
On Friday (January 20), HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO) secured listing compliance with the NASDAQ once again.
In a statement to investors, Charlie Bowman, president and CEO of HEXO, said he’s pleased to see recognition of the reorganization he's been overseeing at the cannabis firm.
“We’ve kept a tight focus on resetting the organization for profitable growth and remain dedicated to delivering a premium cannabis experience,” Bowman said.
HEXO regained compliance with the NASDAQ's listing demands by achieving a minimum bid price of US$1 per share for 10 consecutive trading days. The firm obtained a notice from the senior exchange dated January 19, 2023.
Shares of the company closed at a price of US$1.49 on Thursday (January 19); after dropping to US$1.42 at the opening bell on Friday, HEXO moved back up to close at US$1.50.
Cannabis company news
- SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)completed its acquisition strategy for the Valens Company in a deal worth approximately C$138 million. "SNDL's existing consumer packaged cannabis business will be transformed by Valens' high-quality extraction, processing, and manufacturing capabilities,” said Zach George, CEO of Valens.
- TerrAscend (CSE:TER,OTCQX:TRSSF)announced a multi-year deal with Wana Brands to exclusively distribute the company's celebrated branded cannabis products in the New Jersey market. "This partnership is a substantial addition to our retail and wholesale operations in New Jersey, one of the most robust cannabis markets on the East Coast," Jason Wild, executive chairman of TerrAscend, said.
- Delta 9 Cannabis (TSX:DN,OTCQX:DLTNF)provided investors with guidance for the upcoming release of its Q4 and year-end financial results for 2022. The company said it expects to post net revenue of between C$17.2 million and C$17.7 million for the fourth quarter, while for the full year the company is projecting net revenue of between C$62.9 million and C$63.4 million.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC,CSE:IMCC)closed the second tranche of a previously announced financing deal for proceeds of US$946,465. The company sold 757,172 shares as part of this financing. "In a world of fast growth and challenging market dynamics, capital allocation has become increasingly critical and we continue to improve our ability to leverage our strengths and expertise and continue to push forward," said CEO Oren Shuster.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
