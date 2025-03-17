Tempest Minerals
Tempest Minerals Advances Exploration Work at Remorse Iron Ore Discovery in Western Australia
Mar. 17, 2025 12:55PM PSTResource Investing News
"Those that know our company and know me would know that we don't do dogma. We're always open to whatever is the best economic outcome for Tempest Minerals. At the moment, we're going to be advancing this project to development, but we are always open to strategic partners,” said Don Smith, managing director of Tempest Minerals.
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) Managing Director Don Smith provides an update on the progress of work at the company's Yalgoo project in Western Australia, where it is advancing its recent high-grade magnetite iron ore discovery at the Remorse prospect.
