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Edited by Georgia Williams
Sep. 22, 2026 11:22AM PST
Subject to regulatory clearances and a Telix shareholder vote scheduled for November 2026, the transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
Joshua A/peopleimages.com / Adobe Stock
Melbourne-based Telix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:TLX) has agreed to acquire Germany’s ITM Isotope Technologies to secure commercial-scale radioisotope manufacturing and expand into neuroendocrine tumor treatments.
The deal brings ITM’s global radioisotope production and distribution network spanning more than 65 countries under Telix's control. ITM is the sole producer of globally scaled, commercial-grade lutetium-177, while also supplying actinium-225 and terbium-161.
Under the transaction terms, Telix will pay US$1.65 billion upfront on a cash-free, debt-free basis alongside up to US$700 million in contingent milestone payments.
The upfront consideration includes in part US$1.25 billion in Telix shares issued as Nasdaq-listed ADRs and the assumption of US$302 million in ITM net debt.
Management projects the combined organization will deliver over US$1.3 billion in pro forma 2026 revenue and income. ITM’s profitable manufacturing operations are expected to drive positive EBITDA contributions for the combined entity beginning in 2027.
Following completion, existing Telix shareholders will own approximately 76.3 percent of the company, with ITM shareholders holding 23.7 percent.
“This merger positions Telix at the forefront of the consolidation that is occurring as the industry matures,” Telix Managing Director and Group CEO Christian Behrenbruch said. “By combining our complementary strengths, we will create a company with commercial scale, world-leading supply and the most exciting theranostic drug portfolio in the sector.”
Telix will also expand its clinical reach into gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs) via ITM-11, a targeted lutetium-177 therapy that recently completed Phase 3 trials.
The company’s current commercial assets include the prostate cancer imaging agent Illuccix and the glioma diagnostic Pixclara, which received FDA approval last week.
The Telix-ITM merger follows a wave of major pharmaceutical buyouts between 2023 and 2025. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) acquired POINT Biopharma for US$1.4 billion while Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) acquired Dynavax in a US$2.2 billion buyout earlier this year.
Meanwhile, AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) are reportedly a megamerger valued at US$400 billion, potentially making one of the largest mergers in the sector to date.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics.
When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.
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