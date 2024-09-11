Tartana Minerals Targets Australian Agri Sector for Copper Product

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Gareth Soloway: Gold's Next Price Target, Plus Silver and Bitcoin Outlook

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

XReality Group

XRG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Badge
Tartana Minerals
Copper, gold, silver and zinc, producer, explorer and developer in Far North Queensland, Australia
Gold Investing

Tartana Minerals Targets Australian Agri Sector for Copper Product

Copper Investing
Tartana Minerals Targets Australian Agri Sector for Copper Product

"The copper sulphate pentahydrate market is quite an exciting market," said Tartana Minerals Managing Director Stephen Bartrop.

Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is ramping up production at its copper sulphate plant following a major shipment of 150 tonnes of copper sulphate pentahydrate through its offtake partner Kanins International.

Managing Director Stephen Bartrop also shared his company’s plans to target the agriculture market for its copper sulphate pentahydrate product, which he said is a significant market in Australia.

“The copper sulphate pentahydrate market is around 400,000 tonnes worldwide, and Australia is a portion of that, but a significant proportion is not the mining sector, but the agricultural sector," he said.

"So we're planning on moving towards that sector, in terms of supplying that sector. And of course Australia imports a lot of its copper sulphate pentahydrate, so we can replace that importation,” Bartrop continued.

Production is also underway for the shipment of another 70 tonnes of copper sulphate pentahydrate.

“The copper sulphate pentahydrate market is quite an exciting market. And that copper market is actually priced on the copper price. So the component is 25 percent copper, and that's (a London Metal Exchange) price variable for the copper sulphate pentahydrate that we sell. So I think we've got that leverage to the (London Metal Exchange) copper price," Bartrop said.

Watch the full interview with Tartana Minerals Managing Director Stephen Bartrop above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Tartana Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Tartana Minerals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Tartana Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

TAT:AU
asx stocksgold stocksasx:tatcopper investingzinc investinggold investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Tartana Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Tartana Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest News

Tartana Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Tartana Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×