Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Copper Sulphate plant, with a major shipment being completed last week totalling 150 tonnes. The product was sold via the Company’s 100% offtake partner, Kanins International, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.

Highlights:

  • Significant milestone achieved at Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) with 150 tonne shipment completed last week with product being sold, via offtaker Kanins, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.

Tartana Minerals Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:

“This shipment marks an important milestone as it represents our largest shipment to-date within the Company’s recent sales to the North Australian mining industry. Improved plant performance has led to increased product quality and which is continuing to build a strong market for our ongoing copper sulphate pentahydrate production.”

Plant Production and Ongoing Activities

Production for the Company’s next shipment, targeted to be approximately 70 tonnes, is well advanced with approximately half the shipment completed and in storage with the remainder to be produced next week.

Plant production is ongoing with a significant improvement in plant reliability and copper sulphate pentahydrate quality which utilises Tartana’s proprietary process for creating free flowing crystal with low levels of impurities.

Ongoing exploration and metallurgical work to support future Copper Sulphate production

As reported in the June Quarterly Report (reported on the 31 July 2024) drilling of metallurgical hole D15 has been completed to a total depth of 300.8 m. This metallurgical hole is providing primary copper mineralisation samples for metallurgical testwork including flotation recoveries, potential concentrate grades and ore sorting. The results of this testwork and the core assaying are well advanced with the results expected shortly.

Figure 1. Truck with the first 48 bulka bags of three loads leaving the Tartana mine site on 27 August – 29 August 2024 totalling 150 tonnes.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Golden Mile Resources

Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office

The Board of Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justyn Stedwell as Company Secretary. Justyn has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies and has also served as a Non-Executive Director on several ASX listed company Boards. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Monash University, a Graduate Diploma of Accounting from Deakin University and Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in a diagonal grid.

Equinox Gold Opens 400,000 Ounce Greenstone Mine in Ontario

Canadian miner Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) announced today the official opening of its Greenstone mine in Geraldton, Ontario, which will be one of Canada’s largest gold mines when it reaches full capacity.

The Greenstone mine began construction in October 2021, with first gold poured on May 22, 2024. Equinox Gold’s acquisition of Orion Mine Finance’s 40 percent interest in Greenstone that month gave the company full ownership of the mine.

Greenstone is currently in its ramp-up phase, with commercial production expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024.

In recent months, the mine has achieved significant production milestones, pouring approximately 2,625 ounces of gold in May, 13,625 ounces in June and 19,750 ounces in July. Furthermore, the mine's processing facility has reached over 60 percent of its design capacity as of August.

Keep reading...Show less
NickelX Limited

Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding tenement sale agreement to acquire 100% of tenement E57/1045 known as the Penny South Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold periodic symbol.

Turaco Gold Reports 2.52 Million Ounce Maiden Resource for Afema

Turaco Gold (ASX:TCG) released a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for its Afema gold project in West Africa on Tuesday (August 27), also reporting metallurgical testwork results.

The resource of 2.52 million ounces of gold covers the Woulo Woulo, Jonction and Anuiri deposits, with 60 percent being in the indicated category. The company said the report is an interim estimate as work is ongoing.

Respectively the deposits hold 1.25 million ounces, 660,000 ounces and 660,000 ounces of gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Senegal flag.

Senegal Halts Mining Along Falémé River to Combat Environmental Degradation

Senegal has taken decisive action to address environmental degradation along the Falémé River, a critical waterway in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Mali.

Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 28) that the nation's government has issued a decree suspending all mining activities within 500 meters of the river's left bank until June 30, 2027.

In addition, no new mining titles will be issued in the affected area for the duration.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

