Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes
Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) (the Company), is pleased to provide an update on activities at its Copper Sulphate plant, with a major shipment being completed last week totalling 150 tonnes. The product was sold via the Company’s 100% offtake partner, Kanins International, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.
Highlights:
- Significant milestone achieved at Copper Sulphate Pentahydrate (Copper Sulphate) with 150 tonne shipment completed last week with product being sold, via offtaker Kanins, to one of the largest mining operations in the Northern Territory.
Tartana Minerals Managing Director, Stephen Bartrop, commented:
“This shipment marks an important milestone as it represents our largest shipment to-date within the Company’s recent sales to the North Australian mining industry. Improved plant performance has led to increased product quality and which is continuing to build a strong market for our ongoing copper sulphate pentahydrate production.”
Plant Production and Ongoing Activities
Production for the Company’s next shipment, targeted to be approximately 70 tonnes, is well advanced with approximately half the shipment completed and in storage with the remainder to be produced next week.
Plant production is ongoing with a significant improvement in plant reliability and copper sulphate pentahydrate quality which utilises Tartana’s proprietary process for creating free flowing crystal with low levels of impurities.
Ongoing exploration and metallurgical work to support future Copper Sulphate production
As reported in the June Quarterly Report (reported on the 31 July 2024) drilling of metallurgical hole D15 has been completed to a total depth of 300.8 m. This metallurgical hole is providing primary copper mineralisation samples for metallurgical testwork including flotation recoveries, potential concentrate grades and ore sorting. The results of this testwork and the core assaying are well advanced with the results expected shortly.
Figure 1. Truck with the first 48 bulka bags of three loads leaving the Tartana mine site on 27 August – 29 August 2024 totalling 150 tonnes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Tartana Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Investor Insight
Tartana Minerals is a new copper producer generating strong cash flow, with a substantial exploration footprint in a tier 1 mining jurisdiction. Tartana Minerals is creating shareholder value through investment in increasing its existing copper, zinc and gold resources and accelerating exploration of key projects within its highly prospective exploration portfolio. Tartana Minerals presents a compelling investment against the backdrop of a strong macroeconomic environment for copper.
Overview
Tartana Minerals (ASX:TAT) is a copper, gold, silver and zinc, producer, explorer and developer in Far North Queensland. Its flagship project is the 100 percent owned Tartana copper and zinc project which comprises four mining leases located north of Chillagoe. The company’s business model has involved refurbishing an existing heap leach - solvent extraction – crystallisation plant which is located on the Tartana mining leases. The refurbishment and commissioning of this plant is now completed and the company is producing copper sulphate pentahydrate which is sold to offtaker, Kanins International. Copper sulphate is priced on a premium plus percentage of the LME copper price and provides investors with leverage to anticipate increasing copper prices.
The company, formerly known as R3D Resources, changed its name to Tartana Minerals in April 2024. Tartana Minerals is based in Sydney, Australia.
Tartana Minerals has reported the following resources:
- 45,000 contained copper at 0.45 percent copper in combined inferred and indicated resources in the Tartana open pit and northern oxide zone
- 39,000 tonnes of contained zinc at 5.29 percent zinc in inferred resources in the Queen Grade project, also located on the Tartana mining leases, and
- 415 koz contained gold at 0.34 g/t in inferred resources at Mountain Maid – subject to a mining lease application.
These copper, zinc and gold resources remain open at depth and along strike and the company has designed drilling programs to expand these resources. In particular, the copper mineralisation and potentially the gold mineralisation have scope to be upgraded through ore sorting.
However, the refurbished heap leach – solvent extraction – crystallisation plant utilises existing copper in the ponds and the heaps and these copper sources will be replenished when we commence mining from the open pit.
The first and second shipments of copper sulphate were sold during the June 2024 quarter with further shipments are currently being prepared. The copper sulphate contains 25 percent copper metal and payment is based on the LME copper price for the preceding month plus a premium. It is one of the few forms of saleable copper where the copper content receives the full LME price.
Exploration
Chillagoe region of Far North Queensland is highly prospective with the discovery and development of a number of key projects over the last few decades including Red Dome (2.5 Moz gold), Mungana (1.2 Moz gold), and King Vol (250 kt zinc). These deposits occur along the Palmerville Fault in a similar location to the Tartana Mining leases.
The mining leases at Tartana contain copper, zinc and gold mineralisation but the company also has significant projects which are both east and west of the Palmerville Fault. In the west it has the Cardross and Mountain Maid copper-gold projects and further north it has the Beefwood project. Mountain Maid has gold resources mentioned above and which are open to the south and at depth while the company is finalising a maiden copper resource for the Cardross project. The Beefwood project comprises a buried geophysical target and surface sampling has recovered samples grading up to 180 g/t Au with no apparent source. Drilling is planned to test this target in the current dry season.
In the east of the Palmerville Fault, the company has the Bellevue/Dry River project, the OK South project and the Dimbulah Porphyry project, all copper projects with historic copper mines and prospects. Like many parts of Far North Queensland, historical exploration has not been systematic and thorough despite many promising expressions of surface mineralisation.
Tartana’s exploration team comprises of experienced exploration geologists with supporting cash flow from their copper production, they expect to be able drill the most promising targets in the short term.
Strong Macroeconomic Environment for Copper
Overall, the macroeconomic environment for copper remains strong. The LME three-month copper price hit US$5.24/lb on May 17, the highest since March 7, 2022, driven by a weaker US dollar, Chinese property stimulus measures, and a short squeeze on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange futures market.
In the near-to-mid term China’s demand for refined copper is expected to grow, due to better-than-expected performances from key consumer segments, including the power grid, solar installations and electric vehicle and air conditioning appliance sales. On the supply side the copper concentrate market is expected to remain in a significant deficit due to the estimated delay in the Cobre Panama mine restart but will be partially offset by the higher projected production from smelters in China. As a result, we see further demand growth and supply tightening for the copper market as positive for base metal equities who maintain significant leverage to increasing prices.
Company Highlights
- Tartana Minerals is producing copper sulphate pentahydrate from its heap leach – solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in Chillagoe with a 100 percent offtake agreement with Kanins International.
- Copper sulphate is priced at a premium plus percentage of the LME copper price, providing exposure to the booming copper market
- With copper, zinc and gold resources in separate projects and all within granted or soon to be granted mining leases, the company is investigating processing options which can potentially utilise available infrastructure.
- Near-term catalysts include targetted drilling programs to increase the JORC resource and expand on metallurgical test work, increasing the resource grade and estimate
- With the copper sulphate plant fully commissioned and in production, the company is now accelerating its exploration activities. The company has a range of prospects from advanced brownfields projects near existing historical mines to many prospects containing ‘ore grade’ surface mineralisation which have not been tested at depth.
- The company’s exploration portfolio includes the Beefwood/Bulimba, Bellevue, Dimbulah, Cardross and Maid projects. The exploration team is focused on target generation, particularly with the addition of critical minerals within its existing tenure and elsewhere.
Management Team
Jihad Malaeb – Non-executive Chairman
Jihad Malaeb is an experienced entrepreneur across a number of industries, including hospitality and construction, as well as having significant experience in mineral exploration and mining operations – both as an active investor and company director. He currently owns and operates a portfolio of hospitality businesses and real estate across Australia, which have been established over the past 30 years. Malaeb was previously a non-executive director of Critical Resources (ASX:CRR), where he helped steer CRR through the past few years as one of its largest shareholders and as a board member.
Dr Stephen Bartrop - Managing Director
Steve Bartrop’s professional experience spans more than 30 years covering periods in both the mining industry and financial sector. With a geology background, Bartrop has worked in exploration, feasibility and evaluation studies and mining in a range of commodities and in different parts of the world. In the financial sector, he has been involved in research, corporate transactions and IPOs spanning more than 20 years, including senior roles at JPMorgan, Bankers Trust and Macquarie Equities.
Bartrop is also a director of Southwest Pacific Bauxite (HK), a company developing a bauxite project in the Solomon Islands and chairman of Breakaway Research.
Bruce Hills – Executive Director
Bruce Hills is an accountant and is currently an executive director of Breakaway Investment Group, which operates the Breakaway Private Equity Emerging Resources Fund. Hills is a director of a number of unlisted companies in the mining and financial services sectors including The Risk Board and Stibium Australia. Hills has 35 years’ experience in the financial sector including 20 years in the banking industry primarily in the areas of strategy, finance and risk.
Dr Alistair Lewis – Non-executive Director
Dr Alistair Lewis is a successful entrepreneur and highly experienced medical doctor with over 40 years’ experience. For the past 10 years Lewis has been involved in the management of mining and exploration companies. In 2017, Lewis established Oosen Lewis Mining in North Queensland. He financed the aggregation of a substantial portfolio of gold, tin, tungsten and antimony assets and instigated subsequent extensive exploration programs. These assets now form part of the QSM portfolio.
Michael Thirnbeck – Independent Non-executive Director
Michael Thirnbeck is an experienced geologist with over 25 years in managing numerous mineral development projects in Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Australia. He has been a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy since 1989 and holds B.Sc (Hons.) degree from University of Queensland.
Shuyi (Kiara) Wang
Shuyi (Kiara) Wang was appointed a director of Tartana Minerals on July 17, 2024. Wang is an accomplished, emerging leader with a strong academic and professional background. She holds a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Philosophy from The University of Melbourne and is currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at the prestigious Melbourne Law School.
Company Secretary Appointment & Change of Registered Office
The Board of Golden Mile Resources Ltd (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Justyn Stedwell as Company Secretary. Justyn has over 17 years’ experience as a Company Secretary of ASX listed companies and has also served as a Non-Executive Director on several ASX listed company Boards. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Monash University, a Graduate Diploma of Accounting from Deakin University and Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance from the Governance Institute of Australia.
Former Company Secretary Jack Rosagro recently resigned from the position and the Board thanks Jack for his services to the Company.
For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Justyn Stedwell will be the person responsible for communications between the Company and ASX.
The Company also advises that its registered office is now located at The Block Arcade, Suite 324, Level 3, 96 Elizabeth St, Melbourne, VIC, 3000.
This announcement has been authorised for release to the market by the Board.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Equinox Gold Opens 400,000 Ounce Greenstone Mine in Ontario
Canadian miner Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) announced today the official opening of its Greenstone mine in Geraldton, Ontario, which will be one of Canada’s largest gold mines when it reaches full capacity.
The Greenstone mine began construction in October 2021, with first gold poured on May 22, 2024. Equinox Gold’s acquisition of Orion Mine Finance’s 40 percent interest in Greenstone that month gave the company full ownership of the mine.
Greenstone is currently in its ramp-up phase, with commercial production expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024.
In recent months, the mine has achieved significant production milestones, pouring approximately 2,625 ounces of gold in May, 13,625 ounces in June and 19,750 ounces in July. Furthermore, the mine's processing facility has reached over 60 percent of its design capacity as of August.
In total, Greenstone is set to produce 400,000 ounces of gold annually for its first five years, with a projected life-of-mine production of over 5 million ounces.
The operation includes a 27,000 metric tons per day processing facility, with gold recoveries anticipated to average 91 percent. The mine, which operates with a life-of-mine strip ratio of 5.1:1, also benefits from Ontario being a favorable mining jurisdiction.
In a fireside chat with the Investing News Network's Charlotte McLeod at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) last January, company Chairman Ross Beaty said that he intends to turn the company from an intermediate producer to a senior producer, targeting an annual production of over 1 million ounces of gold.
At the time, the Greenstone project was only at 96 percent completion. The commissioning of the mine furthers Beaty and the company’s goal of capitalizing on the gold sector’s strong fundamentals in recent years. The company operates seven other gold mines in the Americas, which combined for production of 543,000 ounces of gold in 2023.
The Greenstone mine is located on the traditional territories of four First Nations: the Animbiigoo Zaagi’igan Anishinaabek, the Aroland First Nation, the Ginoogaming First Nation and the Long Lake #58 First Nation. It is also home to the citizens of the Métis Nation of Ontario.
Equinox Gold has established long-term partnerships and agreements with the five First Nations, including ones that address environmental management, the use of traditional knowledge and heritage resources, employment and other key areas of collaboration.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Acquisition of Penny South Gold Project, WA
NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding tenement sale agreement to acquire 100% of tenement E57/1045 known as the Penny South Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binding Tenement Sale Agreement to acquire 100% of the Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) to bolster West Australian Gold exploration portfolio
- Penny South Gold Project located in world class gold district and ~550m south of one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines1, the Penny West/North Gold Mine (“Penny”), owned and operated by Ramelius Resources Limited (ASX:RMS) (“Ramelius”):
- The Penny West mine produced 154,000t at 18g/t Au (89,000 Au) in the early 1990’s2.
- The initial Penny North deposit of 569,000t at 16.8g/t (306,000oz) was discovered by Spectrum Metals Limited and subsequently subject to a takeover by Ramelius for >$200M during 20203, with the deposit now being mined and extended.
- The Penny West Shear, which hosts the Penny deposits, continues south into the Penny South Project (E57/1045) with ~2.5km of strike contained in E57/1045.
- Average historical drill hole depth across E57/1045 is ~42m, with only 18 holes deeper than 100m and 7 holes deeper than 200m4 5, with no diamond drilling.
- Historic drilling within E57/1045 has encountered various significantly anomalous intersections of gold mineralisation5.
- Review of all available data to generate high priority drill targets underway.
Commenting on the acquisition Managing Director Peter Woods said:
“We are extremely pleased to have reached an agreement for the acquisition of the Penny South Project. The addition of this exciting gold exploration asset next door to one of the highest-grade gold mines in production in Western Australia, and in a district seeing current M&A activity, greatly enhances our existing portfolio. Given the minimal deeper drilling and lack of diamond drilling, it is the Company’s view there may be substantial value to be unlocked at depth and we are eager to execute a path forward to test the theory as the momentum for gold continues.”
Penny South Gold Project, WA
The Penny South Gold Project (E57/1045) (Map 1) lies only 550m south of Ramelius’ operating Penny West/North gold mine project (Map 2), which is estimated to contain 440,000t of ore at 22g/t Au (320,000oz Au) (“Penny”)6. NKL’s Penny South Gold Project captures a ~2.5km strike extension of the Penny West Shear immediately south of Ramelius’ Penny deposits, southern Youanmi Greenstone Belt (Map 3).
Map 1: Location of the Penny South Project (E57/1045).
Click here for the full ASX Release
Turaco Gold Reports 2.52 Million Ounce Maiden Resource for Afema
Turaco Gold (ASX:TCG) released a maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for its Afema gold project in West Africa on Tuesday (August 27), also reporting metallurgical testwork results.
The resource of 2.52 million ounces of gold covers the Woulo Woulo, Jonction and Anuiri deposits, with 60 percent being in the indicated category. The company said the report is an interim estimate as work is ongoing.
Respectively the deposits hold 1.25 million ounces, 660,000 ounces and 660,000 ounces of gold.
Other deposits at the Afema property include Asupiri, Brahima, Adiopan and Toilesso. They were excluded from the resource estimate as they are still subject to further drilling and metallurgical testwork.
“Expenditure and acquisition costs (inclusive of all deferred milestone payments) equate to less than US$7 per ounce attributable to Turaco,” shared Justin Tremain, managing director at Turaco.
“Following the excellent metallurgical results at Jonction, with 76 percent and 85 percent leach gold extractions achieved, a similar systematic metallurgical testwork program has commenced on Anuiri. Testwork will then be undertaken on the additional deposits which have been excluded from the (mineral resource estimate)," he added.
Afema is located in Southeast Cote d’Ivoire, and Turaco notes that small-scale mining took place at the Afema shear during the 1990s. During that time 125,000 ounces of gold were produced at the site before operations ceased in 1998.
In April, Turaco acquired a 51 percent interest in Taurus Gold Afema Holdings, the owner of Afema Gold, which owns the granted mining permit for Afema. Turaco has the right to increase its stake to 70 percent.
Mineralisation at Afema remains open in all directions at all deposits, the company said.
It expects to commence exploration drilling within recently granted exploration permits in the coming weeks. It will target new discoveries near the Woulo Woulo, Jonction and Anuiri deposits.
“Further results from drilling at Woulo Woulo are expected shortly. Two rigs will continue to operate," said Tremain.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Senegal Halts Mining Along Falémé River to Combat Environmental Degradation
Senegal has taken decisive action to address environmental degradation along the Falémé River, a critical waterway in the southeastern part of the country near the border with Mali.
Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 28) that the nation's government has issued a decree suspending all mining activities within 500 meters of the river's left bank until June 30, 2027.
In addition, no new mining titles will be issued in the affected area for the duration.
This suspension, which will last nearly three years, aims to preserve the environment and safeguard the health of local communities impacted by increasing pollution caused by mining operations.
The Falémé River is the primary tributary of the Senegal River, and has faced increasing threats due to the growing presence of artisanal miners in the area. Reuters notes that a report from Senegal's press agency shows there are more than 800 illegal mine sites along both the Senegal and Mali sides of the river, up from 600 in 2021.
A gold rush has taken place over the past two decades, with thousands of people flocking to the region in search of fortune, leading to a boom in both legal and illegal mining operations. However, this influx has come at a high cost to the environment, with extensive dredging and chemical discharge contaminating the river.
The Falémé River is a lifeline for thousands of people in the Kédougou region, who rely on it for drinking water, irrigation and fishing. The suspension of mining in the area is a direct response to the growing concerns of local communities, which have been vocal about the environmental and health risks posed by the mining boom.
In addition to artisanal miners, several major mining companies operate near the Falémé River, contributing to the region's economic activity. Major companies like Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG) have established significant mining operations in the area, with large-scale gold mines such as Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and the Boto, Gora and Golouma mines in Senegal.
The Loulo-Gounkoto complex, operated by Barrick, is one of the largest mining operations in the region, with 2024 production forecast at 510,000 to 560,000 ounces of gold. Located adjacent to the Falémé River, it includes two underground mines and a processing plant with a capacity of 5 million metric tons annually.
Senegalese authorities have indicated that they will use this suspension period to develop and implement strategies for more sustainable mining practices. These strategies are expected to include stricter regulations on the use of chemicals in mining, increased monitoring of mining activities and efforts to rehabilitate polluted areas.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nimbus Zinc Silver Project Update
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, adjacent to the Boorara gold mine, 17km east-southeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the goldfields of Western Australia (Figure 1).
HIGHLIGHTS
- The current global Mineral Resource estimate for Nimbus stands at:
- 12.1Mt grading 52g/t Ag for 20.24Moz of silver and 0.9% Zn for 106kt zinc 1
- A high-grade subset exists within this global resource immediately below the historical pits and has a Mineral Resource estimate of:
- 260kt grading 774g/t Ag for 6.4Moz silver and 12.8% Zn for 33kt zinc 1
- Concept study has confirmed the optimal economic development pathway through mining of the higher-grade lodes and generation of a silver / zinc concentrate with more drilling required to increase overall tonnage and mine life 2
- Silver currently trading at A$42/oz and zinc at A$4,000/t
- A Programme of Work (POW) has been approved by DEMIRS and drilling expected to be undertaken in the first half of 2025 to drill test the exploration target 3
- Exploration Target defined below Nimbus to be tested.
Commenting on the Nimbus silver-zinc project, Horizon Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:
“We see the potential to grow the higher-grade core within the Nimbus resource at depth down plunge and along strike. Whilst we are firmly focussed on delivering on gold production at Boorara and Phillips Find, the Company will continue working to develop a longer-term production profile at Nimbus. We look forward to undertaking drilling in 2025 with the aim of increasing the resource prior to re-instigating a feasibility study for the project”.
Cautionary Statement – Exploration Target
The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and there is no certainty that further exploration work will result in the determination of mineral resources. See the basis of exploration target on pages 6 and 15-17, also Tables on pages 21-24, Competent Persons Statement on Pages 18.
Figure 1: Kalgoorlie project area locations and surrounding infrastructure
The Nimbus Project is sits 2km east of the Company’s cornerstone Boorara project and 6.5km north- northwest of Golden Ridge. Both Boorara and Golden Ridge are historic gold mining centres, with Boorara recommencing production activities.1 The Nimbus mine site on granted mining leases M26/490 and M26/598 and easily accessed from the Kalgoorlie-Bulong Road via an unsealed haul road. The tenements are located within the Hampton Hill Pastoral Station (Figure 2).
The Nimbus Project was mined by Polymetals in two stages. Phase 1 (Jan 2004 – April 2005) concentrated on mining extremely weathered oxide material in the Discovery and East Pits. Phase 2 (Nov 2005 – May 2006) concentrated on mining remnant oxide and supergene material from the Discovery Pit. Ore treatment was undertaken at an onsite mill utilising a Merrill-Crowe circuit.
The Nimbus Silver-Zinc Project was placed on care and maintenance in 2007 after producing 3.6 Moz of silver from 318 kt of ore processed at a grade of 353 g/t Ag.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
