Sun Silver Begins Trading on OTCQX as Part of US Expansion
The company's shares began trading on the OTCQX under the symbol “SSLVF” on November 6, 2025.
Sun Silver (ASX:SS1) will commence trading on the US OTCQX market following strong US investor interest, the company said earlier this week.
The OTCQX trading allows US investors to trade the company’s shares in US dollars and during the US market hours.
According to Sun Silver, US investor interest came after its completion of an AU$30 million placement to advance its Maverick Springs silver and gold project in Nevada last July.
Coincidentally, silver was included in the US Department of Interior’s Draft 2025 Critical Minerals List, which was updated in August.
“Commencing trading on the OTCQX represents a major step forward in Sun Silver’s U.S. growth strategy,” said Sun Silver Managing Director Andrew Dornan. “Our Nevada-based Maverick Springs Project is ideally positioned to benefit from growing recognition of silver’s critical role in clean energy and technology supply chains.”
Maverick Springs holds an updated JORC inferred mineral resource estimate of 480 million ounces of silver equivalent at 68.29 grams per tonne silver equivalent.
The company said on its website that it is the largest pre-production primary silver deposit on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
“(This) dual quotation on the OTC Market will not only broaden its investor base but also align Sun Silver with the world’s most sophisticated silver investment community at a time of heightened demand and increasing strategic value for the metal,” the company said.
It also cited the rise of antimony in the global market, highlighting JPMorgan’s recent US$75 million investment for nearly a three percent stake in Perpetua Resources' (TSX:PPTA,NASDAQ:PPTA)
Perpetua is known for its 4.8 million ounce Stibnite gold mine in Idaho, which has a historic record of producing 90 percent of the US' antimony output during World War II.
The company added that in this context, advancing projects such as Maverick Springs, which “hosts widespread antimony mineralisation alongside silver and gold mineralisation,” present a significant opportunity.
Sun Silver’s shares will continue to trade on the ASX under “SS1,” which will remain its primary listing.
