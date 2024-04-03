- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Strong Project Development Scenario for Springdale, International Graphite CEO Says
International Graphite Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland said the company's Springdale graphite project is "on a serious world-class scale as a deposit."
Purification testwork on graphite concentrates from International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) Springdale graphite project achieved results ranging from 99.96 percent loss on ignition (LOI) to 99.97 percent LOI, which exceeds the purity requirements of major lithium-ion batteries. Andrew Worland, the company’s managing director and CEO, noted that the project has great attributes that make it stand out.
“We'll be mining there for 50 (to) 60 years, and that's still with a lot of exploration potential for the asset. The other attribute of it that makes it unique and compelling for investors is its cost structure. And a lot of that has to do with Mother Nature, frankly. The mineralisation itself is a fine graphite, so we've got a very simple flotation process. We don't have the issues that other graphite deposits have,” he explained.
International Graphite released key findings from its new Springdale-Collie integrated mine-to-market scoping study in January, saying they indicate a multi-decade operating life.
“Everybody should be aiming to get as close to their market as they possibly can. That's where the highest-value product is," said Worland. "So from a purely economic and financial perspective, all companies would like to get as close as they can to the market with a finished product. And we're very much in that frame.”
The scoping study aims to assess the viability of developing a graphite mining and concentrate production operation at Springdale on the south coast of Western Australia to supply graphite concentrate to the processing facility at Collie.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by International Graphite (ASX:IG6). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by International Graphite in order to help investors learn more about the company. International Graphite is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with International Graphite and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
