Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology

Leapmotor is an NEV company based in China that possesses full-suite in-house R&D capabilities in NEV’s core technologies with its business scope covering intelligent electric vehicle design, R&D and manufacturing, intelligent driving, electric drive assembly, battery system development, and vehicle internet solutions based on cloud computing. We had launched the industry’s first 8 in 1 electric drive, the industry’s first mass-produced CTC technology, the industry’s first “Four Leaf Clover” centrally integrated electronic and electrical architecture and other leading smart electric technologies. Leapmotor adheres to the user-centric value proposition, striving to provide products and services which deliver superior experience beyond expectation. Products currently on sale include the ultra-comfortable and intelligent 6-seater SUV C16, the first globalized strategic model C10, best-in-class smart electric SUV C11, deluxe smart electric sedan C01, and smart BEV city cooter T03, with bonus options of “dual-model layout of battery electric + extended-range”. In 2023, Stellantis Group became a shareholder of Leapmotor. In May 2024, the two parties formally established a joint venture company, Leapmotor International. In September, Leapmotor C10 and T03 were officially launched in Europe, accelerating the layout of the international market. At the same time, B10, the first globalized B model from brand new B Series equipped with the new technology architecture LEAP 3.5, made its global debut at the Paris Automobile Show. As an icon of China’s new force automobile manufacturer, Leapmotor is bringing more happiness to users’ travel and life with continuous efforts in technological innovation.