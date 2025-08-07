Spero Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm. It focuses on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for MDR (Multi-drug-resistant) bacterial infections and rare diseases. The company's product candidate, tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide or tebipenem HBr, is designed to be an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR Gram-negative infections. It is also developing SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic designed for the treatment of a rare, orphan disease caused by pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections, or NTM disease. Besides, it is also focused on SPR206, a next-generation polymyxin investigational product candidate, being developed as an IV-administered medicine to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital.