SLB Limited

NYSE:SLB

SLB Limited is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry.

SLB Limited is the world's largest supplier of products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates its business via multiple groups: reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and Cameron. It is investing more than any other services firm to make its offerings more bundled, which it believes is likely to be one of the key industry trends during the next 10 years. Efforts on this front are most visible via the Schlumberger Production Management business, which now accounts for 10% of its revenue.
