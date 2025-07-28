loader

Prospector Metals

TSXV:PPP

Prospector Metals Corp, formerly Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration company.

Press Releases
Prospector Metals Corp, formerly Ethos Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration company. Principally, it is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of economically viable mineral properties. The projects of the company are La Purisima, Gaffney, Perk-Rocky, Iron Point, Campbell, Toogood, and others.

