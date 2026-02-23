PDAC 2026: Here's What You Need to Know
Are you ready for PDAC? The convention runs this year from March 1 to 4 in Toronto — now is the time to start planning your schedule.
The annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention is returning this year from March 1 to 4, and it comes at a significant time for the global resource sector.
Precious metals prices are at historic highs, and countries around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of the mining industry, especially when it comes to building out supply chains for critical minerals.
This year's convention, which will bring together more than 27,000 attendees from over 125 countries, promises to touch on these key topics and more as diverse thought leaders take the stage.
With just a week left before the convention, the Investing News Network checked in with PDAC President Karen Rees to get her thoughts on the state of the resource sector and what not to miss at PDAC.
Read on for her perspective on the industry and her tips and tricks for making the most of PDAC.
INN: What is your sense of current resource sector sentiment heading into PDAC?
KR: Heading into PDAC, there is a positive outlook across the resource sector. Demand for minerals remains strong, and higher commodity prices supported investment through much of 2025. That momentum is showing up across the industry, with companies advancing work and actively assessing new opportunities.
At the same time, the global environment is becoming more competitive as countries work to secure the minerals needed to support their economies. That makes this an important time for the industry. The upcoming PDAC Convention provides the opportunity for leaders to step back from day-to-day tasks, assess where things are heading and have the kinds of conversations that help shape investment decisions.
INN: Overall, what trends are standing out to you in the mining space right now?
KR: One of the clearest trends is the growing recognition of how essential minerals are to modern life, from infrastructure and manufacturing to emerging technologies.
That awareness continues to support interest in exploration and in building strong channels for future supply. Technology is also playing a larger role in how companies evaluate opportunities and make decisions, whether through robust geological data or improved digital tools that support exploration.
At the same time, responsible development remains front of mind. Companies understand that environmental performance and strong relationships with communities are fundamental to long-term success. Taken together, these trends point to an industry that is adapting and positioning itself for what comes next.
INN: Can you talk about the themes we'll see at PDAC this year?
KR: PDAC 2026 will focus on what is needed to drive new investment and responsible mineral development. Capital markets, supply chains, technological innovation and the broader policy environment will all feature prominently because these aspects directly influence how work advances across the sector.
What makes the convention distinctive is the breadth of experience brought together across the event. Participants hear from industry leaders, technical experts and policymakers, but just as importantly, they have the opportunity to exchange perspectives with peers from around the world.
INN: Are there any “can’t miss” presentations or events at PDAC you would highlight?
KR: PDAC 2026 will host more than 1,300 exhibitors, representing the largest trade show footprint in the convention’s history. That level of participation underscores the convention’s role as a global meeting place for the mineral industry, bringing together companies, governments and service providers to showcase expertise, connect with decision-makers and build relationships that support investment and growth.
The Keynote Program is a major draw, convening influential voices from across the global mining industry to discuss commodity outlooks, leadership, innovation and major discoveries.
We will hear from Gustavo Pimenta, CEO of Vale (NYSE:VALE), on accelerating the future of mining, and from Don Lindsay, director at BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) and retired CEO of Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TECK.B,NYSE:TECK), on mining finance and leadership. Mikko Tepponen, digital officer at BHP, will explore how data and artificial intelligence are influencing decision-making, while Paul Bartos, former principal greenfields geologist at AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU,JSE:ANG), will deliver the Discovery of the Year keynote.
Beyond the formal program, some of the most valuable moments happen in conversations throughout the convention, where introductions are made, partnerships take shape and new opportunities emerge.
INN: Final thoughts on PDAC and/or the resource space?
KR: The pace of change across the resource sector is accelerating, and the decisions being made today will help shape supply for decades to come.
In that environment, opportunities to come together in person matter. PDAC creates space for thoughtful dialogue, informed debate and practical collaboration, the kinds of interactions that help turn ideas into action.
As global demand for minerals continues to grow, the importance of aligning investment, innovation and responsible development has never been clearer. PDAC remains focused on supporting those conversations and helping to position the industry for long-term success.
Register for PDAC now
PDAC is widely regarded as a can’t-miss event for investors, executives and companies in the resource sector, and with over 1,300 exhibitors, this year's convention is sure to be a dynamic experience.
If you’d like to attend PDAC, click here for detailed information on how to register.
You can also click here to sign up to receive the latest news and announcements from PDAC, or follow PDAC on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. We look forward to seeing you there!
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- 9 Experts Share Highest-Conviction Sectors for 2026 ›
- How is the S&P/TSX Composite Index Weighted? ›
- What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? ›