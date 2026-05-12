Wuxi AppTec

OTCPK:WUXAY

Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd provides a portfolio of research and manufacturing services through the discovery, development, and manufacturing spectrum for small-molecule drugs, cell therapies, and gene...

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Wuxi AppTec Co Ltd provides a portfolio of research and manufacturing services through the discovery, development, and manufacturing spectrum for small-molecule drugs, cell therapies, and gene therapies as well as providing testing services for medical devices. Its segments comprise China-based laboratory services; U.S.-based laboratory services; Clinical research and other CRO services; CDMO services; and Others. The majority of revenue gets derived from China-based laboratory services that include small molecules discovery, such as synthetic chemistry, medicinal chemistry, analytical chemistry, biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK)/absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME), toxicology and bioanalytical services.
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