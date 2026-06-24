Angkor Resources Initiates Diamond Drill Program At Andong Bor Copper-Gold Target, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (June 24, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that a total of 2,800 meters of diamond drilling is planned for the Andong Bor copper-gold target in Cambodia over the coming months. Drilling will focus on the Thmei North ("TN") target, a one-square-kilometer copper anomaly.
The program is staged around the Cambodian seasons: an initial 1,200 meters in three holes is starting June 24 2026 to be completed during the current dry-season window with the balance of the program to follow in early 2027 once the fields are dry and the crops have been harvested.
DRILL PROGRAM AT A GLANCE
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Total program: 2,800 meters of diamond drilling planned at the Thmei North copper-gold target over the next 8 months.
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First phase: three 400-metre holes to be drilled starting June 24th 2026, before the heavy rains descend upon the Kingdom of Cambodia.
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Second phase: the remaining 1,600 meters to be drilled in early 2027, once the fields are dry and the crops have been harvested.
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Hole orientation: the three initial holes will be drilled to the east to better intersect the mineralized beds.
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Core will be logged, photographed, and sampled, with selected intervals dispatched for assay as the program progresses.
THMEI NORTH — DRILLING TO THE EAST
The Andong Bor license is 100.28 square kilometers and straddles Oddar Meanchey and Banteay Meanchey provinces. Drilling completed in 2025 showed that the main structures controlling mineralization are north-northwest (NNW) striking and steeply west dipping. These three holes will be drilled to the east in order to better intersect the mineralized beds.
In this modified copper porphyry model, the best mineralization is found within potassic-altered sediments adjacent to feldspar porphyry diorite dikes of varying widths. The intrusive dikes vary in width from a few meters to tens of meters. By drilling to the east, the Company will maximize mineralized sedimentary rock interceptions as it drills through alternating lithologies of intrusive and sedimentary rocks.
Dennis Ouellette, VP Exploration, comments: "Our 2025 drilling told us how this system is oriented. The structures controlling mineralization are north-northwest striking and steeply west dipping, so by drilling to the east we put the core across the mineralized beds rather than down them. The best copper sits in the potassic-altered sediments next to the feldspar porphyry diorite dikes, and an eastward orientation lets us cut the most of that favorable host as we pass in and out of the intrusive dikes."
Figure 1 Mobilizing Drilling Rig for Andong Bor
THMEI SOUTH — NEXT STEPS
Thmei South requires further auger soil geochemistry to extend the existing copper geochemical anomaly southward and determine its full extent. Thmei South will be the focus of subsequent drill programs.
QUALIFIED PERSON:
Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc., P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"). He is the Company's VP Exploration on site and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.
ABOUT Angkor Resources Corp.
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource explorer and developer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across the country. The Company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. Co., Ltd., currently holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd., was granted an onshore oil and gas license in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The original 7,300 km² license was reduced to approximately 4,300 km² upon voluntary removal of parks and protected areas, subsequently adjusted through government remapping directed by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, and then expanded by 220 km² with the addition of the Kirirom Basin in the northeast, resulting in the current area of approximately 4,095 km².
EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as a nation with its own oil and gas resources. The Company completed 2D-seismic in 2025 and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. As it has completed an additional Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, which is now submitted for approval by the Ministry of Environment, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first privately financed onshore exploratory oil and gas wells under a Production Sharing Contract.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to oil and gas risks of the seismic interpretation uncertainty and the preliminary nature of structural closure estimates; drilling risk and the absence of a drilled well on the Concession; reservoir and fluid uncertainty; PSC compliance obligations and the risk of relinquishment for non-performance; oil price exposure; and Cambodia-specific sovereign and regulatory risk.
As well, additional uncertainties on the mineral projects exist regarding the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing.
Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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