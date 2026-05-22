Infleqtion, Inc. (NYSE: INFQ) is a global quantum technology company built on a single neutral-atom platform spanning quantum computing, sensing, and software. Infleqtion's platform combines hardware and software to support multiple products and markets from a common quantum core. The company is already deploying quantum technologies in operational environments across government, defense, energy, and space. Infleqtion's technologies support programs and collaborations with the U.S. Department of War, NASA, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.K. government, and NVIDIA. With operations in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Infleqtion is advancing neutral-atom quantum technologies for computing, sensing, and software applications.