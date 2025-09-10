Nebius Group is a technology company, based in Europe, that provides infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group is led by Arkady Volozh, the entrepreneur and visionary co-founder of Yandex. The group's headquarters and main R&D presence is in Amsterdam, with additional R&D hubs in Europe, North America and Israel. The core of the group is Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform built for intensive AI/ML workloads, running a network of data centers with thousands of GPUs and a set of services for LLM builders. The three additional businesses include: Toloka AI - data partner for all stages of AI development from training to evaluation: humans training machines; Avride - one of the most experienced self-driving teams: driverless cars and delivery robots; TripleTen - a leading edtech player training people for tech roles.