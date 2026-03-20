Swarmer is launching the future of autonomous warfare through combat-proven software that enables military forces to deploy and coordinate drone swarms at significant scale.While hardware manufacturers compete and as the go-to in an increasingly commoditized market, we seek to establish ourself as a critical software layer operating system for autonomous swarm operations positioning us to capture increased value as the global military drone market experiences growth projected to exceed 12% compound annual growth through 2030.We have maintained continuous combat deployment in Ukraine since 2023, executing over 100,000 combat missions flown by drones that were equipped with our Trident Embedded Drone Operating System (Trident OS), operating at varying degrees of autonomy depending on each end-user's requirements and tactics.