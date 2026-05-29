SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is the everything app for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. 14.7 million members trust SoFi to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money and buy, sell and hold their crypto - all in one app - and get access to financial planners, exclusive experiences, and a thriving community. Fintechs, financial institutions, and brands use SoFi's technology platform Galileo to build and manage innovative financial solutions across 133 million global accounts. For more information, visit www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.