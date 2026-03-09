The Conversation (0)
March 09, 2026
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Mining, Processing and Cash Update
21 August 2025
Horizon Minerals
05 March
Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPH
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Long lead items ordered to fast-track development of BSPHDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 February
Share Purchase Plan
18 February
Successful A$175M Capital Raising
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Successful A$175M Capital RaisingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 February
Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA Goldfields
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Studies Support Standalone Gold Development in WA GoldfieldsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 February
Gold Ore Reserve Update
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Gold Ore Reserve UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven Leaders
Metal Bank(MBK:AU) has announced Outstanding Gold Recovery Results for Seven LeadersDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
1911 Gold Announces Closing of US$15 Million Drawdown Under Credit Facility with Auramet International
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, further to the news release dated February 20, 2026, the Company has closed... Keep Reading...
15h
WALKER LANE PROVIDES UPDATE ON MANAGEMENT CEASE TRADE ORDER
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: WLR) (Frankfurt: 6YL) (the "Company") announces that the Company continues to work diligently toward the completion and filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended September 30,... Keep Reading...
08 March
Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Heap Leach Re-crush to Commence at White Dam Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 March
Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Available for Online Viewing
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced that the presentations from the March 5th Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations will... Keep Reading...
05 March
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce That It Has Initiated Research Coverage on 55 North Mining
Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on 55 North Mining Inc. (CSE: FFF,OTC:FFFNF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's senior mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Initiating Coverage of 55 North Mining as it moves project on... Keep Reading...
Latest News
